All Chill Season 2022 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3

With every new season in Splatoon 3, there’s another catalog to work your way through. For Chill Season 2022, there are 100 new levels to unlock in the catalog that you can now flip through for the first time ever, allowing you to peruse several levels ahead of where you are at any given time. This seasonal catalog brings plenty of stylish new additions to your wardrobe, highlighted by the bold Barazushi Tuff Duffel at level 100.

Related: When is the next Big Run in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run? Stages and dates

List of Catalog rewards in Chill Season 2022

Screenshot by Gamepur

Banner

“Monochrome Recollection” Title

Double XP Food Ticket

Pack of Cards

Screenshot by Gamepur

SV925 Circle Shades

Moby Knit

Squink Wingtips

Screenshot by Gamepur

BWTR-BTHS Sign

Pack of Cards

You’re Welcome Emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mango Juice Box Decoration

Random Food Ticket

Random Banner

Random Title

BWTR-SPRGS-MROR Graffiti Sticker

Pack of Cards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jellyvader Cap

Lime Ski Jacket

Gold Hi-Horses

Screenshot by Gamepur

FLDRHTS-APTS Sign Decoration

Random Drink Ticket

Pack of Cards

Random Banner

All Chill Emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mystery Box

Random Title

Random Food Ticket

FLDRHTS-OKTBY Character Decoration

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ocho OctoPhones Blancos

Ink-Black Tangle Top

White Clam 600s

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue-Lid Lunch Box Decoration

Pack of Cards

Random Drink Ticket

Wave ‘Em Off Emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

Random Banner

Random Title

Pack of Cards

Random Food Ticket

BWTR-NO-T Poster Decoration

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scrum Cap

Penguin Bolero

Zebrafish Hi-Tops

Screenshot by Gamepur

Purple Loose-Leaf Binder Decoration

Fresh Card Pack

BWTR-SQDLNS Sticker Decoration

Random Title

Random Banner

Random Drink Ticket

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mystery Box

Pack of Cards

Random Title

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skull Bandana

Ink-Wash Shirt

Blu-Shift Moto Boots

Screenshot by Gamepur

FLDRHTS-O-MAT Sign Decoration

Random Title

Pack of Cards

Random Food Ticket

Who’s Next? Emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

FLDRHTS-3CLR Sticker Decoration

Random Banner

Mesh Drawstring Bag Decoration

Random Drink Ticket

Screenshot by Gamepur

Annaki Beret

Dark Bomber Jacket

Annaki Tigers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Random Title

Pack of Cards

FLDRHTS-BBSHP Sign Decoration

Random Food Ticket

Aqua Water Bottle Decoration

Robo Steppin’ Emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mystery Box

Pack of Cards

Random Title

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hipster Horn-Rims

Light-Bright Paddle Jack

Fuzzy Boots

Screenshot by Gamepur

FLDRHTS-BYCYFSH Character Decoration

Random Drink Ticket

Pack of Cards

Your Move Emote

Screenshot by Gamepur

Random Banner

Random Title

BWTR-SPRGS-HTL Poster Decoration

Random Food Ticket

Pack of Cards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tentaclinger Earring

Base White Button Up

Onyx O1STERs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Random Title

Random Drink Ticket

Pack of Cards

Banner

Screenshot by Gamepur

“Long-Sleeved Stylist” Title

BWTR-BE-T Character Decoration

Navy Backpack Decoration

Mystery Box

Screenshot by Gamepur