All characters in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator and how to unlock them

Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator is a Roblox experience that puts players in open world scenario where the main objective is to traverse the world at high speed. Fortunately, players don’t have to stick to just one character to run through the game, as multiple characters are available. However, not every character is available from the get-go, as players must fulfill certain prerequisites to unlock each. Hence, we’ve put together a guide listing all characters in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator and how to unlock them.

Every Character in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

All the characters, along with their unlocking requirement and rarity, are mentioned in the table below.

CharacterRarityHow to unlock
Roblox AvatarCommonAvailable by default
Sonic the HedgehogRareCollect Sonic’s card in Green Hill
Miles “Tails” ProwerRareCollect Tail’s card in Lost Valley
Knuckles the EchidnaRare Collect Knuckles’ card in Emerald Hill
Amy RoseEpicGather 5,000 pink crystals during the “Save Amy Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux
Aviator TailsEpicGather 55,000 Blue Star Points during the “Aerial Assault Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux
Big the CatEpicDuring the “Find Froggy Event,” defeat 40,000 Badniks in Green Reef and find Froggy
Camper KnucklesEpicGather 150,000 grapes during the “Go Camping Event” or purchase the character for 749 Robux
Chrome Metal SonicEpicFinish every task during “Chrome Quest Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
Chef AmyEpicGather 3,000 chilli dogs during the “Beach Party Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux
Invisible EspioEpicLocated behind air fan in Synth City Obby during “RB Battles Event”
Kunoichi AmyEpicGather 150,000 Jitsu Scrolls during the “Play Ninja! Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Mechanic TailsEpicGather 500 Wrenches during the “Mechanic Tails’ Ultra Prize Zone Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux
Riders AmyEpicFinish every objective during the “Animal Rescue Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Riders KnucklesEpicGather 75,000 Hoverboard Points during the “Freestyle Riders Event” or purchase the character for 699 Robux
Riders SonicEpicRedeem the code “RIDERS” (Expired)
Riders TailsEpicComplete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 1, Expired)
Sailor TailsEpicGather 100 character card fragments during the “Scavenger Hunt Event” or purchase the character for 344 Robux
Stealth Suit SonicEpicGather 100 Data Disks during the “Chemical Plant Event”
Summer AmyEpicGather 150,000 fireworks during the “Firework Festival Event” or purchase the character for 699 Robux
Treasure Hunter KnucklesEpicFinish every objective during the “Treasure Hunt Event” or purchase the character for 499 Robux
Adventure KnucklesSeasonalGather 250,000 fireworks during the “Firework Festival Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Angler BigSeasonalGather 250,000 grapes during the “Go Camping Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Birthday King SonicSeasonalGather 150,000 gifts during the “Birthday Bash Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Classic TailsSeasonalGather 250,000 Time Shards during the “Save Classic Tails Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Classic SonicSeasonalGather 250,000 gifts during the “Birthday Bash Event!” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Detective TailsSeasonalGather 250,000 footprints during the “Play Detective Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Espio the ChameleonSeasonalGather 150,000 Elemental Scrolls during the “Espio’s Insight Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Fake Metal KnucklesSeasonalFinish every objective during the “Meteor Mystery Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Fake Metal TailsSeasonalComplete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 3, Expired)
Frontiers SonicSeasonalGather 200 Memory Tokens during the “Play Tag! Event” or purchase the character for 800 Robux
Golden Metal Sonic 3.0SeasonalGather 150,000 footprints during the “Play Detective Event”
Jet the HawkSeasonalFinish every objective during the “Metal City Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Metal SonicSeasonalGather 150,000 footprints during the “Metal Madness Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Metal Sonic Mach 3.0SeasonalFinish every objective during the “Mach Madness Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Tails NineSeasonalGather 150,000 Gingerbread Cookies during the “Gotta Snow Fast Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
Riders RougeSeasonalComplete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 2, Expired)
Rouge the BatSeasonalFinish every objective during the “Rouge’s Heist Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Rusty RoseSeasonalObtain 200 Event Progress during “Sonic Prime Premiere” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
Sonic (New Yoke Style)SeasonalObtain 300 Event Progress during “Sonic Prime Premiere” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Summer SonicSeasonalGather 7500 chilli dogs during the “Beach Party Event” or purchase the character for 799 Robux
Elf TailsSeasonalSpend 1,200 Candy Canes at Tails’ Holiday Workshop (Expired)
Gothic AmySeasonalSpend 1,400 Candy at Amy’s BOOtique (Expired)
Reaper Metal SonicSeasonalBash 200,000 Boos during the “Boo Bash Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Santa SonicSeasonalGather 100,000 Gingerbread Cookies during “Gotta Snow Fast Event” or purchase the character for 599 Robux
Skeleton KnucklesSeasonalFinish every objective during the “Pumpkin Panic Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Vampire SonicSeasonalComplete each of the seven daily tasks (Season 4, Expired)
WerehogSeasonalFinish every objective during the “Unleash the Beast Event” or purchase the character for 999 Robux
Witch RougeSeasonalFinish every objective during the “Cauldron Quest Event”
Fake Metal SonicExoticSpend 800 Candy at Amy’s BOOtique (Expired)

As one would expect, seasonal characters are generally unavailable unless there is a specific limited-time event. It’s also worth noting that developers continue adding new characters to the game, and once that happens, we’ll update the table.

