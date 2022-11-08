All collectible types in Fallout 4, and where to find them
Fallout 4 is one of the biggest and most diverse open-world RPGs in recent times and it is filled with all sorts of collectibles. The game has three different kinds of collectibles: Vault-Tec Bobbleheads, Perk Books and Magazines, and Holotapes. In this comprehensive and detailed guide, we will list all of them along with their locations. For convenience, we are not including collectibles found via the Creation Club and cut content.
Vault-Tec Bobblehead Locations
|Bobblehead
|Location
|Agility
|On the edge of the bow of the FMS North Star Shipwreck
|Barter
|Inside the metal hut at the upper section of the main cannery room at Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
|Big Guns
|On the top of a radio in the northern-most room in the living quarters at Vault 95
|Charisma
|On Jack Parson’s office desk at Parsons State Insane Asylum
|Endurance
|On a metal desk near the metal catwalk at Poseidon’s Energy
|Energy Weapons
|In the Fort Hagen Command Center kitchen, between two refrigerators
|Explosives
|On top of a control panel on the second-level catwalk at Saugus Ironworks
|Intelligence
|In the northwest corner of the Boston Public Library, in a mechanical room
|Lock Picking
|Between two pillars in the tunnel chamber at Pickman’s Gallery
|Luck
|Inside a locker on the second deck of a green tugboat, located at the southern end of Spectacle Island
|Medicine
|In Curie’s Office at Vault 81
|Melee
|Top of the Trinity Tower, in the cage where Rex and Strong are kept
|Perception
|On the desk on the second floor at the Museum of Freedom, where the Sole Survivor meets Preston Garvey and some civilians for the first time
|Repair
|Southwest roof section of Corvega Assembly Plant, at the end of the top exterior gantry
|Science
|On the third level basement area of Maiden Middle School (Vault 75), on a desk overlooking a dining area
|Small Guns
|On a desk on the first floor, west side of Gunners Plaza
|Sneak
|On a metal table beside a terminal at Dunwich Borers
|Speech
|On the desk at the Overseer’s office at Park Street Station (Vault 114)
|Strength
|On top of the sculpture at the lobby desk at Mass Fusion
|Unarmed
|On the hood of a rusty car at Atom Cats Garage
Perk Magazine Locations
Astoundingly Awesome Tales
|Issue
|Location
|#4, Invasion of the Zetans
|In the film studio on the top floor of Hubris Comics, situated on a table
|#4, Rise of the Mutants!
|On the lectern, the east side of Trinity Church
#4, The Mad Russian’s Revenge
In the tunnel chamber at Pickman’s Gallery
|#6, Attack Of The Fishmen
|On the restroom toilet in Skylanes Flight 1981
#8, The Man Who Could Stop Time
On a container in the living quarters of Vault 114
|#10, Giant Insects Invade
|On the console in the control room of the Sentinel site
|#12, Have Dog, Will Travel!
|On a balcony, north of the atrium in the Institute
|#12, Rise of the Radiated
|On the desk of a computer room in East Boston Preparatory School
|#13, Curse of the Burned!
|On the second floor of Mother Isolde’s shack at the Crater of Atom
|Attack of the Metal Men
|On an armored workbench near Bedlam’s terminal in Dunwich Borers
|Deep Sea Terror! “Sinister Seafood Strikes!!”
|On the Outpost Zimonja workshop
|My Brain and I… (A Twisted Love Tale)
|On a table near the southwest corner bedroom of the Boston Mayoral Shelter
|The Starlet Sniper
|Inside a locked cell in the basement of the Coast Guard Pier
|When Apes Go Bananas!!! “A Gorilla Ate My Patrol Car!”
