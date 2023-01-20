All content included in the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

One of the biggest draws of the Fire Emblem series is meeting the varied cast of characters that will impact your story along the way. And if Fire Emblem Engage’s base game leaves you wanting more, a paid DLC pack was released alongside the game that adds even more to the mix. The DLC, which costs $30 on the Nintendo eShop, isn’t a one time affair. Instead, it’s a pass that will get you access to 4 separate waves of DLC that are slated to arrive over the months following Engage’s initial release. While most of the information we have so far is about the first wave, we also have a general idea of what later waves might contain.

All Expansion Pass content in DLC Wave 1

New Emblems Emblem Bracelet for Edelgard/Dimitri/Claude (three Emblems in one) that boosts a wearer’s stats by some amount and increase EXP gain by 20% Emblem for Tiki that boosts wearer’s stat growth when leveling up

Support items Boots Seraph Robe Energy Drop Spirit Dust Secret Book Speedwing Goddess Icon Dracoshield Talisman

New Accessories Rare Set Frilled Band Big Ribbon Single Earring Round Specs

Silver Card Grants a 30% discount in the Armory and Item Shop



Everything we know about DLC Waves 2-4

While we are still waiting for most of the information on DLC Waves 2-4, we do have a few of the details already. All three of these waves are set to release by December 31, 2023 at the latest. We also know that Wave 4 will contain additional story content, including new characters, maps, and a “separate story from the main chapter-based story.” It will also include new character classes. Outside of this, the later waves are mostly a mystery, though we expect to see more information in the future, likely in a Nintendo Direct of some sort.