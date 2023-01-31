All Bastion Remnant types in Minecraft, and how to find them

In Minecraft, Bastion Remnants are large randomly-generated structures found in the Nether that can be explored and looted for valuable items. You can find chests in each area offering a variety of drops, including a few rare items exclusive to Bastion Remnants. The remnants are a fantastic source of Blocks of Gold, which can be found in every structure. There are four types of Bastion Remnants in Minecraft — here’s what they are and where to find them.

All Bastion Remnant types in Minecraft

Bridge

Hoglin Stables

Housing Units

Treasure Rooms

Bastion Remnants are populated by three types of mobs: Piglins, Piglin Brutes, and Hoglins. Piglins can be found in all remnants, while Hoglins will spawn in the Bridge and Hoglin Stables remnants. Piglins and Hoglins can continue to spawn in remnants, but Piglin Brutes will not respawn when killed.

As expected, the Treasure Room structure will contain the best loot, though all remnants have significant drops and should be explored. Every Bastion Remnant will feature a Bridge and Treasure Room.

How to find Bastion Remnants in Minecraft

Bastion Remnants can be found in four of the five biomes located in the Nether:

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Crimson Forest

Warped Forest

Remnants will not spawn in Basalt Deltas, so you should avoid this biome when exploring for Bastion Remnants.

If you are playing Minecraft with cheats enabled, you can open the console and enter the command “/locate Bastion Remnant” to receive the coordinates of the nearest remnant. Click the coordinates and you will be teleported to the nearest remnant. You can also use X or Y-axis tracking methods like those used to locate Nether Fortresses to find Bastion Remnants.

Bastion Remnants notable loot

Bastion Remnants are a great source of valuable loot. Each remnant features multiple gold blocks per structure and will contain either 2 chests or 1 double chest filled with loot. Regular Nether chests can also spawn in these structures. Bastion Remnants are the only place to find these two exclusive items:

Music Disc (Pigstep)

Snout Banner Pattern

Other valuable Bastion Remnants drops include:

Ancient debris

Block of gold

Crying obsidian

Damaged diamond tools

Gilded blackstone

Golden armor

Golden carrot

Netherite ingot

Bastion Remnants are the only location in Minecraft in which you can find a magma cube spawner. The magma cube spawner can be found at the end of the treasure room structure, on its lowest floor.