All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
17 glorious skins and styles to unlock.
With the debut of Chapter 3 Season 2, there is yet another Battle Pass for players to get their hands on. Of course, it holds cosmetics ranging from Emotes, Harvesting Tool, to even Gliders, but most know a Battle Pass isn’t worth their time unless it has skins to offer. This season’s pass includes a total of 17 skins and styles, including the likes of Doctor Strange and fan favorite The Origin.
You can find all of the skins in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass below. Keep in mind, the skins are in order of when you’ll be unlocking them and each will require a particular amount of Battle Stars to own.
Tsuki 2.0
- How to unlock: Instantly unlocked with purchase of Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass
- Rarity: Epic
Gunnar
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 2 cosmetics
- Cost: Nine Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
Gunnar – Arctic Tac style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
Gunnar – Order Guard Helmet style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Four Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
Tsuki 2.0 – Shimmering Pearl style
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 3 cosmetics
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
Gunnar – Ultra-Charge style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 4 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
The Imagined
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 4 cosmetics
- Cost: Nine Battle Stars
- Rarity: Legendary
Kiara K.O
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 5 cosmetics
- Cost: Nine Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
Tsuki 2.0 – Iridium style
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 6 cosmetics
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
The Imagined – Combat Elite style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 6 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Legendary
The Origin
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 7 cosmetics
- Cost: Nine Battle Stars
- Rarity: Legendary
Kiara K.O – Battle Gold style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 7 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
Erisa
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics
- Cost: Nine Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
The Origin – Granite Grey style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 8 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Legendary
Erisa – Cerulean style
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics
- Cost: Eight Battle Stars
- Rarity: Epic
The Origin – Unchained Emote style
- How to unlock: Unlock Page 9 of Battle Pass
- Cost: Seven Battle Stars
- Rarity: Legendary
Doctor Strange
- How to unlock: Collect all other Page 10 cosmetics
- Cost: Nine Battle Stars
- Rarity: Marvel Series