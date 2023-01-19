All character basic stats and how they work in Fire Emblem Engage
A character’s stats determine their effectiveness in combat.
Every character in your Fire Emblem Engage party has various stats that determine the attacks and defenses they have in combat. These are important to utilize to ensure you capitalize on a character’s primary attributes to make the most out of them in combat. You need to keep track of multiple stats, and it can be easy to lose track of them or not entirely understand what they mean. Here’s what you need to know about all character stats and how they work in Fire Emblem Engage.
How all character basic stats work in Fire Emblem Engage
When examining a character in combat or while out of combat, you can browse through the many basic stats they have. Each time a character levels up, these basic stats increase, improving their overall performance in battle.
These are all the basic stats each character has in Fire Emblem Engage and how they work.
- HP: This determines the amount of health points your character has in combat.
- Bld: This determines the size of a character and how big they are, also known as Constitution in other Fire Emblem games. This helps determine the size of weapons a character can use in combat.
- Str: Strength determines how much physical damage a character can do in combat if their weapon uses
- Mag: Magic determines how much magical damage a character can do in combat if the weapon they are using does magical damage
- Dex: The Dexterity stat gives a character an increased chance to perform a critical attack against an opponent
- Spd: The Speed attribute lowers the cooldown timer for a character’s combat or magical arts that they use in combat
- Def: The Defense stat shows how much physical defense a character has in combat, which is strictly used against attacks that do physical damage
- Res: The Resistance stat determines how much magical defense a character will have in combat. This only protects against magical attacks
- Lck: A character with a high Luck stat has a good chance of finding recovery items