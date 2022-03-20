All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

17 glorious skins and styles to unlock.

Image via Epic Games

With the debut of Chapter 3 Season 2, there is yet another Battle Pass for players to get their hands on. Of course, it holds cosmetics ranging from Emotes, Harvesting Tool, to even Gliders, but most know a Battle Pass isn’t worth their time unless it has skins to offer. This season’s pass includes a total of 17 skins and styles, including the likes of Doctor Strange and fan favorite The Origin.

You can find all of the skins in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass below. Keep in mind, the skins are in order of when you’ll be unlocking them and each will require a particular amount of Battle Stars to own.

Tsuki 2.0

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Instantly unlocked with purchase of Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass
  • Rarity: Epic

Gunnar

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 2 cosmetics
  • Cost: Nine Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

Gunnar – Arctic Tac style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

Gunnar – Order Guard Helmet style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Four Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

Tsuki 2.0 – Shimmering Pearl style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 3 cosmetics
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

Gunnar – Ultra-Charge style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 4 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

The Imagined

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 4 cosmetics
  • Cost: Nine Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Legendary

Kiara K.O

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 5 cosmetics
  • Cost: Nine Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

Tsuki 2.0 – Iridium style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 6 cosmetics
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

The Imagined – Combat Elite style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 6 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Legendary

The Origin

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 7 cosmetics
  • Cost: Nine Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Legendary

Kiara K.O – Battle Gold style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 7 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

Erisa

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics
  • Cost: Nine Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

The Origin – Granite Grey style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 8 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Legendary

Erisa – Cerulean style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics
  • Cost: Eight Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Epic

The Origin – Unchained Emote style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Unlock Page 9 of Battle Pass
  • Cost: Seven Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Legendary

Doctor Strange

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel
  • How to unlock: Collect all other Page 10 cosmetics
  • Cost: Nine Battle Stars
  • Rarity: Marvel Series

