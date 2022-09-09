Disney Speedstorm is a new free-to-play racer that has a lot of long-time Disney and Pixar fans excited. We have not seen a proper Disney crossover racer in decades, so bringing out our favorite movie characters and having them race each other in futuristic cars on tracks based on those movies is an idea we can get behind. If you also are excited about the game, you will want to sign up for a chance to be one of the first people to play it. Here is how to pre-register for Disney Speedstorm.

How to sign up registration to play Disney Speedstorm

To pre-register to play Disney Speedstorm, you will need to go to the game’s official website. If you want, you can start by wishlisting the game on your chosen platform if it is available, but we are looking at chances to get into the game the moment it is ready.

Start by scrolling down the home page to the Sign Up For Updates section near the bottom half of the page. Give them whatever email you pay attention to, and be sure to put your proper country. After agreeing to all of the stipulations, press Submit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now need to go to your email and find the confirmation email that Disney Speedstorm sent you. Click the Confirm your Email button inside that message, and you will be brought back to the game’s website, where a new pop-up will show you are ready to go. If you do not see the confirmation email, be sure to check your junk or spam folder and allow that sender into your inbox.

If you are ever chosen to participate in an early playtest or other content, they will send you the invite and other information directly to your email.