All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the debut of Chapter 3 Season 2, there is yet another Battle Pass for players to get their hands on. Of course, it holds cosmetics ranging from Emotes, Harvesting Tool, to even Gliders, but most know a Battle Pass isn’t worth their time unless it has skins to offer. This season’s pass includes a total of 17 skins and styles, including the likes of Doctor Strange and fan favorite The Origin.

You can find all of the skins in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass below. Keep in mind, the skins are in order of when you’ll be unlocking them and each will require a particular amount of Battle Stars to own.

Tsuki 2.0

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Instantly unlocked with purchase of Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

: Instantly unlocked with purchase of Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass Rarity: Epic

Gunnar

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 2 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 2 cosmetics Cost : Nine Battle Stars

: Nine Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

Gunnar – Arctic Tac style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

Gunnar – Order Guard Helmet style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 3 of Battle Pass Cost : Four Battle Stars

: Four Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

Tsuki 2.0 – Shimmering Pearl style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 3 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 3 cosmetics Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

Gunnar – Ultra-Charge style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 4 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 4 of Battle Pass Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

The Imagined

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 4 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 4 cosmetics Cost : Nine Battle Stars

: Nine Battle Stars Rarity: Legendary

Kiara K.O

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 5 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 5 cosmetics Cost : Nine Battle Stars

: Nine Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

Tsuki 2.0 – Iridium style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 6 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 6 cosmetics Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

The Imagined – Combat Elite style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 6 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 6 of Battle Pass Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Legendary

The Origin

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 7 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 7 cosmetics Cost : Nine Battle Stars

: Nine Battle Stars Rarity: Legendary

Kiara K.O – Battle Gold style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 7 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 7 of Battle Pass Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

Erisa

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics Cost : Nine Battle Stars

: Nine Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

The Origin – Granite Grey style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 8 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 8 of Battle Pass Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Legendary

Erisa – Cerulean style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics

: Collect all other Page 8 cosmetics Cost : Eight Battle Stars

: Eight Battle Stars Rarity: Epic

The Origin – Unchained Emote style

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel

How to unlock : Unlock Page 9 of Battle Pass

: Unlock Page 9 of Battle Pass Cost : Seven Battle Stars

: Seven Battle Stars Rarity: Legendary

Doctor Strange

Image via iFireMonkey’s YouTube channel