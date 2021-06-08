All career achievements and legacies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 underway, it means a whole new group of career achievements, legacies, and trophies to be earned over the course of the season. As always, there is a massive range of these, with 45 it total, and no doubt more on the way as new content enters the game over the course of the season.

You can find the full list below, broken out by section.

Weapons Specialist

Hyper Blaster: Earned AR Expert during Season 7.

Collections

Wins

Personal Quests

Eliminations