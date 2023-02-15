All Citrine abilities in Warframe

Citrine is the star of the Citrine’s Last Wish update. She is a support-driven character with a look inspired by opals and crystalline structures. She is directly tied to the new mission, Mirror Defense, and can be earned in multiple ways. These are all of Citrine’s abilities in Warframe.

Every Citrine ability in Warframe

Citrine is a perfect choice for players who want to be the life of the party during Defense and Survival missions. She is a pure support frame, with abilities that buff herself and the group, and can keep characters in the fight during tough battles.

Fractured Blast

Slash and stagger enemies with a crystal blast that inflicts Bleed. Enemies afflicted with this Status Effect have an increased chance of dropping Health and Energy Orbs. This is her first ability and one capable of crowd control and group healing.

Preserving Shell

Citrine guards herself and nearby allies with a crystalline shell that gradually decays. Kills and assists increase the defensive power of the shell.

Prismatic Gem

Deploy a gem that shoots prismatic beams. The gem targets enemies taking weapon damage from Citrine and her allies. Its beams inflict Heat, Cold, Toxin, and Electricity Status Effects. Status Chance and Status Duration increase for nearby allies. This also doubles as her Railjack ability.

Crystallize

Citrine summons crystal fractals. The fractals rush forward, seeking enemies. Enemies touched by the fractals are paralyzed by crystalline growths. Hit the growths to deal increased damage.

Passive Ability: Geoluminesence

When Citrine picks up a Health Orb, an aura surrounds her that steadily provides additional health over time.

Players can earn Citrine in the revamped defense objective, Mirror Defense. This node can be found on Tyana Pass, and her parts are rewards that can drop after completing successful waves. You can also purchase her directly on the Warframe Market.