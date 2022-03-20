All Battle Pass cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

100 goodies to collect along your journey into Season 2.

Like many seasons before it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 delivers a Battle Pass full of Gliders, Harvesting Tools, skins, and much more. The pass is once again in a page format, so players will need to obtain a particular amount of cosmetics on a page in order to move onto the next. Most notably, this Battle Pass lends the opportunity to own new skins such as the Seven’s The Origin and Doctor Strange.

Here is every single cosmetic available in the main Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2. Additionally, items that are bolded below are those that first require you to own all other cosmetics on its page before it can be unlocked.

PageItem
OneEye of Agamotto Spray
OneKata-Pack Back Bling
OneTsuki Reborn Loading Screen
OneKata Tech Burstwing Glider
OneTsuki 2.0 skin
One100 V-Bucks
OneCyber Smooch Emote
OneOmni Sword Harvesting Tool
OneBanner Icon
One2.0’s Revenge Wrap
TwoGunnar skin
Two100 V-Bucks
TwoGunnar’s Special Wrap
TwoChain Surfer Glider
TwoIf Looks Could Spray
TwoBuzz Pack Back Bling
TwoBanner Icon
TwoBlade Break Emote
TwoFeel the Chain Loading Screen
TwoPunch Saw Harvesting Tool
Three100 V-Bucks
Three100 V-Bucks
ThreeCyclo Curl Emote
ThreeGunnar Approved Emote
ThreeGunnar Arctic Tac skin style
ThreeGunnar Order Guard Helmet Outfit
ThreeChainpalms Contrail
ThreeGet Ripped Music
ThreeBefore the Strike Loading Screen
ThreeTsuki 2.0 Shimmering Pearl skin style
FourThe Imagined Wingspan Back Bling
FourBig Guns Spray
FourThe Imagined Blade Harvesting Tool
Four100 V-Bucks
Four100 V-Bucks
FourThe Imagined skin
FourThe Imagined Wingspan Glider
FourTurning Point Loading Screen
FourBanner Icon
FourGunnar Ultra-Charge skin style
FiveK.O. Club Harvesting Tool
Five100 V-Bucks
FiveSegway Tour Emote
FiveFizzix Back Bling
FiveKiara K.O. skin
FiveGeared Up Spray
FiveFinish Line Emote
FiveCaptain’s Tag Contrail
FiveRebels Loading Screen
FiveK.O. Cruiser Glider
Six100 V-Bucks
SixI Just Wanna Fight Music
SixThe Imagined Aura Wrap
SixTsuki 2.0 Iridium skin style
SixBag of Essentials Emote
SixImagination Unlimited Loading Screen
SixImagined Spray
SixBanner Icon
SixThe Imagined Combat Elite skin style
Six100-Bucks
Seven Cube Scepter Harvesting Tool
SevenThe Origin skin
SevenBanner Icon
Seven100 V-Bucks
Seven100 V-Bucks
SevenKiara K.O. Battle Gold skin style
SevenCube Fall Contrail
SevenOriginal Issue Wrap
SevenArmored Battle Bus Loading Screen
SevenCube Aether Back Bling
Eight!?! Emote
EightErisa skin
Eight100 V-Bucks
EightWheel of Daggers Glider
EightThe Hunter Returns Loading Screen
EightLove Lock Back Bling
EightErisa’s Crest Wrap
EightThe Origin Granite Grey skin style
EightBanner Icon
EightGuardian Daggers Harvesting Tool
NineFallen Daggers Contrail
NineErisa Alert Spray
Nine100 V-Bucks
NineOrigin’s Anthem Music
NineDagger Dance Emote
Nine100 V-Bucks
NineErisa Cerulean skin style
NineUnchained Emote
NineHappy Heart Emote
NineFallen Kingdom Loading Screen
TenTao Mandalas Spray
TenDoctor Strange skin
TenBanner Icon
TenConjure Weapon Emote
TenBook of Cagliostro Back Bling
TenMadala Disc Glider
TenBanner Icon
Ten100 V-Bucks
TenSpellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool
TenBook of the GG Emote