|On a desk at the west side of the Railroad HQ
Grognak the Barbarian
|Issue
|Location
|Blood on the Harp
|On a desk in the main warehouse at Wicked Shipping Fleet lockup
|Cometh the Trickster
|Near the bus and apartment wreckage north of Andrew Station, on a mattress on the top floor
|Demon Slaves, Demon Sands
|Located in Vault 75 atop the overseer’s office, or Vault 81 as a reward for completing the quest ”Short Stories”
|Enter Maula: War Maiden of Mars
|In the gazebo at the center, beside a skeleton at Boston Commons
|Fatherless Cur!
|On the toilet in the gunner camp at Mas Pike Interchange
|In the Bosom of the Corsair Queen
|In the raider metal hut of Corvega Assembly Plant
|In the Lair of the Virgin Eater
|On the roof of the raider camp, at Hyde Park
|Jungle of the Bat-Babies
|On the kitchen table of the Sole Survivor’s house
|Lost in the Snows of Lust
|On a living room table on the top floor of Back Street Apparel
|What Sorcery This?
|On a table on the southern part of the top floor at the Museum of Witchcraft
Guns and Bullets
|Issue
|Location
|#2, Little Guns For Little Ladies
|On the lectern in the stage area at Fraternal Post 115
|#4, Street Guns of Detroit
|On a table in a room, on the southern side of the second floor at Gunners Plaza
|#5, Avoid those Pesky Gun Laws!
|On a desk in the bunker at Rook Family House
|#5, Guide to hunting Commies!
|On a desk on the top floor at Ticonderoga Safehouse
|#7, Take Aim, Army Style
|On a metal desk at the South Boston Military Checkpoint
|#8, Bear Proofing Your Campsite:…
|In a safe at Cambridge Police Station
|#8, Plasma – The Weapon of Tomorrow
|On the radio operator’s desk in the middle of The Castle
|#10, The Future of Hunting?
|On a desk in a room, on the western side of the BADTFL regional building
|Lasers & Hunting: Acceptable Overkill
|On a table on the southeast side of the top floor of Fort Hagen
Hot Rodder Locations
|Issue
|Location
|#1 Flame Job!
|On a desk inside the Robotic Disposal Ground building
|#2 Shark Paint Schemes!
|On the bedside of Zeke’s trailer at Atom Cats Garage
|#3 Hot Pink!
|By the bed on the top floor of Milton Parking Garage
Islander’s Alamanac (Far Harbor) Locations
|Issue
|Location
|Children of Atom Exposé
|On Dejen’s counter in Acadia
|Far Harbor Sightseer’s Guide
|On a table in The Last Plank at Far Harbor
|Pincer Dodge
|Inside a shack of the Northwood Ridge Quarry
|Precision Hunting
|Top of Brook’s Head Lighthouse
|Recipe Roundup
|In the gift shop of the National Park’s Visitor’s Center
La Coiffe
|Issue
|Location
|#1 Megaton Hair
|On the upper floor of Fallon’s Department Store
|#2 The Hornet’s Nest
|Inside Charlestown laundry, southeast of Bunker Hill
Live and Love
|Issue
|Location
|#1, Fabulous 1st Issue: Life Long Best Friends!
|In the attic at Faneuil Hall
|#4, Advice From Married Men
|Inside the Third Rail restroom
|#5, Beware The Man Handler
|At the top of the monument of Bunker Hill
|#6, An Experience to Remember
|On the bar counter at Hotel Rexford
|#9, I Married a Robot!
|On the ground floor of the Diamond City Schoolhouse
|#10, Nuke-The-Man!
|Inside a safe behind the counter at the entrance of College Square Station
|#12, The Secretary Charmer
|Inside a trailer with a motorcycle leaning on it at Fiddler’s Green Trailer
|#12, Trim the Fat
|On a table in the WRVR broadcast station
|#14, Talk Yourself Sober
|By the cooking pot on the upper floor of Revere Beach station
Massachusetts Surgical Journal
|Issue
|Location
|#3, Happy Sedation Special
|Behind the security door, near the safe at Sandy Coves Convalescent Home
|#5, Better Living Through Chems
|Inside the top floor bedroom, the east side of the Cabot House
|#8, Cryo-Technology: Haven or Tomb!
