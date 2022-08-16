All basic stats and how they work in Tower of Fantasy

In order to maximize your character’s overall capabilities in Tower of Fantasy, players need to get familiar with all the basic stats and attributes. Although these stats are straightforward to check and understand, many might know how to do so. For anyone looking to get a grasp of all the stats in the game, we’ve listed them all below.

Every basic stat in Tower of Fantasy

In total, there are 15 basic stats in Tower of Fantasy. These stats can be increased through different methods and will ultimately make your character stronger.

HP- This denotes the total health of your character. The more HP you have, the longer you can survive.

Endurance- This indicates your stamina in the game.

Endurance Regen- Whenever you swim, climb or sprint, it will consume Endurance (stamina) denoted by a meter beside your character. Once depleted, your stamina will regen over time; this depends on the Endurance Regen.

Crit- Crit is a combination of both Crit Rate and Crit Damage. Hence, increasing Crit will boost the other two stats.

Crit Rate- Increasing Crit Rate% will boost the chances of your character landing a Critical hit.

Crit Damage- This reflects the additional damage you deal when landing a Critical hit.

Physical Attack- The damage you deal when using a Physical weapon

Flame Attack- The damage you deal when using a Flame weapon.

Frost Attack- The damage you deal when using a Frost weapon.

Volt Attack- The damage you deal when using a Volt weapon.

Physical Resistance- The amount of Physical damage your character can negate.

Flame Resistance- The amount of Flame damage your character can negate.

Frost Resistance- The amount of Frost damage your character can negate.

Volt Resistance- The amount of Flame damage your character can negate.

Altered Resistance- The amount of Altered damage your character can negate.

Each time you level up, your character’s stats will increase naturally. However, there are items or consumables such as Mighty Mushroom that will boost the stats when used. Regardless, just by progressing in the game, the stats will increase eventually.