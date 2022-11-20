All eye shape options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gives you the opportunity to customize the appearance of your character. The game provides plenty of choices for every facial feature from color contacts to freckles, and it even gives you options for beauty spots. One aspect of your character’s physical appearance that you can change is their eye shape. To help you out with your selection, we’ve created a list of the selections that you can expect once you get into the game.

Full list of Eye Shape Options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When you first start up either Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you’ll be prompted to select your character’s appearance. After you’ve chosen your avatar’s skin tone and initial looks, the first feature you’ll be able to change will be their eye shape. There will only be a total of nine options that you can choose from to start the game for this specific aspect. If, however, you change your mind after you’ve started playing, you will still be able to change it at any point throughout the game via the Looks menu.

With that said, here are all of the eye shape options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Eye Shape 1

Eye Shape 2

Eye Shape 3

Eye Shape 4

Eye Shape 5

Eye Shape 6

Eye Shape 7

Eye Shape 8

Eye Shape 9

Although the eye shape selection that the game provides isn’t the most diverse, the options that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gives for its other facial features more than make up for it. Clothes and hairstyles are also technically not gender-locked in the game so you’ll be able to customize your character’s appearance based wholly on your preferences.