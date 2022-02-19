All Classes in Elden Ring

Developer From Software teased most of the starting classes for Elden Ring before its release. All of the classes in the beta are gone in the full game, replaced with 10 new classes players can choose from. Below are the 10 starting classes players can expect to pick from at the start of their Elden Ring playthrough.

Astrologer

The Astrologer is fully built for sorcery and mastery of single and multi-target spells. They begin with a multitude of spells, and a Short Sword for last-ditch use.

Bandit

The Bandit is one of the most difficult starting classes, built around critical strikes and stealth. They also start with a Short Bow as a secondary weapon. Careful use of backstabs and parries is key to taking advantage of everything the Bandit has to offer.

Confessor

The Confessor is the jack-of-all-trades start class: good at a lot, but not great either. Confessor begins with decent armor at a good weight, alongside some healing spells. Confessor is an ideal pick for beginners.

Hero

The Hero is the perfect starting class for a pure strength-based build. The Hero has below-average dexterity and the lowest magic-related stats of all the classes.

Prisoner

The Prisoner is built around melee and spells that scale around dexterity. Prisoner starts off rather weak, but they can grow to become a fantastic damage dealer in late-game scenarios if dexterity is leveled frequently.

Prophet

The Prophet is the Astrologer with a focus on Faith rather than Arcane spells. The Prophet is equipped with powerful holy and fire magic, and they can be built as the best Faith class in the game.

Samurai

The Samurai is similar to the Vagabond, except for a higher focus on dexterity and ranged attacks. Samurai is the best class for a typical ranged archetype. A two-handed Katana can also hold its own for up-close combat.

Vagabond

Vagabonds are durable fighters equipped with a full set of armor and a halberd. They can’t use magic out of the gate, but a minor investment in faith or intelligence can allow them to fit a warrior mage hybrid with ease.

Warrior

The Warrior has the highest dexterity of all starting classes. They’re equipped with dual Scimitars and are a perfect fit for daggers and spears as well. A few points into intelligence can grant them access to starter spells.

Wretch

The Wretch is built for players familiar with Elden Ring. They have no armor to start and a giant club as their sole weapon. They also start with very low stats, which allows for flexibility with custom builds.