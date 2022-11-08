All collectible types in Fallout 4, and where to find them

Fallout 4 is one of the biggest and most diverse open-world RPGs in recent times and it is filled with all sorts of collectibles. The game has three different kinds of collectibles: Vault-Tec Bobbleheads, Perk Books and Magazines, and Holotapes. In this comprehensive and detailed guide, we will list all of them along with their locations. For convenience, we are not including collectibles found via the Creation Club and cut content.

Vault-Tec Bobblehead Locations

BobbleheadLocation
Agility On the edge of the bow of the FMS North Star Shipwreck
Barter Inside the metal hut at the upper section of the main cannery room at Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
Big Guns On the top of a radio in the northern-most room in the living quarters at Vault 95
CharismaOn Jack Parson’s office desk at Parsons State Insane Asylum
EnduranceOn a metal desk near the metal catwalk at Poseidon’s Energy
Energy WeaponsIn the Fort Hagen Command Center kitchen, between two refrigerators
ExplosivesOn top of a control panel on the second-level catwalk at Saugus Ironworks
IntelligenceIn the northwest corner of the Boston Public Library, in a mechanical room
Lock PickingBetween two pillars in the tunnel chamber at Pickman’s Gallery
LuckInside a locker on the second deck of a green tugboat, located at the southern end of Spectacle Island
MedicineIn Curie’s Office at Vault 81
MeleeTop of the Trinity Tower, in the cage where Rex and Strong are kept
PerceptionOn the desk on the second floor at the Museum of Freedom, where the Sole Survivor meets Preston Garvey and some civilians for the first time
RepairSouthwest roof section of Corvega Assembly Plant, at the end of the top exterior gantry
ScienceOn the third level basement area of Maiden Middle School (Vault 75), on a desk overlooking a dining area
Small GunsOn a desk on the first floor, west side of Gunners Plaza
SneakOn a metal table beside a terminal at Dunwich Borers
SpeechOn the desk at the Overseer’s office at Park Street Station (Vault 114)
StrengthOn top of the sculpture at the lobby desk at Mass Fusion
UnarmedOn the hood of a rusty car at Atom Cats Garage

Perk Magazine Locations

Astoundingly Awesome Tales

Issue Location
#4, Invasion of the ZetansIn the film studio on the top floor of Hubris Comics, situated on a table
#4, Rise of the Mutants!On the lectern, the east side of Trinity Church

#4, The Mad Russian’s Revenge
In the tunnel chamber at Pickman’s Gallery
#6, Attack Of The FishmenOn the restroom toilet in Skylanes Flight 1981

#8, The Man Who Could Stop Time
On a container in the living quarters of Vault 114
#10, Giant Insects InvadeOn the console in the control room of the Sentinel site
#12, Have Dog, Will Travel!On a balcony, north of the atrium in the Institute
#12, Rise of the RadiatedOn the desk of a computer room in East Boston Preparatory School
#13, Curse of the Burned!On the second floor of Mother Isolde’s shack at the Crater of Atom
Attack of the Metal MenOn an armored workbench near Bedlam’s terminal in Dunwich Borers
Deep Sea Terror! “Sinister Seafood Strikes!!”On the Outpost Zimonja workshop
My Brain and I… (A Twisted Love Tale)On a table near the southwest corner bedroom of the Boston Mayoral Shelter
The Starlet SniperInside a locked cell in the basement of the Coast Guard Pier
When Apes Go Bananas!!! “A Gorilla Ate My Patrol Car!”On a desk at the west side of the Railroad HQ

Grognak the Barbarian

IssueLocation
Blood on the HarpOn a desk in the main warehouse at Wicked Shipping Fleet lockup
Cometh the TricksterNear the bus and apartment wreckage north of Andrew Station, on a mattress on the top floor
Demon Slaves, Demon SandsLocated in Vault 75 atop the overseer’s office, or Vault 81 as a reward for completing the quest ”Short Stories”
Enter Maula: War Maiden of MarsIn the gazebo at the center, beside a skeleton at Boston Commons
Fatherless Cur!On the toilet in the gunner camp at Mas Pike Interchange
In the Bosom of the Corsair QueenIn the raider metal hut of Corvega Assembly Plant
In the Lair of the Virgin EaterOn the roof of the raider camp, at Hyde Park
Jungle of the Bat-BabiesOn the kitchen table of the Sole Survivor’s house
Lost in the Snows of LustOn a living room table on the top floor of Back Street Apparel
What Sorcery This?On a table on the southern part of the top floor at the Museum of Witchcraft

