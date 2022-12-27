All characters in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator and how to unlock them
Gotta go fast.
Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator is a Roblox experience that puts players in open world scenario where the main objective is to traverse the world at high speed. Fortunately, players don’t have to stick to just one character to run through the game, as multiple characters are available. However, not every character is available from the get-go, as players must fulfill certain prerequisites to unlock each. Hence, we’ve put together a guide listing all characters in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator and how to unlock them.
Every Character in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator
All the characters, along with their unlocking requirement and rarity, are mentioned in the table below.
|Character
|Rarity
|How to unlock
|Roblox Avatar
|Common
|Available by default
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|Rare
|Collect Sonic’s card in Green Hill
|Miles “Tails” Prower
|Rare
|Collect Tail’s card in Lost Valley
|Knuckles the Echidna
|Rare
|Collect Knuckles’ card in Emerald Hill
|Amy Rose
|Epic
|Gather 5,000 pink crystals during the “Save Amy Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux
|Aviator Tails
|Epic
|Gather 55,000 Blue Star Points during the “Aerial Assault Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux
|Big the Cat
|Epic
|During the “Find Froggy Event,” defeat 40,000 Badniks in Green Reef and find Froggy
|Camper Knuckles
|Epic
|Gather 150,000 grapes during the “Go Camping Event” or purchase the character for 749 Robux
|Chrome Metal Sonic
|Epic
|Finish every task during “Chrome Quest Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
|Chef Amy
|Epic
|Gather 3,000 chilli dogs during the “Beach Party Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux
|Invisible Espio
|Epic
|Located behind air fan in Synth City Obby during “RB Battles Event”
|Kunoichi Amy
|Epic
|Gather 150,000 Jitsu Scrolls during the “Play Ninja! Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Mechanic Tails
|Epic
|Gather 500 Wrenches during the “Mechanic Tails’ Ultra Prize Zone Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux
|Riders Amy
|Epic
|Finish every objective during the “Animal Rescue Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Riders Knuckles
|Epic
|Gather 75,000 Hoverboard Points during the “Freestyle Riders Event” or purchase the character for 699 Robux
|Riders Sonic
|Epic
|Redeem the code “RIDERS” (Expired)
|Riders Tails
|Epic
|Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 1, Expired)
|Sailor Tails
|Epic
|Gather 100 character card fragments during the “Scavenger Hunt Event” or purchase the character for 344 Robux
|Stealth Suit Sonic
|Epic
|Gather 100 Data Disks during the “Chemical Plant Event”
|Summer Amy
|Epic
|Gather 150,000 fireworks during the “Firework Festival Event” or purchase the character for 699 Robux
|Treasure Hunter Knuckles
|Epic
|Finish every objective during the “Treasure Hunt Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux
|Adventure Knuckles
|Seasonal
|Gather 250,000 fireworks during the “Firework Festival Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Angler Big
|Seasonal
|Gather 250,000 grapes during the “Go Camping Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Birthday King Sonic
|Seasonal
|Gather 150,000 gifts during the “Birthday Bash Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Classic Tails
|Seasonal
|Gather 250,000 Time Shards during the “Save Classic Tails Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Classic Sonic
|Seasonal
|Gather 250,000 gifts during the “Birthday Bash Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Detective Tails
|Seasonal
|Gather 250,000 footprints during the “Play Detective Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Espio the Chameleon
|Seasonal
|Gather 150,000 Elemental Scrolls during the “Espio’s Insight Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Fake Metal Knuckles
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Meteor Mystery Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Fake Metal Tails
|Seasonal
|Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 3, Expired)
|Frontiers Sonic
|Seasonal
|Gather 200 Memory Tokens during the “Play Tag! Event” or purchase the character for 800 Robux
|Golden Metal Sonic 3.0
|Seasonal
|Gather 150,000 footprints during the “Play Detective Event”
|Jet the Hawk
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Metal City Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Metal Sonic
|Seasonal
|Gather 150,000 footprints during the “Metal Madness Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Metal Sonic Mach 3.0
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Mach Madness Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Tails Nine
|Seasonal
|Gather 150,000 Gingerbread Cookies during the “Gotta Snow Fast Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
|Riders Rouge
|Seasonal
|Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 2, Expired)
|Rouge the Bat
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Rouge’s Heist Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Rusty Rose
|Seasonal
|Obtain 200 Event Progress during “Sonic Prime Premiere” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
|Sonic (New Yoke Style)
|Seasonal
|Obtain 300 Event Progress during “Sonic Prime Premiere” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Summer Sonic
|Seasonal
|Gather 7500 chilli dogs during the “Beach Party Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
|Elf Tails
|Seasonal
|Spend 1,200 Candy Canes at Tails’ Holiday Workshop (Expired)
|Gothic Amy
|Seasonal
|Spend 1,400 Candy at Amy’s BOOtique (Expired)
|Reaper Metal Sonic
|Seasonal
|Bash 200,000 Boos during the “Boo Bash Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Santa Sonic
|Seasonal
|Gather 100,000 Gingerbread Cookies during “Gotta Snow Fast Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux
|Skeleton Knuckles
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Pumpkin Panic Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Vampire Sonic
|Seasonal
|Complete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 4, Expired)
|Werehog
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Unleash the Beast Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
|Witch Rouge
|Seasonal
|Finish every objective during the “Cauldron Quest Event”
|Fake Metal Sonic
|Exotic
|Spend 800 Candy at Amy’s BOOtique (Expired)
As one would expect, seasonal characters are generally unavailable unless there is a specific limited-time event. It’s also worth noting that developers continue adding new characters to the game, and once that happens, we’ll update the table.