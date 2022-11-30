Hit the brakes: Disney Speedstorm has been delayed into 2023

Disney Speedstorm is aiming to be a free-to-play competitor to Mario Kart, letting Disney fans race alongside their favorite characters across tracks inspired by the company’s many movies. As magical as that sounds, you’ll have to wait a little longer to get behind the wheel. Disney Speedstorm has been delayed into 2023.

The news comes from the game’s official Twitter account. “We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come,” the statement reads. “With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations.” It’s a common reason for game delays these days — some titles just need more time to cook. That’s better than releasing a broken or incomplete experience.

A message from the #DisneySpeedstorm Team:



— Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) November 30, 2022

No specific release date was given beyond the 2023 window, so that leaves a very broad range for when the kart racer could arrive. You can still pre-register for the game now, and if you do, you’ll be one of the first to know straight from the source when a date is announced. It’s also worth noting that progress from the beta will not carry over into the full game.

We might not have a launch day for Disney Speedstorm, but we do have a confirmed list of platforms. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC owners can all get in on the action. Even better, they’ll all be able to race against each other, since the game will support full crossplay.

There’s a lot to look forward to when Disney Speedstorm finally arrives. The current list of confirmed characters includes a variety of fan favorites from the likes of Beauty & the Beast, The Jungle Book, and Hercules. Tracks also pull from lots of Disney movies, with the Monsters, Inc. Scare Floor looking particularly fun.