|In a room that is accessed via a terminal at Greater Mass Blood Clinic
|#9, Raised by Robots
|Beside a broken terminal on the lower floor of Med-Tek Research
|#13, Finding Your Funny Bone
|In the book return terminal at Boston public library, purchased with 50 tokens via the terminal
|#13, Pay Now, Get Better Later!!
|In a long room on the third floor, on the northern side of Greentech Genetics
|#15, Scars Are Cool
|In the Director’s room above the reception area in Cambridge Polymer Labs
|#16, ER Nurses Confess All
|In the filing and storage room on the second floor of Medford Memorial Hospital
|#16, Let’s Play Doctor!
|Inside Lorenzo Cabot’s quarters under Parsons State Insane Asylum
Picket Fences
|Issue
|Location
|#1, The House of Tomorrow…Today!
|On the floor of the foreman’s concrete room guarded by Tower Tom in Beantown Brewery
|#2, Modern Hearth!
|In the upper floor office in the center of the Hardware Town building
|#3, Essential Upgrades!
|In the Blast Furnace area of Saugus Ironworks
|#4, Modern Lawn Care!
|On a table near the bar at the Combat Zone
|#5, Welcome Home!
|In the office overlooking the generator room at Weston Water Treatment Plane
RobCo Fun
|Issue
|Location
|#01 Atomic Command
|On a desk on the second floor at the Museum of Freedom, where the Sole Survivor meets Preston Garvey and some civilians for the first time
|#07 Zeta Invaders
|On a desk inside Valentine’s Detective Agency
|#08 Pipfall
|In the Fort Hagen Command Center, where the Sole Survivor speaks to Kellogg for the first time
|#12 Grognak & the Ruby Ruins
|In Dr. Amari’s room at the Memory Den, at a distant corner
SCAV! (Nuka-World)
|Issue
|Location
|#1, The Terrible Truce
|On a crate behind the Starpot Nuka in the Galactic Zone
|#2, Fear the Knife King
|On the top floor of a barn outside the Nuka-world Junkyard
|#3, Mutant Fists of Stephie Knuckles
|In the hypno halls of the Fun House inside Kiddie Kingdom, beside a dead raider
|#4, Nuka Brahmin Stampede!
|Inside a box on the way to the attic of Grandchester Mystery Mansion
|#5, That No-Caps Rage
|On the roof of the Dry Rock Gulch employee area building
Taboo Tattoos
|Issue
|Location
|#1, 13
|In a locked room inside Mass Pike Tunnel
|#2, Anchor
|In a metal caravan on the edge of Thicket Excavations
|#10, Eagle’s Nest
|In the scavenger’s sleeping area within the Concord Civic area of the town of Concord
|#12, Skulls Are Hip!!
|On a table inside of a docked ship in the Irish Pride Industries Shipyard
|#16, Sailor
|Inside the barber’s shop of Vault 81
Tales of a Juntown Jerky Vendor
|Issue
|Location
|Benefits of Child Labor
|Inside the metal hut at the upper section of the main cannery room at Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
|Capitalism & You
|In the basement locker room, on the west side of the Four Leaf fishpacking plant
|How to Run a Successful Vendor Stand
|Inside the caravan atop the containers at Big John’s Salvage
|Suit Up & Succeed
|On the upper level, the northern side of the Wreck of the FMS North Star
|Take Your Business on the Road
|On a table, north of the main entrance of Mystic Pines
|The Art of Haggling
|On a magazine stand on the northwest side of Super Duper Mart
|The Joy of Wealth
|In an office on the upper level of Gwinnett Brewery
|Why I Sold My Mother
|Inside the pipe tunnel interior of Walden pond, on a barrel
Tesla Science Magazine
|Issue
|Location
|#3, Rocket Science for Toddlers
|On the fridge inside Virgil’s lab at Rocky cave
|#5, Future of Warfare?
