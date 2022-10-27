How to make Chicken Noodle Soup in Tower of Fantasy

You will come across many food items in Tower of Fantasy and use them in various situations to get quick boosts. If you are looking for a food item to help you fight more efficiently and deal more damage, Chicken Noodle Soup is a great option. Getting its recipe is easy with the right ingredients. Here is how to make Chicken Noodle Soup and where to gather its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Chicken Noodle Soup recipe

Chicken Noodle Soup is a great recipe that you can use for a physical attack boost in Tower of Fantasy. It increases your physical attack damage by 2% and 150, and grants 20 satiety points, making it the ideal food to use when fighting strong enemies. Cooking Chicken Noodle Soup is easy as you only need its recipe and three ingredients. Here are all the ingredients you need to make Chicken Noodle Soup in Tower of Fantasy:

How to get the Chicken Noodle Soup recipe

It’s impossible to make Chicken Noodle Soup without its recipe, but you can easily get it from any cooking bot. In the bot’s menu, select Creation from below and put all Chicken Noodle Soup ingredients until you get a 90 to 100% success rate. After that, hit cook, and the cooking bot will give you the Chicken Noodle Soup recipe.

Where to gather Chicken Noodle Soup ingredients

You need three ingredients for Chicken Noodle Soup, but one of them is only found in the Vera map. You can find many white jade radishes in Saltwater Oasis and Evil’s Clutch Oasis in Vera. They look white, and when you are at locations, you will see them glowing on the ground, making it easy for you to loot.

Lastly, you can get homi grain and poultry meat from the Banges and Astra regions of the Asperia map. Go to the marked locations and hunt for the birds to get the meat. Homi grain is usually in the grassy areas of the map, where you can easily spot it.