All Chapter 2 Lost Recipe Puzzle Solutions in A Little to the Left

A little To The Left is a puzzling yet satisfying experience, and here is how to solve every puzzle from Chapter 2: Lost Recipe.

Tidying up has never been as satisfying and puzzling as it is in A Little to the Left. Chapter 2 brings more puzzles, but now, in a new scenario full of groceries.

After arranging desks, bookshelves, and sticky notes, it’s time to move on to the kitchen in Chapter 2: Lost Recipe. This opens a world of new possibilities and even more complex puzzles. These puzzles about arranging cans, sorting fridge postcards, and setting the table are as mind-boggling as you can imagine and only get more difficult to solve, thanks to our cat pet. In this guide, I’ll help you solve every puzzle in Chapter 2 of A Little to the Left.

All Chapter 2 Puzzles in A Little to the Left

Here’s every solution to Chapter 2 puzzles in A Little to the Left.

Puzzle AppearancePuzzleHow to Solve The Puzzle
Tomato Soup CansTurn the tomato soup cans around so the logo faces the front.

Alternatively, you can rotate the soup cans to show the entire label.
SpoonsArrange the spoons from largest to smallest.

Alternatively, you can stack the spoons from largest to smallest.
Pickle FlasksArrange the pickle flasks from largest to smallest.

Alternatively, you can slide the jars from yellow to green or most to least liquid.
China BowlsAlign the pattern of the china bowls from bottom to top.

Alternatively, you can make the cracks line up. But I’m not sure why you’d do that.
Colored FlasksArrange the colored flasks from pastel pink to indigo and hot pink to yellow. Vice versa also works.
Egg CartonDesign a checkered pattern using the remaining eggs.
FruitsSpin the fruit to remove all the stickers.
Cutting BoardsFit in each cutting board with the correct one. The pattern should be cream, light blue, indigo, hot pink, pastel pink, green, and yellow.
NoodlesArrange the noodles from least to most curly.
GlassesArrange the glasses to match the picture. The goal is to line up the picture on the front with the one on the back.
Table SetSet the table… a few times until your cat stops being naughty.
BreakfastArrange the food on the plate by following the plate’s pattern.
Colored CansStack the colored cans on top of each other.
Fridge PostcardsDraw a river and sky using the postcards.
Fridge ShelfArrange the fridge to match the picture. The goal is to have the labels carry onto the next object.
Cat PolaroidsArrange the cat polaroids to match the picture. The goal is to use each polaroid like a vignette to connect the story.