|On a bench in the kitchen of the Reeb Marina warehouse
|#5, Giant Super Weapons!
|On the computer bank on the ninth floor of Mass Fusion
|#9, Tomorrow’s technology for today’s Super Soldiers. Blast Off To Adventure!
|On a table on the lowest floor of Mahkra Fishpacking, in front of a mattress
|#10 Number 1 Hits!!! Rock-o-bot Takes the Nation by Storm!!
|On a metal desk near the metal catwalk at Poseidon’s Energy
|Geckos and Gamma Radiation – The Key to Prolonged Life?
|On the northern computer room on the top floor of Sedgwick Hall
|U.S. Army Goes To Space
|On the first floor of the weaponization research lab at HalluciGen, Inc
|What is Plasma, Anyway?
|Inside an office on the second floor of General Atomics Factory
|Will Robots Rule the World?
|In the CEO’s office on the second floor of ArcJet Systems
Total Hack
|Issue
|Location
|#1 Control Robots
|On the terminal desk of the basement server room of Wattz Consumer Electronics
|#2 Control Spotlights
|Held by a mannequin in the game room inside the Shamrock Taphouse
|#3 Control Turrets
|Under a tree in the center of the Wildwood Cemetery
Tumblers Today
|Issue
|Location
|#1, Bobby Pins – More Effective Than Lockpicks?
|In the commentator’s area of the East City Downs racetrack
|#2, Confessions of a Housebreaker
|Inside the cell area of the Fell Street sewers
|#3, Open Any Lock in 5 Seconds Flat
|On the northern end of the eastern platform of West Roxbury station
|#4, Locksmith Certification Special – Pass With Flying Colors
|Inside a red freight train car, in the deepest part of Malden Center
|#5, Mysteries of the Master Key Exposed!
|Inside a room in the northwest corner of Poseidon Energy Turbine 18-F
U.S. Covert Operations Manual
|Issue
|Location
|FH 5-01, Whistling in the Dark
|In an office on the second floor of The Switchboard, west of Lexington
|FH 5-02, Urban Camouflage
|Inside the captain’s cabin of the USS Constitution
|FH 5-03, Facepaint Fundamentals
|On a table in Red Tourette’s room inside the Federal ration stockpile interior
|FH 5-04, Not the Soldiers You’re Looking For
|On a computer bank in the Federal Surveillance Center K-21B, under the Abandoned Shack
|FH 5-05, Who Goes There?
|On General Brock’s desk on the first floor of Fort Strong
|FH 5-06, Squeaky Floorboard, Sudden Death
|On a table east of the armor inside Fort Hagen Command Center
|FH 5-07, Bushes, Boxes, and Beehives Camouflage Special
|By the red chair and oil lamp on the main shanty ship at Libertalia
|FH 5-08, Getting the Drop on Communists
|On a table in the cafeteria of the National Guard Training Yard
|FH 5-09, Look Better in Black
|In a shanty hut atop the central satellite support at Revere Satellite Array
|FH 5-10, Tiptoe Through the Tulips
|Inside the computer room of the USAF Satellite Station Olivia
Unstoppables
|Issue
|Location
|Commie-Kazi VS. Manta Man
|In the shack in the middle of the lake at Westing Estate
|Dr. Brainwash and His Army of De-Capitalists!
|In the library office on the ground floor at Shaw High School
|Trapped In The Dimension Of The Pterror-Dactyls!
|In the library on the second floor at Suffolk County Charter School
|Visit the Ux-Ron Galaxy!!
|On the counter at Hubris Comics
|Who Can Stop The Unstoppable Grog-Na-Rok?!
