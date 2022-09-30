The Black Ox Beetle is one of the toughest bugs you can encounter in Grounded. It’s extremely tough and capable of wiping out an entire party if you’re not too careful. You want to approach this creature cautiously, but it yields some excellent items, especially if you’re trying to create a tier three hammer to bust open materials. This guide covers all Black Ox Beetle locations in Grounded.

Where to find the Black Ox Beetle in Grounded

You will need to make your way to the Upper Yard section of the Backyard. You can reach this location by finding the Upper Yard Ascent to the west of the pond at the center of the map. You will need an explosive to break it down, which you can only receive if you discover Fungal Parts in the more dangerous and gas-filled areas. These locations have multiple infected insects that drop the Fungal Parts. After you break past the rock and make it to the Upper Yard, your next destination is the shed directly to the north.

When you make your way to the Shed, we recommend keeping to the west and going to the area with dry grass. The Black Ox Beetle normally roams around this area, and you can find it stomping around its territory. It’s a massive bug that looks like a walking tank and has the health bar to back it up. You do not want to take on this creature alone because it can hit you once and down you pretty fast, especially if you’re not expecting them to charge after you.

After you’ve defeated this opponent, you will have access to several tier three items, such as the hammer, which will give you access to even more tier three materials.