Your stats in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are crucial to each character, gauging their overall defenses, attack power, and how much health they have in combat. Therefore, you’ll want to become familiar with these stats to ensure you know how effective they are in their role and how to use them better. In this guide, we’re going to cover all basic stats and how they work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

All stats and how they do in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are nine stats you need to worry about and pay attention to while playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Health Points: This determines your character’s health points and how many hits they can take before they become incapacitated.

Attack: The attack determines how much damage a character will do to an enemy in combat.

Healing Power: Whenever your character attempts to heal, this determines how many health points they receive when they heal.

Dexterity: This determines your character’s attack accuracy. The more accurate a character’s attacks, the more often they’ll hit, and they won’t miss an enemy.

Agility: A character’s agility determines how effective they will be in combat in avoiding enemy attacks. This gives them a chance to avoid taking any form of damage.

Critical Rate: This determines the chance of an attack becoming a critical hit, which will damage an enemy most.

Block Rate: A character’s block rate determines their chance of blocking an attack. Typically, tank characters and those designed to protect the party will have a superior block rate compared to others, namely attackers and healers.

Physical Defense: A character’s physical defense details their damage reduction when they receive a physical attack against them in combat.

Ether Defense: A character’s ether defense is similar to physical defense, except it details the damage reduction when they receive an ether-based attack against them.

These stats will increase and fluctuate as you play through Xenoblade Chronicles. Skills also play an essential role for each character, providing them multiple passives.