Guns and Bullets

IssueLocation
#2, Little Guns For Little LadiesOn the lectern in the stage area at Fraternal Post 115
#4, Street Guns of DetroitOn a table in a room, on the southern side of the second floor at Gunners Plaza
#5, Avoid those Pesky Gun Laws!On a desk in the bunker at Rook Family House
#5, Guide to hunting Commies!On a desk on the top floor at Ticonderoga Safehouse
#7, Take Aim, Army StyleOn a metal desk at the South Boston Military Checkpoint
#8, Bear Proofing Your Campsite:…In a safe at Cambridge Police Station
#8, Plasma – The Weapon of TomorrowOn the radio operator’s desk in the middle of The Castle
#10, The Future of Hunting?On a desk in a room, on the western side of the BADTFL regional building
Lasers & Hunting: Acceptable OverkillOn a table on the southeast side of the top floor of Fort Hagen

Hot Rodder Locations

IssueLocation
#1 Flame Job!On a desk inside the Robotic Disposal Ground building
#2 Shark Paint Schemes!On the bedside of Zeke’s trailer at Atom Cats Garage
#3 Hot Pink!By the bed on the top floor of Milton Parking Garage

Islander’s Alamanac (Far Harbor) Locations

IssueLocation
Children of Atom ExposéOn Dejen’s counter in Acadia
Far Harbor Sightseer’s GuideOn a table in The Last Plank at Far Harbor
Pincer DodgeInside a shack of the Northwood Ridge Quarry
Precision HuntingTop of Brook’s Head Lighthouse
Recipe RoundupIn the gift shop of the National Park’s Visitor’s Center

La Coiffe

IssueLocation
#1 Megaton HairOn the upper floor of Fallon’s Department Store
#2 The Hornet’s NestInside Charlestown laundry, southeast of Bunker Hill

Live and Love

IssueLocation
#1, Fabulous 1st Issue: Life Long Best Friends!In the attic at Faneuil Hall
#4, Advice From Married MenInside the Third Rail restroom
#5, Beware The Man HandlerAt the top of the monument of Bunker Hill
#6, An Experience to RememberOn the bar counter at Hotel Rexford
#9, I Married a Robot!On the ground floor of the Diamond City Schoolhouse
#10, Nuke-The-Man!Inside a safe behind the counter at the entrance of College Square Station
#12, The Secretary CharmerInside a trailer with a motorcycle leaning on it at Fiddler’s Green Trailer
#12, Trim the FatOn a table in the WRVR broadcast station
#14, Talk Yourself SoberBy the cooking pot on the upper floor of Revere Beach station

Massachusetts Surgical Journal

Issue Location
#3, Happy Sedation SpecialBehind the security door, near the safe at Sandy Coves Convalescent Home
#5, Better Living Through ChemsInside the top floor bedroom, the east side of the Cabot House
#8, Cryo-Technology: Haven or Tomb!In a room that is accessed via a terminal at Greater Mass Blood Clinic
#9, Raised by RobotsBeside a broken terminal on the lower floor of Med-Tek Research
#13, Finding Your Funny BoneIn the book return terminal at Boston public library, purchased with 50 tokens via the terminal
#13, Pay Now, Get Better Later!!In a long room on the third floor, on the northern side of Greentech Genetics
#15, Scars Are CoolIn the Director’s room above the reception area in Cambridge Polymer Labs
#16, ER Nurses Confess AllIn the filing and storage room on the second floor of Medford Memorial Hospital
#16, Let’s Play Doctor!Inside Lorenzo Cabot’s quarters under Parsons State Insane Asylum

Picket Fences

IssueLocation
#1, The House of Tomorrow…Today!On the floor of the foreman’s concrete room guarded by Tower Tom in Beantown Brewery
#2, Modern Hearth!In the upper floor office in the center of the Hardware Town building
#3, Essential Upgrades!In the Blast Furnace area of Saugus Ironworks
#4, Modern Lawn Care!On a table near the bar at the Combat Zone
#5, Welcome Home!In the office overlooking the generator room at Weston Water Treatment Plane

