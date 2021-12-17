All Characters in Call of Duty Mobile

CODM’s roster is insanely big.

Call of Duty: Mobile features different characters that players can use. Some of these characters are exclusive to the mobile version, while most are iconic characters taken from the franchise’s other games. Since there are a lot of characters present in the game, we’ve listed them all below for anyone interested

  1. Adler
  2. Alex Mason
  3. Alice
  4. Alias
  5. Ajax
  6. American Bulldog
  7. Archangel
  8. Artery
  9. Bailout
  10. Bathysphere
  11. Battery
  12. Battle Hardened
  13. Blackjack
  14. Captain
  15. Carver Butcher
  16. Cassius
  17. Charly
  18. Competitor
  19. Dame
  20. Dark Shepherd
  21. David Mason
  22. Death Angel Alice
  23. Demir
  24. Domino
  25. Elite PMC
  26. Ether
  27. Farah
  28. Firebreak
  29. FTL
  30. Gaz
  31. General Shepherd
  32. Ghost
  33. Golem
  34. Gunzo
  35. Grinch
  36. Hidora
  37. High Priest of Chaos
  38. Iskra
  39. Javier Salazar
  40. John McClane
  41. Keegan
  42. Kingsley
  43. Kreuger
  44. Kyptis
  45. Lerch
  46. Lev Kravchenko
  47. Mace
  48. Manta Ray
  49. Mara
  50. Menendez
  51. Merc 1
  52. Merc 2
  53. Merc 5
  54. Merrick
  55. Mil-Sim
  56. Misty
  57. Minotaur
  58. Morte
  59. Nikto
  60. Nikolai
  61. Nyx
  62. Nomad
  63. Otter
  64. Outrider
  65. Park
  66. Police
  67. Phantom
  68. Prophet
  69. Proton
  70. Price
  71. Raines
  72. Rambo
  73. Recon
  74. Reaper
  75. Richtofen
  76. Riggs
  77. Rodin
  78. Ronin
  79. Rorke
  80. Rosa
  81. Rott
  82. Roze
  83. Ruin
  84. Russian Merc
  85. Scarlet Rhodes
  86. Scout 2
  87. Scylla
  88. Soap
  89. Siren
  90. Special Ops 1
  91. Special Ops 2
  92. Special Ops 3
  93. Special Ops 4
  94. Special Ops 5
  95. Seraph
  96. Spectre
  97. Stansfield
  98. Tank Dempsey
  99. TEDD
  100. Takeo
  101. Templar
  102. Tengu
  103. Terrance Brooks
  104. T.E.D.D.
  105. Tian Zhao
  106. Urban Tracker
  107. Vagr Modir
  108. Vanguard
  109. Vasquez
  110. Velikan
  111. Vladimir Makarov
  112. Vivian Harris
  113. Witch Doctor
  114. Yegor
  115. Zero 
  116. Zombie

It’s worth noting that most of the characters mentioned above are not available. They were introduced in the earlier seasons and were acquirable at that point only.

