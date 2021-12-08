How to decorate Christmas Trees in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

The Holiday Event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier transforms Midgar, adding Christmas Trees in every major location. There are also new time-limited challenges to work through for the event, some of which revolve around decorating Christmas Trees. However, the game doesn’t clarify how you do this, which is why we’ve put together this guide to get you on your way.

Step 1: Find a Holiday Gift Box

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do is find a Holiday Gift Box. These look like Supply Drops, but they’re huge presents instead of Shinra branded crates. Inside, you’ll find a plethora of goodies to help you in the match, as well as some Training Orders to decorate a Christmas Tree. Collect those Training Orders to get started.

Step 2: Decorate a Christmas Tree

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Training Orders will give your character a sack with an ornament inside. You need to find a Christmas Tree, deliver the ornament to complete the Training Orders, and successfully decorate a Christmas Tree. You can find Chrismas Trees in every named location on the map. There’s usually one near a Holiday Gift Box, so look around until you find it and then complete your orders. If you do successfully decorate a Christmas Tree, you’ll get some Holiday Event rewards at the end of the match. You may even get an ornament to decorate your home screen with if you’re lucky.