All Clues For The Discount Dealer In RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City’s Discount Dealer side mission takes Alex Murphy on a hunt that displays just how bad the Nuke epidemic is in Old Detroit. If you’re trying to track down Maurice (and maybe even save him from grievous injury), this is where to nab all the important clues.

Before we get started, I should note that you have to complete the tutorial and make it through RoboCop’s first recalibration before you have access to the mission. With that out of the way, here are the clues you need to get the best ending in the Discount Dealer mission.

All Discount Dealer Clues & Evidence in RoboCop: Rogue City

First things first, you’ll have to talk to Officer Kowalsky right at the beginning of the ‘Search For Soot’ story mission to unlock Discount Dealer. He’ll inform you that a local runner has been stealing drugs from his competitors and selling them for low prices. He’ll also give you the dealer’s number, you just need to find a working payphone to take advantage of that information.

While it’s not a collectible clue, I was happy to learn that Detective Vision will display whether or not a phone works. There may be multiple locations, but the first one I found was over by the theater. Just look for the huge marquee that says “PROJECT DOOM” in the northwest of the map, and scan the closest phone.

This will put you on the path to Marquis’ apartment. Don’t sweat the navigation, following your in-game markers will lead you right where you need to be. You’ll have to pay careful attention once you’re in the building though.

Slow down and keep your eyes open once you reach the hallway with the big blue arrow sign. This is guiding you toward the most important piece of the whole puzzle, and you’ll have to replay the entire mission if you want to make up for missing the clue here.

Follow the arrow into Maurice’s living quarters and pick up any interactable objects you see. His place is covered in stolen items, discarded Nuke, and other loose bits of evidence. Collecting all of this is crucial to getting the most XP possible out of the mission, so be sure to scan each room thoroughly.

Tables, closets, and counters are the main focus, as not much is truly hidden. Detective Vision is useful again here, as it’ll highlight any of the items that our flawed human eyes might miss. I also figured out that it reveals some footprints for you to follow. Tracking them around the apartment is a good idea, just avoid going up to the very top floor.

You’ll eventually find a flop room with a mini-fridge. The Discount Dealer’s only major clue is sitting right on top. Grab it and then prepare yourself for a little bit of combat.

What Does Soot’s Note Do in The Discount Dealer?

Soot’s note is the key to unlocking the best ending for The Discount Dealer, but suffice it to say that you’ll be doing both RoboCop and Maurice a favor by putting in the extra effort.

If you’re not aiming to serve RoboCop’s Prime Directives of “serve the public trust, protect the innocent, and uphold the law”, then maybe it won’t matter as much to you, but I tried to keep my playthrough as ethically aligned as possible, and it went a long way in helping me define the Alex Murphy that I wanted to be throughout the story.