RobCo Fun

IssueLocation
#01 Atomic CommandOn a desk on the second floor at the Museum of Freedom, where the Sole Survivor meets Preston Garvey and some civilians for the first time
#07 Zeta InvadersOn a desk inside Valentine’s Detective Agency
#08 PipfallIn the Fort Hagen Command Center, where the Sole Survivor speaks to Kellogg for the first time
#12 Grognak & the Ruby RuinsIn Dr. Amari’s room at the Memory Den, at a distant corner

SCAV! (Nuka-World)

IssueLocation
#1, The Terrible TruceOn a crate behind the Starpot Nuka in the Galactic Zone
#2, Fear the Knife KingOn the top floor of a barn outside the Nuka-world Junkyard
#3, Mutant Fists of Stephie KnucklesIn the hypno halls of the Fun House inside Kiddie Kingdom, beside a dead raider
#4, Nuka Brahmin Stampede!Inside a box on the way to the attic of Grandchester Mystery Mansion
#5, That No-Caps RageOn the roof of the Dry Rock Gulch employee area building

Taboo Tattoos

Issue Location
#1, 13In a locked room inside Mass Pike Tunnel
#2, AnchorIn a metal caravan on the edge of Thicket Excavations
#10, Eagle’s NestIn the scavenger’s sleeping area within the Concord Civic area of the town of Concord
#12, Skulls Are Hip!!On a table inside of a docked ship in the Irish Pride Industries Shipyard
#16, SailorInside the barber’s shop of Vault 81

Tales of a Juntown Jerky Vendor

IssueLocation
Benefits of Child LaborInside the metal hut at the upper section of the main cannery room at Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery
Capitalism & YouIn the basement locker room, on the west side of the Four Leaf fishpacking plant
How to Run a Successful Vendor StandInside the caravan atop the containers at Big John’s Salvage
Suit Up & SucceedOn the upper level, the northern side of the Wreck of the FMS North Star
Take Your Business on the RoadOn a table, north of the main entrance of Mystic Pines
The Art of HagglingOn a magazine stand on the northwest side of Super Duper Mart
The Joy of WealthIn an office on the upper level of Gwinnett Brewery
Why I Sold My MotherInside the pipe tunnel interior of Walden pond, on a barrel

Tesla Science Magazine

IssueLocation
#3, Rocket Science for ToddlersOn the fridge inside Virgil’s lab at Rocky cave
#5, Future of Warfare?On a bench in the kitchen of the Reeb Marina warehouse
#5, Giant Super Weapons!On the computer bank on the ninth floor of Mass Fusion
#9, Tomorrow’s technology for today’s Super Soldiers. Blast Off To Adventure!On a table on the lowest floor of Mahkra Fishpacking, in front of a mattress
#10 Number 1 Hits!!! Rock-o-bot Takes the Nation by Storm!!On a metal desk near the metal catwalk at Poseidon’s Energy
Geckos and Gamma Radiation – The Key to Prolonged Life?On the northern computer room on the top floor of Sedgwick Hall
U.S. Army Goes To SpaceOn the first floor of the weaponization research lab at HalluciGen, Inc
What is Plasma, Anyway?Inside an office on the second floor of General Atomics Factory
Will Robots Rule the World?In the CEO’s office on the second floor of ArcJet Systems

Total Hack

IssueLocation
#1 Control RobotsOn the terminal desk of the basement server room of Wattz Consumer Electronics
#2 Control SpotlightsHeld by a mannequin in the game room inside the Shamrock Taphouse
#3 Control TurretsUnder a tree in the center of the Wildwood Cemetery

Tumblers Today

IssueLocation
#1, Bobby Pins – More Effective Than Lockpicks?In the commentator’s area of the East City Downs racetrack
#2, Confessions of a HousebreakerInside the cell area of the Fell Street sewers
#3, Open Any Lock in 5 Seconds FlatOn the northern end of the eastern platform of West Roxbury station
#4, Locksmith Certification Special – Pass With Flying ColorsInside a red freight train car, in the deepest part of Malden Center
#5, Mysteries of the Master Key Exposed!Inside a room in the northwest corner of Poseidon Energy Turbine 18-F

