Which is the best character to choose in Grounded?

Grounded is a survival game with a twist. Instead of being trapped on some horrible island with a bunch of cannibals, you are shrunken to a tiny size, trapped in a mysterious yard with all manner of bugs and insects that want to eat you. You will need to track down resources, build weapons and tools, and construct a base to keep yourself safe. Before you try to survive this experience, you will be asked to choose one of four kids to play with. This guide will explain which one is the best character to choose in Grounded.

Related: The 5 best base locations in Grounded

The best character to use in Grounded

The game can be played solo or with your friends, and there are four different characters to choose from. Max, Willow, Pete, and Hoops are the teens who find themselves in a yard full of trouble at the start of the story. If you are wondering which character is the best, then you don’t need to. All the characters are the same, with the same health, speed, and abilities. The only difference is how they look and their voice actor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are trying to decide which character to play, it just boils down to which one you prefer the look of. While you are playing the game, there is also a lot of dialogue as your character reacts to the things that happen around them, so you will also end up hearing their voice quite a lot. As such, the voice acting is a consideration, but all the characters we have played so far have had excellent voice work, so this isn’t a concern either.

If you play solo or in a group, your characters will also exchange dialogue. Cinematic cutscenes are designed to not display any voice or likeness during them, so your character choice won’t affect the overall campaign either.

So, whether you pick Max, Willow, Pete, or Hoops, you will be able to do the same things as everyone else and will not be locked out of any content or abilities.