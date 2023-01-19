All character basic stats and how they work in Fire Emblem Engage

Every character in your Fire Emblem Engage party has various stats that determine the attacks and defenses they have in combat. These are important to utilize to ensure you capitalize on a character’s primary attributes to make the most out of them in combat. You need to keep track of multiple stats, and it can be easy to lose track of them or not entirely understand what they mean. Here’s what you need to know about all character stats and how they work in Fire Emblem Engage.

How all character basic stats work in Fire Emblem Engage

When examining a character in combat or while out of combat, you can browse through the many basic stats they have. Each time a character levels up, these basic stats increase, improving their overall performance in battle.

These are all the basic stats each character has in Fire Emblem Engage and how they work.