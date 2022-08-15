How to use Mighty Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

To progress smoothly in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll need to regularly enhance your character’s abilities. Fortunately, there are several consumables and items in the game that, when used, provide some buff, whether temporary or permanent. Mighty Mushroom is one of these consumables that will increase your endurance permanently when used. However, obtaining Mighty Mushroom in the game can be a hassle, and many might know how to use it. If you are wondering about the same, refer to the guide below.

How to obtain and use Mighty Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

Mighty Mushrooms are unlike other resources in the game as you can’t find them in the open. Furthermore, contrary to what many might believe, they can’t be crafted or cooked. If you want to obtain Mighty Mushrooms, you need to unlock certain achievements or get them through exploration rewards.

The more you explore a region, the more exploration points you will accumulate. The exploration points threshold you need to hit in each region to get Mighty Mushroom is mentioned below.

Warren- 750 Exploration Points

Crown- 765 Exploration Points

765 Exploration Points Navia- 905 Exploration Points

Astra- 965 Exploration Points

Banges- 1095 Exploration Points

Alternatively, you can earn Mighty Mushrooms through achievement rewards. There are 12 ranks in total that you can achieve, and for climbing each rank, you’ll get a Mighty Mushroom. However, you don’t get a Mighty Mushroom for the last rank, so you can only get 11 in total.

To use a Mighty Mushroom, simply open your inventory and scroll down until you see Mighty Mushroom. Select the item and press Use to consume it. Each time you consume a Mighty Mushroom, it will increase your max endurance by 50.