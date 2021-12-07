All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Bounty Boards allow players to earn extra Gold and XP in Fortnite. It is a nice feature that has been part of the game for a long time and has once again returned with the arrival of Chapter 3, Season 1. Since a new chapter has begun, the map has changed, and so has the locations of the bounty boards. As of now, 13 Bounty Boards have been discovered and below are all the locations where you can find them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Near Seven Outpost 1 northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Between Rocky Reels and Chonker’s Speedway near the riverbank

Near Seven Outpost 2 southwest of Greasy Grove

In Butter Barn

In Greasy Grove

In Joneses

Near Seven Outpost 3 northeast of the Daily Bugle

North of Sanctuary

South of the Shifty Shores, just by the lake

Near Seven Outpost 4 on the southern island in the bay on the east coast

In the big house west of Camp Cuddle

Near Seven Outpost 5 south of Condo Canyon

Never Seven Outpost 6 south of the lake from Shifty Shafts

Since the new Chapter just arrived, there is a possibility that more Bounty Boards get discovered in the future. We will update the guide with their locations on the map if that happens.