|On a table near the basement swimming pool at D.B. Technical High School
Wasteland Survival Guide
|Issue
|Location
|#1, Farming The Wastes
|Inside the Wreck of the USS Riptide
|#2, Insect Repellent Special
|On a table, on the western side of the Crater House
|#3, The Bright Side of Radiation Poisoning
|On the counter of the diner at Egrets Tour Marina
|#4, The Scrapyard Home Decoration Guide
|Inside the main shack at Lynn Woods
|#5, Guide To Diamond City
|In the underground bunker at Gorski Cabin
|#6, Commonwealth Coupon Spectacular
|On a desk on the ground floor of the Nahant Oceanological Society
|#7, Water Aerobics for Ghouls
|By the cooking pot station at Old Gullet sinkhole
|#8, Self-Defense Secrets
|On a sideboard table in the Ranger Cabin
|#9, Hunting in the Wastes
|In a locked cabin near the silos at Sunshine Tidings co-op
You’re SPECIAL!
|Issue
|Location
|You’re SPECIAL!
|Near Shaun’s Crib in the Sole Survivor’s home
Holotape Locations
Base Game
|Name
|Location
|4n1m4L’s test logs
|Robotic terminal in the Insitute public works maintenance arena
|A toast
|Boylston Club terminal
|Advanced system notes
|Dr. Li’s apartment and terminal in the Insitute
|Arlen’s manifesto
|In a trashcan at Wilson Atomatoys corporate HQ
|Augusta report
|During the mission ”Butcher’s Bill”
|Baker’s holotape
|Quincy police station terminal
|Battlefield holotape
|On Knight Varham’s body during the mission ”The Lost Patrol”
|Bedford Station recording
|Bedford stationmaster terminal
|Blackbird report
|During the mission ”Butcher’s Bill 2”
|Bonnie’s holotape
|The ninth floor of the Mass Bay Medical Center
|Brian Virgil personal log 0176
|In the FEV lab of the Institute
|Captain Dunleavy’s holotape
|In the console room of the Sentinel site
|Carl’s log
|On Carl Everett’s body in Jamaica Plain
|Cats poetry night tapes
|In the bus home, bar counter, and room at the gas station in the Atom Cats garage
|Control subject’s recordings
|In an abandoned house, south of Bunker Hill
|Courser chip data
|Given by Tinker Tom during the mission ”The Molecular Level”
|Cruz’s holotape
|On Cruz’s body at Gunners plaza
|David’s holotape
|Backyard bunker terminal at West Everett Estates
|Dear detective tapes
|All are in the Fens Street sewer
|Det. McDonnell’s holotape
|Caravan at Boston police Station rationing site
|Det. Perry’s holotape
|Storage room of Mass Pike tunnel
|Eddie Winter holotape 0
|The basement of the BADTFL regional office
|Eddie Winter holotape 1
|Given by Nick Valentine
|Eddie Winter holotape 2
|The second floor of Maiden Center
|Eddie Winter holotape 3
|In a locker at Quincy Police Station
|Eddie Winter holotape 4
|On the ground floor of the Natick Police Department
|Eddie Winter holotape 5
|On the second floor of Nahant Sherrif’s Department
|Eddie Winter holotape 6
|On the second floor of East Boston Police Station
|Eddie Winter holotape 7
|On the second floor of the South Boston Police Department
|Eddie Winter holotape 8
|Far-right on the entrance of Police Precinct 8
|Eddie Winter holotape 9
|On the second floor of Coast Guard Pier
|Find the Silver Shroud
|On Northy, one of the Silver Shroud’s victims
|Goodbye from H2-22
|In the Memory Den during the mission ”Memory Interrupted”
|Griswold’s poetry collection
|In Griswold’s terminal on the third floor of Monsignor Plaza
|Gwinnett ale brewing subroutines
|In the Colonial Taphouse
|Gwinnett brew recipe
|On Tower Tom’s desk at Beantown brewery
|Gwinnett lager recipe
|In the Shamrock Taphouse
|Gwinnett pils recipe
|In the Third Rail
|Hammer’s holotape
|At West Everett Estates
|Jake’s holotape
|On Jake Finch at Saugus Ironworks
|Join the Railroad
|Various locations include Goodneighbor, Hotel Rexford, Fallon’s basement, Covenant, and more.