U.S. Covert Operations Manual

IssueLocation
FH 5-01, Whistling in the DarkIn an office on the second floor of The Switchboard, west of Lexington
FH 5-02, Urban CamouflageInside the captain’s cabin of the USS Constitution
FH 5-03, Facepaint FundamentalsOn a table in Red Tourette’s room inside the Federal ration stockpile interior
FH 5-04, Not the Soldiers You’re Looking ForOn a computer bank in the Federal Surveillance Center K-21B, under the Abandoned Shack
FH 5-05, Who Goes There?On General Brock’s desk on the first floor of Fort Strong
FH 5-06, Squeaky Floorboard, Sudden DeathOn a table east of the armor inside Fort Hagen Command Center
FH 5-07, Bushes, Boxes, and Beehives Camouflage SpecialBy the red chair and oil lamp on the main shanty ship at Libertalia
FH 5-08, Getting the Drop on CommunistsOn a table in the cafeteria of the National Guard Training Yard
FH 5-09, Look Better in BlackIn a shanty hut atop the central satellite support at Revere Satellite Array
FH 5-10, Tiptoe Through the TulipsInside the computer room of the USAF Satellite Station Olivia

Unstoppables

IssueLocation
Commie-Kazi VS. Manta ManIn the shack in the middle of the lake at Westing Estate
Dr. Brainwash and His Army of De-Capitalists!In the library office on the ground floor at Shaw High School
Trapped In The Dimension Of The Pterror-Dactyls!
In the library on the second floor at Suffolk County Charter School
Visit the Ux-Ron Galaxy!!On the counter at Hubris Comics
Who Can Stop The Unstoppable Grog-Na-Rok?!On a table near the basement swimming pool at D.B. Technical High School

Wasteland Survival Guide

IssueLocation
#1, Farming The WastesInside the Wreck of the USS Riptide
#2, Insect Repellent SpecialOn a table, on the western side of the Crater House
#3, The Bright Side of Radiation PoisoningOn the counter of the diner at Egrets Tour Marina
#4, The Scrapyard Home Decoration GuideInside the main shack at Lynn Woods
#5, Guide To Diamond CityIn the underground bunker at Gorski Cabin
#6, Commonwealth Coupon SpectacularOn a desk on the ground floor of the Nahant Oceanological Society
#7, Water Aerobics for GhoulsBy the cooking pot station at Old Gullet sinkhole
#8, Self-Defense SecretsOn a sideboard table in the Ranger Cabin
#9, Hunting in the WastesIn a locked cabin near the silos at Sunshine Tidings co-op

You’re SPECIAL!

