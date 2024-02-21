How to Reprogram & Destroy Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters in Fortnite TMNT

Have Foot Clan Posters always been there in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1? Here is how to destroy them while playing.

In this week’s pursuit of some extra Ooze in Fortnite TMNT, we’re asked to reprogram and destroy Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters. This is an item I have not seen or heard of, despite playing every day since the season dropped in December.

You might want to think again if you thought you’d seen it all in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Fortnite TMNT quests challenge players to purchase from unique TMNT vending machines, do impossibly difficult tricks on their TMNT driftboards and now, destroy and reprogram Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters. The days of just thanking the bus driver in exchange for EXP seem to be long gone.

Destroying or reprogramming an item sounds doable if only you knew what these posters look like. Plus, you wouldn’t want to make your way to a poster only to find it’s already been destroyed or reprogrammed by someone else. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and destroy or reprogram Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters in Fortnite TMNT.

How to Reprogram Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters in Fortnite TMNT

Fortnite Holo Foot Posters Location
Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters you can reprogram in Fortnite TMNT: one in Reckless Rails, one in Ritzy Riviera, and one in Fencing Fields. To reprogram a Holo Foot Clan Recruitment poster, just approach it and press E to turn it into a TMNT Holo poster.

Holo Foot Clan PosterVisual ReferenceLocation
1Ritzy Riviera, near the square by the sea.
2Reckless Railways, right by the train tracks.
3Fencing Fields, near the mansion where you’d find Nisha.

Once you’ve reprogrammed all three Holo Foot Clan Recruitment Posters in Fortnite, this quest will be completed.

How to Destroy Foot Clan Recruitment Posters in Fortnite TMNT

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a second type of Foot Clan Recruitment Poster that isn’t holographic. These are scattered throughout all main named locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and each location usually has two. To complete this quest, destroy three of them.

The Foot Clan posters are purple banners with a pink foot in the center. They can be particularly hard to spot at night but are easy to find during the daytime. You can either destroy them with a gun, or a melee weapon or just use your pickaxe. Once you destroy three of them, the TMNT quest will be complete.

