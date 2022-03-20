All Battle Pass cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Like many seasons before it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 delivers a Battle Pass full of Gliders, Harvesting Tools, skins, and much more. The pass is once again in a page format, so players will need to obtain a particular amount of cosmetics on a page in order to move onto the next. Most notably, this Battle Pass lends the opportunity to own new skins such as the Seven’s The Origin and Doctor Strange.

Here is every single cosmetic available in the main Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2. Additionally, items that are bolded below are those that first require you to own all other cosmetics on its page before it can be unlocked.