IssueLocation
You’re SPECIAL!Near Shaun’s Crib in the Sole Survivor’s home

Holotape Locations

Base Game

NameLocation
4n1m4L’s test logsRobotic terminal in the Insitute public works maintenance arena
A toastBoylston Club terminal
Advanced system notesDr. Li’s apartment and terminal in the Insitute
Arlen’s manifestoIn a trashcan at Wilson Atomatoys corporate HQ
Augusta reportDuring the mission ”Butcher’s Bill”
Baker’s holotapeQuincy police station terminal
Battlefield holotapeOn Knight Varham’s body during the mission ”The Lost Patrol”
Bedford Station recordingBedford stationmaster terminal
Blackbird reportDuring the mission ”Butcher’s Bill 2”
Bonnie’s holotapeThe ninth floor of the Mass Bay Medical Center
Brian Virgil personal log 0176In the FEV lab of the Institute
Captain Dunleavy’s holotapeIn the console room of the Sentinel site
Carl’s logOn Carl Everett’s body in Jamaica Plain
Cats poetry night tapesIn the bus home, bar counter, and room at the gas station in the Atom Cats garage
Control subject’s recordingsIn an abandoned house, south of Bunker Hill
Courser chip dataGiven by Tinker Tom during the mission ”The Molecular Level”
Cruz’s holotapeOn Cruz’s body at Gunners plaza
David’s holotapeBackyard bunker terminal at West Everett Estates
Dear detective tapesAll are in the Fens Street sewer
Det. McDonnell’s holotapeCaravan at Boston police Station rationing site
Det. Perry’s holotapeStorage room of Mass Pike tunnel
Eddie Winter holotape 0The basement of the BADTFL regional office
Eddie Winter holotape 1Given by Nick Valentine
Eddie Winter holotape 2The second floor of Maiden Center
Eddie Winter holotape 3In a locker at Quincy Police Station
Eddie Winter holotape 4On the ground floor of the Natick Police Department
Eddie Winter holotape 5On the second floor of Nahant Sherrif’s Department
Eddie Winter holotape 6On the second floor of East Boston Police Station
Eddie Winter holotape 7 On the second floor of the South Boston Police Department
Eddie Winter holotape 8Far-right on the entrance of Police Precinct 8
Eddie Winter holotape 9On the second floor of Coast Guard Pier
Find the Silver ShroudOn Northy, one of the Silver Shroud’s victims
Goodbye from H2-22In the Memory Den during the mission ”Memory Interrupted”
Griswold’s poetry collectionIn Griswold’s terminal on the third floor of Monsignor Plaza
Gwinnett ale brewing subroutinesIn the Colonial Taphouse
Gwinnett brew recipeOn Tower Tom’s desk at Beantown brewery
Gwinnett lager recipeIn the Shamrock Taphouse
Gwinnett pils recipeIn the Third Rail
Hammer’s holotapeAt West Everett Estates
Jake’s holotapeOn Jake Finch at Saugus Ironworks
Join the RailroadVarious locations include Goodneighbor, Hotel Rexford, Fallon’s basement, Covenant, and more.
Ken’s invitationOn Ken Standish’s body at Jamaica Plain
Knight Astlin’s holotapeOn knight Astlin’s body at the National Guard training yard
Marlene’s holotapeInside Wilson Atomatoys corporate HQ
Marty Bullfinch’s holotapeInside Valentine’s Detective Agency
Network scannerGiven by Sturges, Proctor Ingram, or Desdemona depending on allegiance
Operation Winter’s EndAt Cambridge Police Station
P.A.M. decryption programGiven by Lancer Captain Kells
Paladin Brandis’ holotapeIn Recon bunker Theta during the mission ”The Lost Patrol”
Private Hart’s holotapeOn Private Hart’s body in the Museum of Witchcraft
Private Murnahan’s holotapeOn the ground floor of Fort Strong
Quinlan to be deletedBehind Proctor Quinlan’s desk in the Prydwen
Randolph station updatesRandomly marked mailboxes
Runaway’s holotapeIn the ranger cabin
Ryder’s holotapeOn Ryder’s body at Gunners Plaza
Sal’s holotapeOn Sal’s body at Jamaica Plain’s town hall
Scribe Faris’ holotapeOn Scribe Faris’ body at Revere satellite array during the mission ”The Last Patrol”
Sgt.Lee’s holotapeOn Sgt. Lee’s body at the Museum of Witchcraft
Sgt. Reise’s holotapeOn Sgt. Reise’s body inside Mass Pike Tunnel
Shaun’s holotapeRecorded by the Sole Survivor, dependent on the game ending
Silver Shroud scriptAt Hubris Comics
Skylanes Flight 1665 final transmissionThe cockpit of Skylanes Flight 1665
Skylanes Flight 1981 recordingThe cockpit of Skylanes Flight 1981
Spotlight override programIn the Shamrock Taphouse
Stockton’s holotapeIn a mailbox southwest of Bunker Hill
Subject 12 baselineIn the compound in Covenant
Subject 12 debriefIn the compound in Covenant
Subject 12 testingIn a torture chamber in the compound in Covenant
Sully’s journalThicket Excavations terminal
Sylvia’s holotapeIn a toolbox at University Point
Tessa’s holotapeOn Baker at Quincy Police Station
The Bugle repertoireOn ‘Ol Rusty’s body at the East City Downs
The New Squirrel tapesAt Fiddler’s Green Estates
The Treasures of Jamaica PlainIn the treasure exhibit of Jamaica Plain
To ClaireBeside Eddie Winter’s bunker at Andrew Station
Treasures inventoryIn the treasure exhibit of Jamaica Plain
University Point council meetingMayor’s terminal at University Point
Vault 114 interviewsOn the desk at the Overseer’s office at Park Street Station (Vault 114)
We are doneInside BADTFL regional office
Welcome home!Given by Nick Valentine after earning his trust
Wes’ holotapeIn Gunners Plaza
Wicked businessInside Wicked Shipping Fleet Lockup
Your new assignmentOn the Prydwen

