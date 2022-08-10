All confirmed stages for Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is coming on September 9, and it’ll feature a dozen maps at launch, with more to come as DLC after that. Of the 12 stages, five are totally new and set in The Splatlands, while seven are returning or modified maps from Great Inkopolis, as seen in the previous games. Here’s an overview of each stage confirmed for Splatoon 3’s launch.

Related: When is the release date of Splatoon 3?

New stages in Splatoon 3

Eeltail Alley

Image via Nintendo

Every Splatoon game needs a street-level stage, and this is the latest one. Expect those road signs to get a lot of graffiti.

Hagglefish Market

Image via Nintendo

Beware of the water hazards on this one. A fish market sounds mildly cannibalistic for the Inklings, but maybe that’s just karma.

Mincemeat Metalworks

Image via Nintendo

This map is a large factory, and the roofs overhead ought to keep some of the heat off of our Inkling pals. This map doesn’t seem very vertical, but there are a ton of corners to check.

Scorch Gorge

Image via Nintendo

You’ll need to cool down this hot map with your cool ink. Note the elevated, exposed bridges that run through the middle.

Undertow Spillway

Image via Nintendo

This looks like one of the most complex maps in the game. Ramps, balconies, and a whole lot of stepped platforms will make for some intense battles.

Returning stages in Splatoon 3

Hammerhead Bridge

Image via Nintendo

This is actually the bridge that connects Greater Inkopolis to the Splatlands, now fully built for Splatoon 3. It’s also a very narrow map to fight over.

Inkblot Art Academy

Image via Nintendo

This outdoor map is set in the courtyard of the titular art academy. This also ties into the Museum D’Alfonsino stage, in that art made here is on display at the museum.

Mahi-Mahi Resort

Image via Nintendo

This small map is set in a pool, so watch out for all that water. Platforms rise and fall throughout the match, making for new hazards as the game goes on.

MakoMart

Image via Nintendo

As the name implies, this stage is set inside a giant warehouse-style store. Given all the low shelves and boxes, there’s always a way to hop over obstacles and stay in motion.

Museum D’Alfonsino

Image via Nintendo

This is one of the series’ fanciest maps, set in the courtyard of a museum. A large rotating wall is the central feature to look for.

Sturgeon Shipyard

Image via Nintendo

This shipyard has a lot of vertical options, but your path through it might not always be so simple. The drawbridges frequently get raised and lowered throughout the match.

Wahoo World

Image via Nintendo

Moving bridges are a big part of Wahoo World too. This map is based on an amusement park, and there’s a big rotating platform right in the middle.