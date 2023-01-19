Fire Emblem Engage DLC promises even more classic characters throughout 2023

One of the biggest draws about Fire Emblem Engage (and something that makes it feel like it was meant to be an anniversary title) is its addition of various characters from previous titles, from the iconic Marth to Fire Emblem: Three Houses star Byleth.

The game’s expansion pass is already slated to add even more familiar faces — Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and Three Houses’ Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude as a single Emblem Bracelet — with the first wave of DLC, which releases tomorrow on January 20 alongside the game itself. While it was safe to assume that more characters would be included with the later waves, a recent interview with the game’s director has confirmed this to be the case.

As a reminder, there will be four waves of post-launch content, with director Kenta Nakanishi explaining that it will be divided into two types of chapters: Divine Paralogues and Fell Xenologues. The former is how you will obtain new Emblems (aka characters) while the latter will provide new side stories to play through. Nakanishi didn’t go into the specifics, only saying that “Many more Emblems will join you in Divine Paralogues.”

Presumably, if the first wave is anything to go by, each wave will include at least two new Emblems, making for eight in total. However, the fact that one such Emblem is technically three characters in one means there’s no telling specifically how many characters from the older games will show up.

The expansion pass’ listing on Nintendo’s website doesn’t provide any more insight, only adding that each wave will also include extra items and accessories, with the final wave promising more story content. There are unfortunately no real release windows for future waves, but the plan is to have all four be out by the end of 2023.

You can expect at least one free update to the game as well. Again, Nakanishi stopped short of sharing any concrete details but new facilities for the Somniel, your home base, will be added at a later date.