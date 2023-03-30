All Bronzor weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Looking to take down Bronzor in Pokémon GO’s Little Cup? Well, you’re not alone. This Steel/Psychic type has become one of the most dreaded foes in the format, thanks to its insane bulk and coverage moves. It’s resistant to nine types, double resistant to two, and deals lethal damage to most of the four it is weak against. To make matters worse, Bronzor has Payback, which hits hard against some of its counters. With only a handful of Pokémon that can take down Bronzor, you must plan your team carefully. This guide will show you the Pokémon that can beat Bronzor and discuss its weaknesses.

How to beat Bronzor in Pokémon Go

All Bronzor Weaknesses

Bronzor’s Achilles heel lies in its weakness to fire, ghost, ground, and dark-type pokémon. Fire types may struggle to take it down, while ground types can only hope to exhaust its shields. Ghosts may not be the best bet. So, that only leaves us with one choice. When taking down Bronzor, Dark types are your best buddies.

The best Pokémon to counter Bronzor in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon to counter Bronzor are Bronzor, Purrloin, Deino, Alolan Digglet and Poochyena.

A Bronzor can be a reliable counter to Bronzor. The Tackle variant is particularly effective against Confusion Bronzor, as it deals twice the fast move damage and is not resisted by Dark and Psychic types. Hey, if you can’t beat them, join them.

If you’re looking for a dark horse to take down Bronzor, consider Purrloin. This sneaky feline is a master of efficiency, dominating various shielding scenarios. In addition, Purrloin has a much broader impact on the core meta, making it a top-tier dark choice for battles.

Deino is another excellent option to counter Bronzor. Its Dark typing reduces the effectiveness of Bronzor’s Psychic moves, leaving Heavy Slam as the only neutral option. Deino’s Crunch move deals super effective damage, allowing it to win even with that move.

Alolan Diglett is a specialized Bronzor counter with limited utility against other contenders. Despite being able to take down Deino and some other Bronzor counters, Alolan Diglett’s poor performance against the core meta makes it a less versatile choice. However, it can still defeat Bronzor with one shield to block its Payback move.

Poochyena may not be the show’s star, but it’s no slouch when it comes to taking down Bronzor. It can handle all even shield scenarios with ease, requiring only Snarl and Crunch to get the job done. Of course, having Poison Fang on hand can also help it take down opponents. Even in defeat, Poochyena can still hobble the enemy with some strategic damage, a victory in its own right.

Here are some other choices to consider to add to your roster during the Little Cup event to defeat Bronzor: