All contract types in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, explained

Besides shooting and surviving during a typical Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 match, you can engage in several bonus objectives called Contracts. They represent lucrative opportunities to take part in several types of special missions with a chance of a lucrative reward if you manage to complete them. Rewards range from cash and XP to equipment, respawns, and outright winning the game. Players who have played the original Warzone will recognize Contracts as very similar to their previous iteration. In essence, these extra objectives will appear as small green rectangles all over the Al Mazrah map. There are five types of Contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and in this article, we will break them down for you.

All types of Contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Bounty Contract

Bounty is a fairly simple contract to understand and complete. Essentially, starting this contract will immediately put a target on an enemy player’s back. You will be able to track him for a limited time during which your goal is to eliminate him. If you manage to successfully complete this contract, you will be rewarded with a prize of cash and XP.

Most Wanted Contract

This contract represents the completely reverse concept compared to Bounty. In Most Wanted, you will yourself become the target and will have to fight off all comers. This contract is one of those high-risk, high-reward types of plays. When you initiate this contract, a timer will begin ticking down, representing the amount of time that you have to survive. If you somehow manage to complete this contact, you will be rewarded with not only cash and XP, but also all of your team’s eliminated players will be revived at the same time, even after the Gulag has been closed. However, if you do get eliminated by the enemies, they will get some cash instead.

Safecracker Contract

These contracts represent some of the most lucrative opportunities to take in Warzone. When you pick the Safecracker contract, you’ll get three ‘safe’ icons on the map around you. These safes are spread over the same area and you will have to find and unlock them. Each one is filled with cash and loot. If you manage to successfully loot all three safes, then you can return to the Buy Station and pick between reviving a dead teammate or buying a better weapon for your loadout.

Secure Intel Contract

Unlike the previous contracts which are essentially pretty simple to grasp, the Secure Intel contract takes a bit more complex approach. This contract consists of two parts. During the first part of this contract, you will have to find a laptop that can be located anywhere in Al Mazrah, and after finding it retrieve intel from it. Once you’ve retrieved the intel, you will have to head over to the newly marked location on the map. Once you manage to get there, you’ll have to successfully upload the data without getting killed. Only then you’ll get cash and XP as a reward, but furthermore, you’ll also get the location on the next circle, which can get you a long way toward your team’s victory.

Tactical Nuke Contract

Last but certainly not least is the most complex and difficult contract of them all. The Tactical Nuke contract is also known as Champion’s Quest and getting it done successfully will outright win you the game. This contract’s objective will be familiar to veteran CoD players, as the end objective is essentially the same as the CoD multiplayer game. There is only a slight difference in Warzone, as here you’ll first have to gather the three components of the nuke.

When you initiate the contract, a timer of 27 minutes will begin to tick down, during which time you’ll have to collect the three nuke components, then find the bombsite on which to plant it, and then assemble the nuke and arm it. But that’s not all, now you’ll have to defend the bombsite for two full minutes before the nuke explodes. Only then will you be rewarded with victory.