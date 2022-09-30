Where to find Pinecone Pieces in Grounded

Pinecone Pieces are one of the tougher resources to find in Grounded. You’re going to have your work cut out for you in tracking them down, but if you want to complete some of the better equipment and overall items in the game, these are a requirement. Unfortunately, you can only find them in a specific area. This guide covers where you can find Pinecone Pieces in Grounded.

How to get Pinecone Pieces in Grounded

You can find Pinecone Pieces by breaking down pinecones in Grounded. You can typically find pinecones in the northeast part of the map, which means you need to make your way to the Upper Garden. The only way to reach this area is by exploring the area to the northeast of the pond and finding the Upper Yard Ascent. When you get here, you will need to use one of the two bombs on the destructible rock, and then you can reach the Upper Yard.

Related: How to build a Fresh Storage in Grounded

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this, you will need to explore the northeast part of the Upper Yard, over by the Lawnmower and the rotten log. Surrounding the rotten log, you should be able to find multiple pinecones for you to break down. Unfortunately, the only way to break them is by using the level three hammer, the Black Ox Hammer. You can do this by finding the Black Ox Beetle and defeating it. The Black Ox Beetle is one of the tougher bugs to defeat in the game, alongside the bosses you can find scattered throughout the Backyard.

When you have enough Pinecone Pieces, you can trek back to your base in the Backyard and share your findings with your friends. We recommend making regular trips to this location to have enough Pinecone Pieces for any project you might need to complete.