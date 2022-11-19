All challenge locations on Ouranos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them

Ouranos Island is the fifth and final open-world island in Sonic Frontiers. Challenges are special missions that players can take on while exploring these massive environments. Each site has a set number of challenges, and they will grant you materials Sonic can use to power up his defense and attack. Each challenge will uncover a piece of the map, and completing all challenges on an island will unlock Fast Travel for that specific location. This guide will show the challenge locations on Ouranos Island in Sonic Frontiers and how to complete them.

Related: All challenge locations on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them

All Ouranos Island challenge locations and how to solve them

Ouranos Island is the last open-world location Sonic will explore, containing many answers and formidable enemy Guardians to take down. Everything on this island will need your knowledge of all Sonic’s abilities and techniques to finish this adventure. This island contains challenges 79 through 105. Reference the map below to find which area the corresponding challenge number belongs to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

79: This challenge is a unique spin on the memory block puzzles from earlier islands. Stand on the orange block, then platform onto each platform without falling to the ground below to complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

80: This new challenge wasn’t in the previous islands. A rift will open in the sky, and you must jump and touch a blue orb before it lands on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

81: This challenge is the tried-and-true ball and hoop minigame—Cyloop around the switch to activate a ball and five energy hoops. Homing attacks the ball through all five hoops to finish this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

82: Sonic continues his Tetris journey with this challenge. Cyloop around the purple block, then blue block then black blocks to complete this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

83: Another dangerous round of Double Dutch awaits Sonic for this challenge. This one is a tricky one to complete. Careful use of your double jump will help you clear this challenge in no time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

84: Stand on the plates and use L1 or R1 to dodge left or right on the green blocks when they light up to finish this assignment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

85: Hit the hourglass switch and race through the blue gates to finish this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

86: This must be done during the evening. Cyloop around the blue flames and continue to snuff out all the new flames that spawn during the timer to end this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

87: This is yet another Tetris block challenge and a tricky one to boot. Here is the correct order of blocks—Cyloop around the white, yellow, blue, purple, and black blocks to wrap this up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

88: Activate the hourglass and race through each of the blue gates to finish this race.

Screenshot by Gamepur

89: For this challenge, chase the blue flame circling the open field, and hit the button prompt to grab it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

90: For this challenge, use the Cyloop around the pile of debris twice to uncover a lift. Use the lift to fly in the sky, then freefall through the blue gates, and this mission will be complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

91: Hit the hourglass, then race through the obstacle course to complete this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

92: This is a good old-fashioned punching bag. Your attacks should be powerful enough to deal damage and complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

93: This is another rift in the sky with a falling sphere. Reach the orb before it hits the ground and finish this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

94: Homing attack this hourglass, then race through the nearby hoops to reach the isolated island. Careful rail grinding and jumps will get you to the finish line.

Screenshot by Gamepur

95: For this task, you must use the homing attack on each switch and the obelisks on the nearby ruins. Hit each one to complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

96: This challenge is unique and unlike any other optional mission in the entire game. Grab each mirror and rotate them until the beam of light is one continuous chain to the temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

97: The tried and true basketball setup. Cyloop the switch, then smash the ball through seven hoops to finish this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

98: This challenge can only be completed during the evening hours. At night time, a glowing yellow tree will appear near this pond. Cyloop the tree to finish the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

99: This is a straightforward race to the temple. Climb and use the rail grinds to reach the finish point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

100: Activate the hourglass and use the flower petal to fly in the air and skydive through the blue gates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

101: This challenge is another blue plate tracing puzzle. This one is thankfully straightforward. Follow the blue plates without doubling back and end this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

102: Another set of blocks to Cyloop and rearrange. Do it in this order. Yellow, purple, black, blue, then the final cross-shaped grey blocks will complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

103: Jump on this platform and parry three projectiles in a row to wrap it up. The balls travel fast, so feel free to hold the parry and make this challenge a breeze.

Screenshot by Gamepur

104: Relish the final blue memory puzzle in Sonic Frontiers. Follow the blue blocks without retracing your steps to finish this challenge and get one step closer to the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

105: The final challenge in Sonic Frontiers is a literal climb to the top. Start on the bottom platform, then make consecutive leaps to each ascending platform to finish this challenge once and for all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finish these challenges on Ouranos Island to complete the final location Sonic Frontiers offers.