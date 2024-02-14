All Chapter 2 Lost Recipe Puzzle Solutions in A Little to the Left
A little To The Left is a puzzling yet satisfying experience, and here is how to solve every puzzle from Chapter 2: Lost Recipe.
Tidying up has never been as satisfying and puzzling as it is in A Little to the Left. Chapter 2 brings more puzzles, but now, in a new scenario full of groceries.
After arranging desks, bookshelves, and sticky notes, it’s time to move on to the kitchen in Chapter 2: Lost Recipe. This opens a world of new possibilities and even more complex puzzles. These puzzles about arranging cans, sorting fridge postcards, and setting the table are as mind-boggling as you can imagine and only get more difficult to solve, thanks to our cat pet. In this guide, I’ll help you solve every puzzle in Chapter 2 of A Little to the Left.
All Chapter 2 Puzzles in A Little to the Left
Here’s every solution to Chapter 2 puzzles in A Little to the Left.
|Puzzle Appearance
|Puzzle
|How to Solve The Puzzle
|Tomato Soup Cans
|Turn the tomato soup cans around so the logo faces the front.
Alternatively, you can rotate the soup cans to show the entire label.
|Spoons
|Arrange the spoons from largest to smallest.
Alternatively, you can stack the spoons from largest to smallest.
|Pickle Flasks
|Arrange the pickle flasks from largest to smallest.
Alternatively, you can slide the jars from yellow to green or most to least liquid.
|China Bowls
|Align the pattern of the china bowls from bottom to top.
Alternatively, you can make the cracks line up. But I’m not sure why you’d do that.
|Colored Flasks
|Arrange the colored flasks from pastel pink to indigo and hot pink to yellow. Vice versa also works.
|Egg Carton
|Design a checkered pattern using the remaining eggs.
|Fruits
|Spin the fruit to remove all the stickers.
|Cutting Boards
|Fit in each cutting board with the correct one. The pattern should be cream, light blue, indigo, hot pink, pastel pink, green, and yellow.
|Noodles
|Arrange the noodles from least to most curly.
|Glasses
|Arrange the glasses to match the picture. The goal is to line up the picture on the front with the one on the back.
|Table Set
|Set the table… a few times until your cat stops being naughty.
|Breakfast
|Arrange the food on the plate by following the plate’s pattern.
|Colored Cans
|Stack the colored cans on top of each other.
|Fridge Postcards
|Draw a river and sky using the postcards.
|Fridge Shelf
|Arrange the fridge to match the picture. The goal is to have the labels carry onto the next object.
|Cat Polaroids
|Arrange the cat polaroids to match the picture. The goal is to use each polaroid like a vignette to connect the story.