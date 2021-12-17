All Characters in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile features different characters that players can use. Some of these characters are exclusive to the mobile version, while most are iconic characters taken from the franchise’s other games. Since there are a lot of characters present in the game, we’ve listed them all below for anyone interested

Adler Alex Mason Alice Alias Ajax American Bulldog Archangel Artery Bailout Bathysphere Battery Battle Hardened Blackjack Captain Carver Butcher Cassius Charly Competitor Dame Dark Shepherd David Mason Death Angel Alice Demir Domino Elite PMC Ether Farah Firebreak FTL Gaz General Shepherd Ghost Golem Gunzo Grinch Hidora High Priest of Chaos Iskra Javier Salazar John McClane Keegan Kingsley Kreuger Kyptis Lerch Lev Kravchenko Mace Manta Ray Mara Menendez Merc 1 Merc 2 Merc 5 Merrick Mil-Sim Misty Minotaur Morte Nikto Nikolai Nyx Nomad Otter Outrider Park Police Phantom Prophet Proton Price Raines Rambo Recon Reaper Richtofen Riggs Rodin Ronin Rorke Rosa Rott Roze Ruin Russian Merc Scarlet Rhodes Scout 2 Scylla Soap Siren Special Ops 1 Special Ops 2 Special Ops 3 Special Ops 4 Special Ops 5 Seraph Spectre Stansfield Tank Dempsey TEDD Takeo Templar Tengu Terrance Brooks T.E.D.D. Tian Zhao Urban Tracker Vagr Modir Vanguard Vasquez Velikan Vladimir Makarov Vivian Harris Witch Doctor Yegor Zero Zombie

It’s worth noting that most of the characters mentioned above are not available. They were introduced in the earlier seasons and were acquirable at that point only.