Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator is a Roblox experience that puts players in open world scenario where the main objective is to traverse the world at high speed. Fortunately, players don’t have to stick to just one character to run through the game, as multiple characters are available. However, not every character is available from the get-go, as players must fulfill certain prerequisites to unlock each. Hence, we’ve put together a guide listing all characters in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator and how to unlock them.

Every Character in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

All the characters, along with their unlocking requirement and rarity, are mentioned in the table below.

Character Rarity How to unlock Roblox Avatar Common Available by default Sonic the Hedgehog Rare Collect Sonic’s card in Green Hill Miles “Tails” Prower Rare Collect Tail’s card in Lost Valley Knuckles the Echidna Rare Collect Knuckles’ card in Emerald Hill Amy Rose Epic Gather 5,000 pink crystals during the “Save Amy Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux Aviator Tails Epic Gather 55,000 Blue Star Points during the “Aerial Assault Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux Big the Cat Epic During the “Find Froggy Event,” defeat 40,000 Badniks in Green Reef and find Froggy Camper Knuckles Epic Gather 150,000 grapes during the “Go Camping Event” or purchase the character for 749 Robux Chrome Metal Sonic Epic Finish every task during “Chrome Quest Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux Chef Amy Epic Gather 3,000 chilli dogs during the “Beach Party Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux Invisible Espio Epic Located behind air fan in Synth City Obby during “RB Battles Event” Kunoichi Amy Epic Gather 150,000 Jitsu Scrolls during the “Play Ninja! Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Mechanic Tails Epic Gather 500 Wrenches during the “Mechanic Tails’ Ultra Prize Zone Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux Riders Amy Epic Finish every objective during the “Animal Rescue Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Riders Knuckles Epic Gather 75,000 Hoverboard Points during the “Freestyle Riders Event” or purchase the character for 699 Robux Riders Sonic Epic Redeem the code “RIDERS” (Expired) Riders Tails Epic Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 1, Expired) Sailor Tails Epic Gather 100 character card fragments during the “Scavenger Hunt Event” or purchase the character for 344 Robux Stealth Suit Sonic Epic Gather 100 Data Disks during the “Chemical Plant Event” Summer Amy Epic Gather 150,000 fireworks during the “Firework Festival Event” or purchase the character for 699 Robux Treasure Hunter Knuckles Epic Finish every objective during the “Treasure Hunt Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux Adventure Knuckles Seasonal Gather 250,000 fireworks during the “Firework Festival Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Angler Big Seasonal Gather 250,000 grapes during the “Go Camping Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Birthday King Sonic Seasonal Gather 150,000 gifts during the “Birthday Bash Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Classic Tails Seasonal Gather 250,000 Time Shards during the “Save Classic Tails Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Classic Sonic Seasonal Gather 250,000 gifts during the “Birthday Bash Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Detective Tails Seasonal Gather 250,000 footprints during the “Play Detective Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Espio the Chameleon Seasonal Gather 150,000 Elemental Scrolls during the “Espio’s Insight Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Fake Metal Knuckles Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Meteor Mystery Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Fake Metal Tails Seasonal Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 3, Expired) Frontiers Sonic Seasonal Gather 200 Memory Tokens during the “Play Tag! Event” or purchase the character for 800 Robux Golden Metal Sonic 3.0 Seasonal Gather 150,000 footprints during the “Play Detective Event” Jet the Hawk Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Metal City Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Metal Sonic Seasonal Gather 150,000 footprints during the “Metal Madness Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Metal Sonic Mach 3.0 Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Mach Madness Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Tails Nine Seasonal Gather 150,000 Gingerbread Cookies during the “Gotta Snow Fast Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux Riders Rouge Seasonal Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 2, Expired) Rouge the Bat Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Rouge’s Heist Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Rusty Rose Seasonal Obtain 200 Event Progress during “Sonic Prime Premiere” or purchase the character for 799 Robux Sonic (New Yoke Style) Seasonal Obtain 300 Event Progress during “Sonic Prime Premiere” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Summer Sonic Seasonal Gather 7500 chilli dogs during the “Beach Party Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux Elf Tails Seasonal Spend 1,200 Candy Canes at Tails’ Holiday Workshop (Expired) Gothic Amy Seasonal Spend 1,400 Candy at Amy’s BOOtique (Expired) Reaper Metal Sonic Seasonal Bash 200,000 Boos during the “Boo Bash Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Santa Sonic Seasonal Gather 100,000 Gingerbread Cookies during “Gotta Snow Fast Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux Skeleton Knuckles Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Pumpkin Panic Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Vampire Sonic Seasonal Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 4, Expired) Werehog Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Unleash the Beast Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux Witch Rouge Seasonal Finish every objective during the “Cauldron Quest Event” Fake Metal Sonic Exotic Spend 800 Candy at Amy’s BOOtique (Expired)

As one would expect, seasonal characters are generally unavailable unless there is a specific limited-time event. It’s also worth noting that developers continue adding new characters to the game, and once that happens, we’ll update the table.