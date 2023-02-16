Who is the Herbology Teacher in Hogwarts Legacy?

Throughout your magical adventure in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be required to attend a variety of classes, with one of them being Herbology. What makes this particular subject stand out in the game, though, is the beloved teacher that handles the classes all throughout. This has led many in the community to continually ask about her identity. Here’s what we know about everyone’s favorite plant-loving professor in the game.

Who is the professor of Herbology in Hogwarts?

The Herbology teacher is none other than the delightful Professor Garlick, who was a Hufflepuff student at Hogwarts herself at one point. After her graduation, she was offered the position after her predecessor, who was apparently not the biggest fan of plants, suffered a string of bad luck that led to him eventually giving up the profession entirely.

Since she teaches Herbology at the school, she is mainly responsible for advising you about the different plants you can encounter within, such as the Mandrake, the Chinese Chomping Cabbage, and the Venomous Tentacula. Much like the other professors you encounter, Professor Garlick similarly provides you with some assignments that you’ll need to accomplish in order to learn a couple of important spells.

But even though she is often acknowledged as an amazing teacher who brings a great amount of passion to the field of Herbology, most players immediately fell for her because of her beauty and sunny demeanor. According to The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy by Jody Revenson, the author stated that the professor “has yet to meet the right witch, but at present is content with her life at Hogwarts,” which implies that everyone’s favorite in-game teacher is gay.