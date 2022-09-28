All Candace Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Candace, the scion of the Al-Ahmar and Guardian of the Aaru Village, protects her allies with a mighty shield and is a formidable warrior in her own right. An adventurer at heart, Candace will be a great fit for your team by providing some defensive utility as well as a Hydro Infusion that will allow your attacks to turn into Hydro. With a Polearm, Candace is the latest 4-star Hydro character to grace Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Candace in Genshin Impact

Candace will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 4-star character in the first half of Version 3.1. Following this, Candace will later be added to the wider pool where she can then be pulled on the Weapon Event Wish and the Standard Wish banner.

Related: All Cyno Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

: Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum: Candace’s fighting style is capable of warding off an entire tide of foes. Tap: Rushes forward with her shield, dealing Hydro DMG to opponents in front of her. Hold: Raises her shield to block incoming attacks from nearby opponents, forming a barrier that absorbs DMG based on her Max HP and absorbs Hydro DMG 250% more effectively. This barrier lasts until the Elemental Skill is unleashed. After holding for a certain period of time, Candace will finish charging, and when the skill button is released, the skill duration expires, or when the barrier is broken, she will perform a leaping strike that deals Hydro DMG to opponents in front of her.

Candace’s fighting style is capable of warding off an entire tide of foes.

Elemental Burst

Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide: Raising her weapon on high, Candace calls upon a divine blessing that deals AoE Hydro DMG based on her Max HP and continuously confers the Prayer of the Crimson Crown on your active character. Prayer of the Crimson Crown: This effect has the following properties. Characters deal increased Elemental DMG with their Normal Attacks. Whenever a character takes the field, they will unleash a rippling wave of water that deals Hydro DMG to nearby opponents. There is a limited number of waves that can be triggered in the duration of this skill. Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding characters under this effect will obtain a Hydro Infusion.

Raising her weapon on high, Candace calls upon a divine blessing that deals AoE Hydro DMG based on her Max HP and continuously confers the Prayer of the Crimson Crown on your active character.

Passive Talents

To Dawn’s First Light: Decreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Decreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects. Aegis of Crossed Arrows: If Candace is hit by an attack in the Hold duration of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum, that skill will finish charging instantly.

If Candace is hit by an attack in the Hold duration of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum, that skill will finish charging instantly. Celestial Dome of Sand: Characters affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide will deal 0.5% increased DMG to opponents for every 1,000 points of Candace’s Max HP when they deal Elemental DMG with their Normal Attacks.

Constellations

Returning Heiress of the Scarlet Sands: The duration of Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect triggered by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide is increased by 3s.

The duration of Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect triggered by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide is increased by 3s. Moon-Piercing Brilliance: When Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum hits opponents, Candace’s Max HP will be increased by 20% for 15s.

When Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum hits opponents, Candace’s Max HP will be increased by 20% for 15s. Hunter’s Supplication: Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Sentinel Oath: Shortens the Hold CD of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum to be the same as that of the Tapping CD.

Shortens the Hold CD of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum to be the same as that of the Tapping CD. Heterochromatic Gaze: Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Overflow: When characters (excluding Candace herself) affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide deal Elemental DMG to opponents using Normal Attacks, an attack wave will be unleashed that deals AoE Hydro DMG equal to 15% of Candace’s Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 2.3s and is considered Elemental Burst DMG.

Ascension Materials