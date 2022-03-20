All Battle Pass cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
100 goodies to collect along your journey into Season 2.
Like many seasons before it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 delivers a Battle Pass full of Gliders, Harvesting Tools, skins, and much more. The pass is once again in a page format, so players will need to obtain a particular amount of cosmetics on a page in order to move onto the next. Most notably, this Battle Pass lends the opportunity to own new skins such as the Seven’s The Origin and Doctor Strange.
Here is every single cosmetic available in the main Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2. Additionally, items that are bolded below are those that first require you to own all other cosmetics on its page before it can be unlocked.
|Page
|Item
|One
|Eye of Agamotto Spray
|One
|Kata-Pack Back Bling
|One
|Tsuki Reborn Loading Screen
|One
|Kata Tech Burstwing Glider
|One
|Tsuki 2.0 skin
|One
|100 V-Bucks
|One
|Cyber Smooch Emote
|One
|Omni Sword Harvesting Tool
|One
|Banner Icon
|One
|2.0’s Revenge Wrap
|Two
|Gunnar skin
|Two
|100 V-Bucks
|Two
|Gunnar’s Special Wrap
|Two
|Chain Surfer Glider
|Two
|If Looks Could Spray
|Two
|Buzz Pack Back Bling
|Two
|Banner Icon
|Two
|Blade Break Emote
|Two
|Feel the Chain Loading Screen
|Two
|Punch Saw Harvesting Tool
|Three
|100 V-Bucks
|Three
|100 V-Bucks
|Three
|Cyclo Curl Emote
|Three
|Gunnar Approved Emote
|Three
|Gunnar Arctic Tac skin style
|Three
|Gunnar Order Guard Helmet Outfit
|Three
|Chainpalms Contrail
|Three
|Get Ripped Music
|Three
|Before the Strike Loading Screen
|Three
|Tsuki 2.0 Shimmering Pearl skin style
|Four
|The Imagined Wingspan Back Bling
|Four
|Big Guns Spray
|Four
|The Imagined Blade Harvesting Tool
|Four
|100 V-Bucks
|Four
|100 V-Bucks
|Four
|The Imagined skin
|Four
|The Imagined Wingspan Glider
|Four
|Turning Point Loading Screen
|Four
|Banner Icon
|Four
|Gunnar Ultra-Charge skin style
|Five
|K.O. Club Harvesting Tool
|Five
|100 V-Bucks
|Five
|Segway Tour Emote
|Five
|Fizzix Back Bling
|Five
|Kiara K.O. skin
|Five
|Geared Up Spray
|Five
|Finish Line Emote
|Five
|Captain’s Tag Contrail
|Five
|Rebels Loading Screen
|Five
|K.O. Cruiser Glider
|Six
|100 V-Bucks
|Six
|I Just Wanna Fight Music
|Six
|The Imagined Aura Wrap
|Six
|Tsuki 2.0 Iridium skin style
|Six
|Bag of Essentials Emote
|Six
|Imagination Unlimited Loading Screen
|Six
|Imagined Spray
|Six
|Banner Icon
|Six
|The Imagined Combat Elite skin style
|Six
|100-Bucks
|Seven
|Cube Scepter Harvesting Tool
|Seven
|The Origin skin
|Seven
|Banner Icon
|Seven
|100 V-Bucks
|Seven
|100 V-Bucks
|Seven
|Kiara K.O. Battle Gold skin style
|Seven
|Cube Fall Contrail
|Seven
|Original Issue Wrap
|Seven
|Armored Battle Bus Loading Screen
|Seven
|Cube Aether Back Bling
|Eight
|!?! Emote
|Eight
|Erisa skin
|Eight
|100 V-Bucks
|Eight
|Wheel of Daggers Glider
|Eight
|The Hunter Returns Loading Screen
|Eight
|Love Lock Back Bling
|Eight
|Erisa’s Crest Wrap
|Eight
|The Origin Granite Grey skin style
|Eight
|Banner Icon
|Eight
|Guardian Daggers Harvesting Tool
|Nine
|Fallen Daggers Contrail
|Nine
|Erisa Alert Spray
|Nine
|100 V-Bucks
|Nine
|Origin’s Anthem Music
|Nine
|Dagger Dance Emote
|Nine
|100 V-Bucks
|Nine
|Erisa Cerulean skin style
|Nine
|Unchained Emote
|Nine
|Happy Heart Emote
|Nine
|Fallen Kingdom Loading Screen
|Ten
|Tao Mandalas Spray
|Ten
|Doctor Strange skin
|Ten
|Banner Icon
|Ten
|Conjure Weapon Emote
|Ten
|Book of Cagliostro Back Bling
|Ten
|Madala Disc Glider
|Ten
|Banner Icon
|Ten
|100 V-Bucks
|Ten
|Spellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool
|Ten
|Book of the GG Emote