|Ken’s invitation
|On Ken Standish’s body at Jamaica Plain
|Knight Astlin’s holotape
|On knight Astlin’s body at the National Guard training yard
|Marlene’s holotape
|Inside Wilson Atomatoys corporate HQ
|Marty Bullfinch’s holotape
|Inside Valentine’s Detective Agency
|Network scanner
|Given by Sturges, Proctor Ingram, or Desdemona depending on allegiance
|Operation Winter’s End
|At Cambridge Police Station
|P.A.M. decryption program
|Given by Lancer Captain Kells
|Paladin Brandis’ holotape
|In Recon bunker Theta during the mission ”The Lost Patrol”
|Private Hart’s holotape
|On Private Hart’s body in the Museum of Witchcraft
|Private Murnahan’s holotape
|On the ground floor of Fort Strong
|Quinlan to be deleted
|Behind Proctor Quinlan’s desk in the Prydwen
|Randolph station updates
|Randomly marked mailboxes
|Runaway’s holotape
|In the ranger cabin
|Ryder’s holotape
|On Ryder’s body at Gunners Plaza
|Sal’s holotape
|On Sal’s body at Jamaica Plain’s town hall
|Scribe Faris’ holotape
|On Scribe Faris’ body at Revere satellite array during the mission ”The Last Patrol”
|Sgt.Lee’s holotape
|On Sgt. Lee’s body at the Museum of Witchcraft
|Sgt. Reise’s holotape
|On Sgt. Reise’s body inside Mass Pike Tunnel
|Shaun’s holotape
|Recorded by the Sole Survivor, dependent on the game ending
|Silver Shroud script
|At Hubris Comics
|Skylanes Flight 1665 final transmission
|The cockpit of Skylanes Flight 1665
|Skylanes Flight 1981 recording
|The cockpit of Skylanes Flight 1981
|Spotlight override program
|In the Shamrock Taphouse
|Stockton’s holotape
|In a mailbox southwest of Bunker Hill
|Subject 12 baseline
|In the compound in Covenant
|Subject 12 debrief
|In the compound in Covenant
|Subject 12 testing
|In a torture chamber in the compound in Covenant
|Sully’s journal
|Thicket Excavations terminal
|Sylvia’s holotape
|In a toolbox at University Point
|Tessa’s holotape
|On Baker at Quincy Police Station
|The Bugle repertoire
|On ‘Ol Rusty’s body at the East City Downs
|The New Squirrel tapes
|At Fiddler’s Green Estates
|The Treasures of Jamaica Plain
|In the treasure exhibit of Jamaica Plain
|To Claire
|Beside Eddie Winter’s bunker at Andrew Station
|Treasures inventory
|In the treasure exhibit of Jamaica Plain
|University Point council meeting
|Mayor’s terminal at University Point
|Vault 114 interviews
|On the desk at the Overseer’s office at Park Street Station (Vault 114)
|We are done
|Inside BADTFL regional office
|Welcome home!
