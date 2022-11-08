All collectible types in Fallout 4, and where to find them

Name Location

A.F.A.D. interrogation In a duffle bag behind the fusion reactor at the Angry Anaconda in the Safari Adventure.

A.F.A.D. manifesto In a duffle bag in the Welcome Center in the Safari Adventure

Buzz’s holotape On a table in the Nuka-town backstage

Caleb’s personal log In an open locker at Dry Rock Gulch theater

Corporal Downey’s report On a table in the bottling area of the World of Refreshment

Dixie’s souvenir In a wooden shack at Fizztop Mountain

Dr. McDermot’s journals Given by Cito and found in the Welcome Center

Emerson’s holotape In the Galactic Zone, beside a stand outside Nuka-Galaxy

For Deke In Clarke’s toolbox in a restroom, west of the pond of Fizztop Mountain

General Braxton’s visit Inside Caleb Bradberton’s office

Hidden Cappy contest hints On Sierra Petrovita

Ian’s holotape on Ian’s body in the Nuka-World maintenance shed

Jesse’s personal log In a safe at Dry Rock Gulch theater

Kristy’s holotape At a bandit’s roundup, left of Mad Mulligan’s Minecart Coaster

Maggy, it’s your mother Next to Mags Black’s terminal at The Parlor

Mark’s log At Starpot Nuka

Meacham recordings In the Secure beverageer lab

Mother, it’s Mags Next to Mags Black’s terminal at The Parlor

N.I.R.A.’s holotape At the Fizztop Grille’s patio

Nisha’s holotapes On Nisha

Nuka-Cola Clear Inside Caleb Bradberton’s office

Nuka-Cola recording Randomly dropped by any Nuka-Cola eyebot

Nuka-World paramedic report On the infirmary center’s reception desk at Nuka-Town USA

Personal log On Pvt. Tyler’s body in the Nuka-World access tunnels

Persuasion test eight In the Parlor,

Project consumer guidance In Vault-Tec: Among the Stars

Rachel’s holotape On Rachel Watkin’s body at Bradberton

Recon log On Sgt. Marck’s body in the Nuka-World access tunnels

Stinking Operators On a table in the Nuka-town backstage

The Test On Weylan’s body in a random encounter

Tiana’s log On Tiana Alston’s body outside the Galactic Zone