All changes in Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.08 patch – 6.08 patch notes

Final Fantasy XIV recently brought the servers up from a maintenance to impliment hotfixes to the latest Patch 6.08 released last month. The downtime was mostly to impliment Steam and Square Enix account integration for players who use Steam to open Final Fantasy XIV. There was also a few minor bugs involving the Jumbo Cactpot drawing board and sound effect issues under certain conditions. In addition to this, the popular Aether data center now allowed new character creation again it was put on hold due to Endwalker’s popularity late last year.

Here is every change brought to Patch 6.08 with the latest maintenance.

Account linking between Steam accounts and Square Enix accounts has been implimented for the Steam version. Following this maintenance, users will be prompted to log in with the Square Enix account they wish to link when launching the game from the Steam software for the first time. The linked Square Enix account will be automatically reflected for subsequent logins.

The following issues have been address. An issue wherein the times displayed for the Jumbo Cactpot drawing were incorrect. (Oceanian data centers only) An issue wherein certain ambient sound effects also played in indoor areas. An issue wherein sounds were not properly played with certain system configurations. (Mac only)



Patch 6.08 addressed many issues with underperforming jobs. Here are the full patch notes for those who have not seen the changes from last month.

The following adjustments have been made to actions:

* All adjustments are based on actions as they function at level 90.

Paladin

Action Adjustment Spirits Within Potency has been increased from 250 to 270. Expiacion Potency has been increased from 300 to 340. Blade of Faith Potency has been increased from 250 to 420. Blade of Truth Potency has been increased from 350 to 500. Blade of Valor Potency has been increased from 420 to 580.

Marauder / Warrior

Action Adjustment Tomahawk Potency has been increased from 100 to 150.

Monk

Action Adjustment Phantom Rush Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,150.

Dragoon

Action Adjustment Dragon Sight Range has been extended from 12y to 30y.

Target party member is no longer required to remain within 12y in order to receive the effects of Left Eye.

The channeling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed. Raiden Thrust Potency has been increased from 260 to 280. Stardiver Potency has been increased from 500 to 620. Heavens’ Thrust Combo potency has been increased from 430 to 480. Chaotic Spring Combo potency has been increased from 240 to 260.

Rear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

Rogue / Ninja

Action Adjustment Spinning Edge Potency has been increased from 200 to 210. Gust Slash Potency has been increased from 140 to 160.

Combo potency has been increased from 300 to 320. Aeolian Edge Potency has been increased from 120 to 140.

Rear attack potency has been increased from 180 to 200.

Combo potency has been increased from 340 to 360.

Rear combo potency has been increased from 400 to 420. Armor Crush Potency has been increased from 120 to 140.

Flank attack potency has been increased from 180 to 200.

Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340.

Flank combo potency has been increased from 380 to 400. Hyosho Ranryu Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,300.

Samurai

Action Adjustment Hakaze Potency has been increased from 150 to 180. Jinpu Combo potency has been increased from 250 to 280. Shifu Combo potency has been increased from 250 to 280. Ogi Namikiri Potency has been increased from 800 to 900. Kaeshi: Namikiri Potency has been increased from 1,200 to 1,350.

Machinist

Action Adjustment Drill Potency has been increased from 550 to 570. Air Anchor Potency has been increased from 550 to 570. Chain Saw Potency has been increased from 550 to 570.

Dancer

Action Adjustment Cascade Potency has been increased from 180 to 220. Fountain Combo potency has been increased from 240 to 280. Reverse Cascade Potency has been increased from 240 to 280. Fountainfall Potency has been increased from 300 to 340. Technical Finish 4 Steps potency has been increased from 1,080 to 1,200.

Thaumaturge / Black Mage

Action Adjustment Fire III Potency has been increased from 240 to 260. Blizzard III Potency has been increased from 240 to 260. Blizzard IV Potency has been increased from 300 to 310. Fire IV Potency has been increased from 300 to 310. Xenoglossy Potency has been increased from 660 to 760.

Summoner

Action Adjustment Astral Impulse Potency has been increased from 430 to 440. Ruby Rite Potency has been increased from 430 to 450. Fountain of Fire Potency has been increased from 520 to 540.

PvP

PvP actions have been adjusted as follows:

Dragoon

Action Adjustment Dragon Sight Target party member is no longer required to remain within 15y in order to activate Left Eye.

The channeling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.

System

The Oceanian data center has been added, and can now be selected from the Data Center menu via the title screen.

Learn more about the Oceanian data center.

Performing a Home World Transfer to a World designated as a “New World” will now apply a double EXP bonus until level 80.

Learn more about bonuses for New Worlds.

The following setting has been added to the System Configuration menu. (Windows®)

Gamepad Settings

Enable DualSense / DUALSHOCK 4 functionality.

*DirectX® 11 must be enabled to access this feature.

Enabling Immerse Spatial Audio from the Sound Settings tab of the System Configuration menu will now disable the Equalizer Mode. (Windows®)

Turning off Immerse Spatial Audio will now automatically reactivate the last active setting of the Equalizer Mode.

Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed. An issue wherein audio crackling and stuttering occurred under certain conditions.

* For players who continue to experience audio playback issues after the release of Patch 6.08, we ask that you consider disabling DualSense / DUALSHOCK 4 functionality. An issue in the battle against Proto-Omega in the dungeon the Stigma Dreamscape wherein Guided Missile and Chemical Missile did not select targets correctly. An issue wherein the ninja PvE action Phantom Kamaitachi and the scholar PvE action Consolation could be dragged from the Actions list of the Actions & Traits menu. An issue wherein the effect of the white mage PvE action Thin Air was not applied to instant cast spells executed immediately after activating Thin Air. An issue wherein the description of the reaper trait Enhanced Arcane Crest was incorrect.

* This issue did not affect the functionality of this trait. An issue wherein the reaper PvP action Arcane Crest did not grant the Crest of Time Returned effect to party members further than 1 yalm away. An issue when spearfishing wherein fish were not counted as caught despite the capture animation being displayed. An issue wherein the item Dance Pole could be sold to NPC vendors. An issue wherein the graphics of male Viera were not displayed correctly when moving while under the effect of the Transporting status. An issue when using Group Pose as a sage with a weapon drawn wherein certain emotes in the Special category did not function properly. An issue wherein the graphics for the NPC Kochacha were not displayed correctly. An issue wherein the NPC Cocobuki was not displayed under certain conditions. An issue wherein the sound effects played in certain areas of Old Sharlayan were incorrect. Other minor text issues have also been addressed.



Other various issues have also been addressed.

Known Issues