|Given by Nick Valentine after earning his trust
|Wes’ holotape
|In Gunners Plaza
|Wicked business
|Inside Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup
|Your new assignment
|On the Prydwen
Automatron
|Name
|Location
|Automatron
|In the Rust Devil terminal at Fort Hagen hangar
|Chief Scientist’s holotape
|In the brain extraction dept. of the Mechanist’s lair
|Facilities director’s holotape
|In the facilities management terminal of the Mechanist’s lair
|Jackson’s holotape
|On Jackson’s body during the mission ”Mechanical Menace”
|Jezebel interview
|At Fort Hagen Hangar
|Lead engineer’s holotape
|In the lead engineer’s terminal of the Mechanist’s lair
|Mechanist holotapes
|On the cybermech eyebots
|Mechanist’s log
|In the Mechanist’s bedroom at the Mechanist’s lair
|Zoe’s diary
|On Zoe’s body during the mission ”Mechanical Menace”
|Name
|Location
|An execution
|At the pump control
|Chores list
|On a table at Haddock Cove
|DiMA’s memory
|Gained during the mission ”Best Left Forgotten”
|Family announcement
|At Haddock’s Cove
|Gwyneth’s journal
|In a house at Kawaketak Station
|Husky family holotape
|In a trunk at Haddock Cove
|Kasumi’s projects
|Various locations in the Nakano residence
|Levi’s holotape
|In the second-floor terminal at Echo Lake Lumber
|Mark Wilson’s holotape
|in the Beaver Creek Lanes terminal
|Martin’s New Age
|Given by DiMA during the quest ”Reformation”
|Mysterious holotape
|On the trapper leader Douglas at Brooke’s Head Lighthouse during the mission ”Blood Tide”
|Safe room security tape
|In the safe room terminal at Harbor Grand Hotel
|To Franny
|In the safe room at Harbor Grand Hotel
|Vault 118 overseer’s log
|In the overseer’s terminal at Vault 118
|What Atom Requires
|At the pump control, on a table
|What’s Done is Done
|In the Vim! factory basement during the mission ”The Way The Life Should Be”
Nuka-World
|Name
|Location
|A.F.A.D. interrogation
|In a duffle bag behind the fusion reactor at the Angry Anaconda in the Safari Adventure.
|A.F.A.D. manifesto
|In a duffle bag in the Welcome Center in the Safari Adventure
|Buzz’s holotape
|On a table in the Nuka-town backstage
|Caleb’s personal log
|In an open locker at Dry Rock Gulch theater
|Corporal Downey’s report
|On a table in the bottling area of the World of Refreshment
|Dixie’s souvenir
|In a wooden shack at Fizztop Mountain
|Dr. McDermot’s journals
|Given by Cito and found in the Welcome Center
|Emerson’s holotape
|In the Galactic Zone, beside a stand outside Nuka-Galaxy
|For Deke
|In Clarke’s toolbox in a restroom, west of the pond of Fizztop Mountain
|General Braxton’s visit
|Inside Caleb Bradberton’s office
|Hidden Cappy contest hints
|On Sierra Petrovita
|Ian’s holotape
|on Ian’s body in the Nuka-World maintenance shed
|Jesse’s personal log
|In a safe at Dry Rock Gulch theater
|Kristy’s holotape
|At a bandit’s roundup, left of Mad Mulligan’s Minecart Coaster
|Maggy, it’s your mother
|Next to Mags Black’s terminal at The Parlor
|Mark’s log
|At Starpot Nuka
|Meacham recordings
|In the Secure beverageer lab
|Mother, it’s Mags
|Next to Mags Black’s terminal at The Parlor
|N.I.R.A.’s holotape
|At the Fizztop Grille’s patio
|Nisha’s holotapes
|On Nisha
|Nuka-Cola Clear
|Inside Caleb Bradberton’s office
|Nuka-Cola recording
|Randomly dropped by any Nuka-Cola eyebot
|Nuka-World paramedic report
|On the infirmary center’s reception desk at Nuka-Town USA
|Personal log
|On Pvt. Tyler’s body in the Nuka-World access tunnels
|Persuasion test eight
|In the Parlor,
|Project consumer guidance
|In Vault-Tec: Among the Stars
|Rachel’s holotape
|On Rachel Watkin’s body at Bradberton
|Recon log
|On Sgt. Marck’s body in the Nuka-World access tunnels
|Stinking Operators
|On a table in the Nuka-town backstage
|The Test
|On Weylan’s body in a random encounter
|Tiana’s log
|On Tiana Alston’s body outside the Galactic Zone
|You go tell Mason
|On a table in the Nuka-town backstage