All challenge locations on Ouranos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them
Finish the fight on Ouranos Island.
Ouranos Island is the fifth and final open-world island in Sonic Frontiers. Challenges are special missions that players can take on while exploring these massive environments. Each site has a set number of challenges, and they will grant you materials Sonic can use to power up his defense and attack. Each challenge will uncover a piece of the map, and completing all challenges on an island will unlock Fast Travel for that specific location. This guide will show the challenge locations on Ouranos Island in Sonic Frontiers and how to complete them.
Related: All challenge locations on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them
All Ouranos Island challenge locations and how to solve them
Ouranos Island is the last open-world location Sonic will explore, containing many answers and formidable enemy Guardians to take down. Everything on this island will need your knowledge of all Sonic’s abilities and techniques to finish this adventure. This island contains challenges 79 through 105. Reference the map below to find which area the corresponding challenge number belongs to.
79: This challenge is a unique spin on the memory block puzzles from earlier islands. Stand on the orange block, then platform onto each platform without falling to the ground below to complete this challenge.
80: This new challenge wasn’t in the previous islands. A rift will open in the sky, and you must jump and touch a blue orb before it lands on the ground.
81: This challenge is the tried-and-true ball and hoop minigame—Cyloop around the switch to activate a ball and five energy hoops. Homing attacks the ball through all five hoops to finish this mission.
82: Sonic continues his Tetris journey with this challenge. Cyloop around the purple block, then blue block then black blocks to complete this task.
83: Another dangerous round of Double Dutch awaits Sonic for this challenge. This one is a tricky one to complete. Careful use of your double jump will help you clear this challenge in no time.
84: Stand on the plates and use L1 or R1 to dodge left or right on the green blocks when they light up to finish this assignment.
85: Hit the hourglass switch and race through the blue gates to finish this challenge.
86: This must be done during the evening. Cyloop around the blue flames and continue to snuff out all the new flames that spawn during the timer to end this challenge.
87: This is yet another Tetris block challenge and a tricky one to boot. Here is the correct order of blocks—Cyloop around the white, yellow, blue, purple, and black blocks to wrap this up.
88: Activate the hourglass and race through each of the blue gates to finish this race.
89: For this challenge, chase the blue flame circling the open field, and hit the button prompt to grab it.
90: For this challenge, use the Cyloop around the pile of debris twice to uncover a lift. Use the lift to fly in the sky, then freefall through the blue gates, and this mission will be complete.
91: Hit the hourglass, then race through the obstacle course to complete this mission.
92: This is a good old-fashioned punching bag. Your attacks should be powerful enough to deal damage and complete this challenge.
93: This is another rift in the sky with a falling sphere. Reach the orb before it hits the ground and finish this task.
94: Homing attack this hourglass, then race through the nearby hoops to reach the isolated island. Careful rail grinding and jumps will get you to the finish line.
95: For this task, you must use the homing attack on each switch and the obelisks on the nearby ruins. Hit each one to complete this challenge.
96: This challenge is unique and unlike any other optional mission in the entire game. Grab each mirror and rotate them until the beam of light is one continuous chain to the temple.
97: The tried and true basketball setup. Cyloop the switch, then smash the ball through seven hoops to finish this challenge.
98: This challenge can only be completed during the evening hours. At night time, a glowing yellow tree will appear near this pond. Cyloop the tree to finish the mission.
99: This is a straightforward race to the temple. Climb and use the rail grinds to reach the finish point.
100: Activate the hourglass and use the flower petal to fly in the air and skydive through the blue gates.
101: This challenge is another blue plate tracing puzzle. This one is thankfully straightforward. Follow the blue plates without doubling back and end this task.
102: Another set of blocks to Cyloop and rearrange. Do it in this order. Yellow, purple, black, blue, then the final cross-shaped grey blocks will complete this challenge.
103: Jump on this platform and parry three projectiles in a row to wrap it up. The balls travel fast, so feel free to hold the parry and make this challenge a breeze.
104: Relish the final blue memory puzzle in Sonic Frontiers. Follow the blue blocks without retracing your steps to finish this challenge and get one step closer to the end.
105: The final challenge in Sonic Frontiers is a literal climb to the top. Start on the bottom platform, then make consecutive leaps to each ascending platform to finish this challenge once and for all.
Finish these challenges on Ouranos Island to complete the final location Sonic Frontiers offers.