All Clans of the Plains answers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

As players progress through World of Warcraft Dragonflight, they will begin to come across a variety of new mechanics. Dragonriding is an actual skill unto itself, crafting has a bit more meat added to it, and now there are quizzes to complete. After taking part in a lengthy convoy, players will arrive at Maruukai, where they will meet the clans of the plains. After completing small jobs for each clan, a task is presented where they receive a quiz from Sansok Khan. These are the right answers for this quiz.

Quiz answers for Clans of the Plains

Screenshot by Gamepur

Question #1 — Which clan upholds our ancestors’ traditions and guides the Maruuk according to their ways? Answer — Clan Teerai

Question #2 — Which clan is made up of centaur from across the plains who have honed a special connection to our god, Ohn’ahra? Answer — Clan Ohn’ir

Question #3 — Which clan is the newest to rise to pwoer and maintains the largest standing military force? Answer — Clan Nokhud

Question #4 — Which clan specializes in honing their skills and hunting game across the plains? Answer — Clan Shikaar



After answering all questions correctly, players can then select one of four items as a quest reward, and continue the main quest. The Shikaar Chain offers the greatest vendor value, although all are close enough in cost to mitigate any dire need of selection, outside of gear upgrades.

Even if you’re a fan of the lore found within World of Warcraft, don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re struggling with this pop quiz. The convoy is an arduous event that takes it out of even the most seasoned veterans, if only based on the length of time it takes for everyone to slowly trod across the plains.