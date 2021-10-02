All Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies maps ranked worst to best

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is an excellent addition to the series’ history. It was a new beginning in multiple ways for Zombies fans. It started a new storyline with Samantha Maxis still a pivotal character, and a host of new features baked in made the game much deeper than it was before. However, the maps brought in their own liveliness to Zombies, bringing many new areas we had not touched before, unlike Black Ops IV, which only had remade maps in the Aether story. Here are all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies maps ranked from worst to best.

Forsaken?

As of this writing, the final Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War, Forsaken, has yet to release. We will update this post later after we get a chance to play it.

4. Outbreak

Image via Treyarch

Outbreak is a bit of a wildcard entry because it is so different, to the point that you can consider this a separate mode. Since choosing Outbreak gives you access to all Outbreak maps though, we will include it here.

In Outbreak, instead of surviving rounds, your team must complete objectives to advance to the next location where the enemies are tougher. Everywhere you go, you want to loot buildings for weapons and items to help you upgrade and better survive.

Outbreak is not terrible, but it is hard for longtime Zombies fans to watch this area of Zombies get continuously updated with new maps and content when the classic round-based gameplay felt left behind at moments. Outbreak just kind of feels like everything is thrown together for the sake of it. Your first few times playing is great, but the novelty quickly wears off. There’s no real story here except in the two main Easter egg quests, and every item and boss is pulled from other Zombies maps.

3. Firebase Z

Image via Treyarch

Firebase Z was the first post-launch Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War and was the first completely original Zombies map since Black Ops III’s Gorod Krovi in 2016. Set in Vietnam, the main Easter egg quest revolves around saving Samantha after being captured by Doctor Peck and thrown into the Dark Aether.

Setup-wise, Firebase Z is not anything special, but its layout is fun. You start in a small village where the Pack-a-Punch machine is and then teleport to the titular base. In the base, you can fight through three branching areas that have generators for the power. On the outside of each area is also a firing range where an Orda and horde of zombies will occasionally attack generators to take power away. Mimics made their debut here, starting out as items on the ground that transform and attack you when you get close.

One of the best reasons to play Firebase Z, though, is its wonder weapon, the RAI-K84. This is one of the strongest and best feeling wonder weapons ever, being a powerful assault weapon that can also shoot out balls of energy you can explode to take out large hordes.

2. Die Maschine

Image via Activision

Die Maschine is the first Zombies map for Black Ops Cold War and is a new beginning, including the first Zombies map ever inside it, Nacht Der Untoten. While the classic rundown building is the first structure, you see when you start the match here, the secret Projekt Endstation base hidden underground makes this map stand out. As Requiem, you are exploring why Omega is interested in the area and how the Nazis accessed the Dark Aether from here.

After fighting your way to the bottom, you can access the Dark Aether by interacting with a portal. The hallways throughout this section make traversing the area dangerous and exciting at the same time. Special enemies here are the Megaton Zombies and Plaguehounds. The D.I.E. Shockwave is the wonder weapon that sucks up zombies to make more ammo for itself and has four different elemental upgrades but remains our least favorite wonder weapon in the game.

1. Mauer Der Toten

Image via Treyarch

Mauer Der Toten is a really fun Zombies map that focuses on its vertical alignment. You start the match on top of a tall building and zipline between a hotel and convenience store as you make your way down to street level. Once at the bottom, you make your way to the subway to find power and make your way back up to the other side of the Berlin main street to find Pack-a-Punch. The main enemies here are the Krasny Soldat that is just the Panzersoldat repurposed, and the Disciple that empowers normal Zombies and will drain your health.

Focusing on the story, our group of Requiem agents was captured by Omega during the second main Easter egg quest in Outbreak and forced by Kravchenko to stop Valentina. She turned on Omega to access the Dark Aether and control the zombies here.

The wonder weapon for Mauer Der Toten is the CRBR-S, another really fun gun to take control of. It starts as a pistol that blasts energy beams and has a floating buddy that doubles your firepower, but upon killing enemies, various mods drop that transform the weapon. Each one gives you a different firing mode and helps keep the gameplay fresh. You also can power up the robot Claus, who will help you survive by killing zombies or reviving you if you go down. The only down part is he is not on the battlefield nearly long enough.