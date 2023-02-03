This month’s Prime Resurgence in Warframe – featured Frames, weapons, cosmetics, and more

Prime Resurgence is a monthly event headlined by a pair of vaulted Prime Frames and several weapons returning to the sandbox. Earning prime Warframes and weapons is vital to the Warframe late-game experience. Prime Resurgence allows players to unlock rare and valuable prime parts and weapons. This is a comprehensive list of this month’s Prime Resurgence offerings in Warframe.

All Prime Resurgence items in Warframe

Screenshot by Gamepur

Prime Resurgence takes a selection of Frames and gear out of the vault and puts them back into the mix. This is an excellent opportunity to earn a powerful Warframe you may have missed out on if you’re new to the game and a chance to complete your collection if you’re a veteran. You must earn a currency called Aya and Regal Aya with in-game challenges or purchase them directly in the Market. Prime Resurgence rotates on the second of each month.

All Warframes and weapons featured in Prime Resurgence

Screenshot by Gamepur

Atlas and Vauban Prime Dual Pack Prime – 10 Regal Aya

Atlas Prime – 3 Regal Aya

Vauban Prime – 3 Regal Aya

Akstiletto Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Braton Prime – 1 Regal Aya

Burston Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Fang Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Fragor Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Lex Prime – 1 Regal Aya

Tekko Prime – 2 Regal Aya

All cosmetics featured in Prime Resurgence

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apis Prime Syandana – 10 Aya

Avia Prime Armor Set – 2 Regal Aya

Avia Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya

Cateno Prime Sugatra – 1 Regal Aya

Citadella Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya

Massif Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya

Operator Vayas Prime Accessories – 2 Regal Aya

Orcus Prime Sentinel Accessories – 1 Regal Aya

Spektaka Prime Sugatra – 1 Regal Aya

Spektaka Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya

Static Reactor Prime Sigil – 1 Regal Aya

Vistapa Prime Syandana – 2 Regal Aya

All Relics and items featured in Prime Resurgence

Screenshot by Gamepur

Atlas Prime Noggle Statue – 1 Regal Aya

Axi F1 Relic – 1 Aya

Dethcube Prime – 2 Regal Aya

Filigree Prime Decoration – 1 Regal Aya

Lith A5 Relic – 1 Aya

Lith V9 Relic – 1 Aya

Meso T6 Relic – 1 Aya

Meso V8 Relic – 1 Aya

Necraloid Bundle – 10 Aya

Neo A7 Relic – 1 Aya

Neo D6 Relic – 1 Aya

Spektaka Liset Skin – 10 Aya

Vauban Prime Noggle Statue – 1 Regal Aya

Void Trace Pack – 1 Aya

5X Orokin Ducats – 1 Aya

These items require Aya or Regal Aya to purchase. Save up your currency to buy and unlock some of Warframes most potent characters and weapons in the limited time they’re available.