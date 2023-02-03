This month’s Prime Resurgence in Warframe – featured Frames, weapons, cosmetics, and more
Time for your monthly vault cleaning.
Prime Resurgence is a monthly event headlined by a pair of vaulted Prime Frames and several weapons returning to the sandbox. Earning prime Warframes and weapons is vital to the Warframe late-game experience. Prime Resurgence allows players to unlock rare and valuable prime parts and weapons. This is a comprehensive list of this month’s Prime Resurgence offerings in Warframe.
Related: How to get Aya and Regal Aya in Warframe
All Prime Resurgence items in Warframe
Prime Resurgence takes a selection of Frames and gear out of the vault and puts them back into the mix. This is an excellent opportunity to earn a powerful Warframe you may have missed out on if you’re new to the game and a chance to complete your collection if you’re a veteran. You must earn a currency called Aya and Regal Aya with in-game challenges or purchase them directly in the Market. Prime Resurgence rotates on the second of each month.
All Warframes and weapons featured in Prime Resurgence
- Atlas and Vauban Prime Dual Pack Prime – 10 Regal Aya
- Atlas Prime – 3 Regal Aya
- Vauban Prime – 3 Regal Aya
- Akstiletto Prime – 2 Regal Aya
- Braton Prime – 1 Regal Aya
- Burston Prime – 2 Regal Aya
- Fang Prime – 2 Regal Aya
- Fragor Prime – 2 Regal Aya
- Lex Prime – 1 Regal Aya
- Tekko Prime – 2 Regal Aya
All cosmetics featured in Prime Resurgence
- Apis Prime Syandana – 10 Aya
- Avia Prime Armor Set – 2 Regal Aya
- Avia Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya
- Cateno Prime Sugatra – 1 Regal Aya
- Citadella Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya
- Massif Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya
- Operator Vayas Prime Accessories – 2 Regal Aya
- Orcus Prime Sentinel Accessories – 1 Regal Aya
- Spektaka Prime Sugatra – 1 Regal Aya
- Spektaka Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya
- Static Reactor Prime Sigil – 1 Regal Aya
- Vistapa Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya
All Relics and items featured in Prime Resurgence
- Atlas Prime Noggle Statue – 1 Regal Aya
- Axi F1 Relic – 1 Aya
- Dethcube Prime – 2 Regal Aya
- Filigree Prime Decoration – 1 Regal Aya
- Lith A5 Relic – 1 Aya
- Lith V9 Relic – 1 Aya
- Meso T6 Relic – 1 Aya
- Meso V8 Relic – 1 Aya
- Necraloid Bundle – 10 Aya
- Neo A7 Relic – 1 Aya
- Neo D6 Relic – 1 Aya
- Spektaka Liset Skin – 10 Aya
- Vauban Prime Noggle Statue – 1 Regal Aya
- Void Trace Pack – 1 Aya
- 5X Orokin Ducats – 1 Aya
These items require Aya or Regal Aya to purchase. Save up your currency to buy and unlock some of Warframes most potent characters and weapons in the limited time they’re available.