Automatron

Name Location
AutomatronIn the Rust Devil terminal at Fort Hagen hangar
Chief Scientist’s holotapeIn the brain extraction dept. of the Mechanist’s lair
Facilities director’s holotapeIn the facilities management terminal of the Mechanist’s lair
Jackson’s holotapeOn Jackson’s body during the mission ”Mechanical Menace”
Jezebel interviewAt Fort Hagen Hangar
Lead engineer’s holotapeIn the lead engineer’s terminal of the Mechanist’s lair
Mechanist holotapesOn the cybermech eyebots
Mechanist’s logIn the Mechanist’s bedroom at the Mechanist’s lair
Zoe’s diaryOn Zoe’s body during the mission ”Mechanical Menace”
NameLocation
An executionAt the pump control
Chores listOn a table at Haddock Cove
DiMA’s memoryGained during the mission ”Best Left Forgotten”
Family announcementAt Haddock’s Cove
Gwyneth’s journalIn a house at Kawaketak Station
Husky family holotapeIn a trunk at Haddock Cove
Kasumi’s projectsVarious locations in the Nakano residence
Levi’s holotapeIn the second-floor terminal at Echo Lake Lumber
Mark Wilson’s holotapein the Beaver Creek Lanes terminal
Martin’s New AgeGiven by DiMA during the quest ”Reformation”
Mysterious holotapeOn the trapper leader Douglas at Brooke’s Head Lighthouse during the mission ”Blood Tide”
Safe room security tapeIn the safe room terminal at Harbor Grand Hotel
To FrannyIn the safe room at Harbor Grand Hotel
Vault 118 overseer’s logIn the overseer’s terminal at Vault 118
What Atom RequiresAt the pump control, on a table
What’s Done is DoneIn the Vim! factory basement during the mission ”The Way The Life Should Be”

Nuka-World

Name Location
A.F.A.D. interrogationIn a duffle bag behind the fusion reactor at the Angry Anaconda in the Safari Adventure.
A.F.A.D. manifestoIn a duffle bag in the Welcome Center in the Safari Adventure
Buzz’s holotapeOn a table in the Nuka-town backstage
Caleb’s personal logIn an open locker at Dry Rock Gulch theater
Corporal Downey’s reportOn a table in the bottling area of the World of Refreshment
Dixie’s souvenirIn a wooden shack at Fizztop Mountain
Dr. McDermot’s journalsGiven by Cito and found in the Welcome Center
Emerson’s holotapeIn the Galactic Zone, beside a stand outside Nuka-Galaxy
For DekeIn Clarke’s toolbox in a restroom, west of the pond of Fizztop Mountain
General Braxton’s visitInside Caleb Bradberton’s office
Hidden Cappy contest hintsOn Sierra Petrovita
Ian’s holotapeon Ian’s body in the Nuka-World maintenance shed
Jesse’s personal logIn a safe at Dry Rock Gulch theater
Kristy’s holotapeAt a bandit’s roundup, left of Mad Mulligan’s Minecart Coaster
Maggy, it’s your motherNext to Mags Black’s terminal at The Parlor
Mark’s logAt Starpot Nuka
Meacham recordingsIn the Secure beverageer lab
Mother, it’s MagsNext to Mags Black’s terminal at The Parlor
N.I.R.A.’s holotapeAt the Fizztop Grille’s patio
Nisha’s holotapesOn Nisha
Nuka-Cola Clear Inside Caleb Bradberton’s office
Nuka-Cola recordingRandomly dropped by any Nuka-Cola eyebot
Nuka-World paramedic reportOn the infirmary center’s reception desk at Nuka-Town USA
Personal logOn Pvt. Tyler’s body in the Nuka-World access tunnels
Persuasion test eightIn the Parlor,
Project consumer guidanceIn Vault-Tec: Among the Stars
Rachel’s holotapeOn Rachel Watkin’s body at Bradberton
Recon logOn Sgt. Marck’s body in the Nuka-World access tunnels
Stinking OperatorsOn a table in the Nuka-town backstage
The TestOn Weylan’s body in a random encounter
Tiana’s logOn Tiana Alston’s body outside the Galactic Zone
You go tell MasonOn a table in the Nuka-town backstage

