All Characters in Call of Duty Mobile
CODM’s roster is insanely big.
Call of Duty: Mobile features different characters that players can use. Some of these characters are exclusive to the mobile version, while most are iconic characters taken from the franchise’s other games. Since there are a lot of characters present in the game, we’ve listed them all below for anyone interested
- Adler
- Alex Mason
- Alice
- Alias
- Ajax
- American Bulldog
- Archangel
- Artery
- Bailout
- Bathysphere
- Battery
- Battle Hardened
- Blackjack
- Captain
- Carver Butcher
- Cassius
- Charly
- Competitor
- Dame
- Dark Shepherd
- David Mason
- Death Angel Alice
- Demir
- Domino
- Elite PMC
- Ether
- Farah
- Firebreak
- FTL
- Gaz
- General Shepherd
- Ghost
- Golem
- Gunzo
- Grinch
- Hidora
- High Priest of Chaos
- Iskra
- Javier Salazar
- John McClane
- Keegan
- Kingsley
- Kreuger
- Kyptis
- Lerch
- Lev Kravchenko
- Mace
- Manta Ray
- Mara
- Menendez
- Merc 1
- Merc 2
- Merc 5
- Merrick
- Mil-Sim
- Misty
- Minotaur
- Morte
- Nikto
- Nikolai
- Nyx
- Nomad
- Otter
- Outrider
- Park
- Police
- Phantom
- Prophet
- Proton
- Price
- Raines
- Rambo
- Recon
- Reaper
- Richtofen
- Riggs
- Rodin
- Ronin
- Rorke
- Rosa
- Rott
- Roze
- Ruin
- Russian Merc
- Scarlet Rhodes
- Scout 2
- Scylla
- Soap
- Siren
- Special Ops 1
- Special Ops 2
- Special Ops 3
- Special Ops 4
- Special Ops 5
- Seraph
- Spectre
- Stansfield
- Tank Dempsey
- TEDD
- Takeo
- Templar
- Tengu
- Terrance Brooks
- T.E.D.D.
- Tian Zhao
- Urban Tracker
- Vagr Modir
- Vanguard
- Vasquez
- Velikan
- Vladimir Makarov
- Vivian Harris
- Witch Doctor
- Yegor
- Zero
- Zombie
It’s worth noting that most of the characters mentioned above are not available. They were introduced in the earlier seasons and were acquirable at that point only.