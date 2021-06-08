All career achievements and legacies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 underway, it means a whole new group of career achievements, legacies, and trophies to be earned over the course of the season. As always, there is a massive range of these, with 45 it total, and no doubt more on the way as new content enters the game over the course of the season.
You can find the full list below, broken out by section.
Weapons Specialist
- Hyper Blaster: Earned AR Expert during Season 7.
- Explosive Payload: Earned Explosives Expert during Season 7.
- Space Axe: Earned Pickaxe Expert during Season 7.
- Ray Gunner: Earned Pistol Expert During Season 7.
- Airlock & Load: Earned Shotgun Expert during Season 7.
- Stellar Shooter: Earned SMG Expert during Season 7.
- Targeting Specialist: Earned Sniper Expert during Season 7.
- Target Acquired: Earned 2 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Season 7.
- Weapons Locked: Earned 3 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Season 7.
- Neutrinos Engaged: Earned 4 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Season 7.
- Pulse Engine Activated: Earned 5 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Season 7.
- On My Count…: Earned 6 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Season 7.
- Fire When Ready: Earned 7 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Season 7.
Collections
- Full Scale Invasion: Caught every type of fish during Season 7.
- Catalogued: Met every Character during Season 7.
Wins
- Planetary Royale: Won 1 Solo Match during Season 7.
- Binary Star: Won 1 Duos Match during Season 7.
- We Come In Peace: Won 1 Trios Match during Season 7.
- UFO Really?: Won 1 Squads Match during Season 7.
- Hive Mind: Won 1 Team Rumble during Season 7.
- Galactic Royale: Won 10 Solo Matches during Season 7.
- Binary Galaxy: Won 10 Duos Matches during Season 7.
- Away Team: Won 10 Trios Matches during Season 7.
- UFO No!: Won 10 Squads Matches during Season 7.
- Universal Royale: Won 100 Solo Matches during Season 7.
- Binary Universe: Won 100 Duos Matches during Season 7.
- Landing Party: Won 100 Trios Matches during Season 7.
- UFO… yes: Won 100 Squads Matches during Season 7.
- Rumble Raider: Won 100 Team Rumble Matches during Season 7.
Personal Quests
- Obtanium: Collected 1000 Bars during Season 7.
- Spacecraft: Crafted a weapon during Season 7.
- Bodyguard: Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Season 7.
- Bounty Buster: Evaded a bounty during Season 7.
- Galactic Tracker: Completed a bounty during Season 7.
- Specimen Collector: Hunted wildlife during Season 7.
- Take Me To Your Leader: Landed at the new map in Season 7.
- Swwop ‘n’ Scoop: Collected all the coins from a Purple XP Coin during Season 7.
- Ultimate Assimilation: Reached Season Level 100 during Season 7.
- Stacking Credits: Spent 250 Bars during Season 7.
- Fast Food: Threw a consumable during Season 7.
Eliminations
- Yoink Specialist: Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Season 7.
- Yeet Fleet: Eliminated an opponent by Yeeting them during Season 7.
- Harvestated: Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool during Season 7.
- Restricted Airspace: Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Season 7.
- No Probing: Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Season 7.