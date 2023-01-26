Playing in the normal survival mode in Minecraft 1.19 can be very difficult. You have to pay attention to many stats, such as hunger, and health, and you will always need more resources. However, Mojang has added a way for players to easily get everything they want, even in survival mode. If you just want to make a fun starting world for your friends or yourself, here is how you can enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19, both Java and Bedrock editions.

How to enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition

Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition is a bit restrictive when it comes to cheats. You can either enable them when you are creating the world, or you can temporarily activate them by using a gimmick. Here is how you can enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition when you are creating a world:

Open up Minecraft and create a new world. In the menu, after clicking the Create New World button, you will see the settings for this new world. The second setting to the left is the Allow Cheats option. Turn it on.

Now you can continue creating the world and you will have the ability to use cheats at any time. However, if you have already made a world and want to use cheats in that one, here is what you need to do:

Enter the world you have created and open the Game Menu by pressing Esc. Press the Open to LAN option to the right. Toggle the Allow Cheats option ON. Click the Start LAN World button at the bottom of the screen.

You will now be able to use the cheat console as long as your LAN party is going on. If you come back later into the world, you will have to follow all of these steps again if you want to enable cheats.

How to enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition

Enabling cheats in Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition is relatively straightforward. You can enable them either when you are creating the world or during your gameplay. Here is what you need to do to enable cheats in Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock:

Go into Settings and open the Game settings category. It should be the one that opens up first when entering the Settings menu. If you are making a new world, you will find this menu before pressing the Create button. Scroll down until you find the Cheats header, with the Activate Cheats toggle. You can also see it in the screenshot above. Enable cheats by clicking the button.

You can always turn them off by going into Settings and toggling the Activate Cheats option off. Players will now have access to the cheat console, which will allow them to do whatever they want.