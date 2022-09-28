All Cyno Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Cyno is the ferocious General Mahamatra, leading the Matra into battle and keeping away the devious Akademiya researchers. Don’t underestimate Cyno because of his size, this general has a disarming presence and is incredibly powerful in battle. Wielding a Polearm, Cyno is the latest 5-star Electro character and will be a great asset to your Dendro-based teams.

Cyno will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 5-star character in the first half of Version 3.1. Following this initial banner, Cyno won’t be able to be summoned to your account, so you’ll have to wait until she gets another featured Character Event Wish banner.

Related: All Nilou Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

: Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer: Performs a swift thrust, dealing Electro DMG to opponents along the path. When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals thunderous AoE Electro DMG and extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Elemental Burst

Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness: Calls upon a divine spirit to indwell him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer. Pactsworn Pathclearer: Cyno’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Electro DMG that cannot be overridden. Cyno’s Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will increase, and he gains immunity to Electro-Charged DMG.

Calls upon a divine spirit to indwell him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer. This effect will be canceled when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18s.

Passive Talents

The Gift of Silence: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours. Featherfall Judgment: When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If he activates Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the DMG of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off 3 Duststalker Bolts that deal 100% of Cyno’s ATK as Electro DMG. Duststalker Bolt DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If he activates Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the DMG of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off 3 Duststalker Bolts that deal 100% of Cyno’s ATK as Electro DMG. Duststalker Bolt DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG. Authority Over the Nine Bows: Cyno’s DMG values will be increased based on his Elemental Mastery as follows: Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Normal Attack DMG is increased by 150% of his Elemental Mastery. Duststalker Bolt DMG from his Passive Talent Featherfall Judgment is increased by 250% of his Elemental Mastery.

Cyno’s DMG values will be increased based on his Elemental Mastery as follows:

Constellations

Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil: After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno’s Normal Attack SPD will be increased by 20% for 10s. If the Judication effect of his Passive Talent Featherfall Judgment is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, the duration of this increase will be refreshed.

After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno’s Normal Attack SPD will be increased by 20% for 10s. If the Judication effect of his Passive Talent Featherfall Judgment is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, the duration of this increase will be refreshed. Ceremony: Homecoming of Spirits: When Cyno’s Normal Attacks hit opponents, his Electro DMG Bonus will increase by 10% for 4s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 5 stacks.

When Cyno’s Normal Attacks hit opponents, his Electro DMG Bonus will increase by 10% for 4s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 5 stacks. Precept: Lawful Enforcer : Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Austerity: Forbidding Guard: When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, after he triggers Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl reaction, he will restore 3 Elemental Energy for all nearby party members (except himself.) This effect can occur 5 times within one use of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness.

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, after he triggers Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl reaction, he will restore 3 Elemental Energy for all nearby party members (except himself.) This effect can occur 5 times within one use of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness. Funerary Rite: The Passing of Starlight: Increases the Level of Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Raiment: Just Scales: After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness or triggering the Judication effect of the Passive Talent “Featherfall Judgment,” Cyno will gain 4 stacks of the “Day of the Jackal” effect. When he hits opponents with Normal Attacks, he will consume 1 stack of “Day of the Jackal” to fire off one Duststalker Bolt. “Day of the Jackal” lasts for 8s. Max 8 stacks. It will be canceled once Pactsworn Pathclearer ends. A maximum of 1 Duststalker Bolt can be unleashed this way every 0.4s. You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Featherfall Judgment.”

After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness or triggering the Judication effect of the Passive Talent “Featherfall Judgment,” Cyno will gain 4 stacks of the “Day of the Jackal” effect. When he hits opponents with Normal Attacks, he will consume 1 stack of “Day of the Jackal” to fire off one Duststalker Bolt.

Ascension Materials