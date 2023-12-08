All Cooking Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
This list will help you on your chef journey in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as you learn all of the cooking recipes.
As you progress further in the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll face tougher enemies and be presented with challenging environments that can cause you many problems. Having meals on hand will help you through these tricky circumstances, but first, you must cook them using recipes.
There are plenty of different types of ingredients you can collect as you explore Pandora, and each one can be used in cooking recipes that will make various meals depending on the combination of elements you throw in the pot. Recipes are learned by mixing these ingredients for the first time, but if you’ve got a handy list to work off, you won’t need to go in blind.
Every Cooking Recipe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has dozens of recipes you can discover and cook as you collect ingredients on your journey. From basic meals to specialties, the cooking station will let you make items to refill your energy and provide your character with bonus status effects. Here is a list of all the cooking recipes I’ve discovered in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
***Note that this guide is currently in progress, and more recipes will be added as they are discovered***
All Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Status Effect
|Creamy Seafood
|Any Fish, Any Milk
|Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
|Crunchy Meat Skewer
|Any Lean Meat, Any Seed
|Deal +35% damage (Fury 1)
|Crunchy Salad
|Any Fruit, Any Seed
|Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
|Egg Stuffed Mushroom
|Any Mushroom, Any Egg
|Deal +35% stealth damage (Ambush 1)
|Fruit & Meat Skewer
|Any Lean Meat, Any Fruit
|Deal +35% damage (Fury 1)
|Fruit Salad
|Any Fruit, Any Fruit
|Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
|Fruity Egg Fry
|Any Egg, Any Fruit
|Gain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)
|Fruity Seafood
|Any Fish, Any Fruit
|Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
|Glazed Fruits
|Any Nectar, Any Fruit
|Gain +35% resistance to fire (Firewalk 1)
|Lean Meat Skewer
|Any Lean Meat, Any Lean Meat
|Deal +35% damage (Fury 1)
|Meat & Fish Skewer
|Any Lean Meat, Any Fish
|Deal +35% damage (Fury 1)
|Meat & Fruit Roast
|Any Fatty Meat, Any Fruit
|Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1)
|Meat & Mushroom
|Any Lean Meat, Any Mushroom
|Deal +35% damage (Fury 1)
|Meat & Mushroom Roast
|Any Fatty Meat, Any Mushroom
|Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1)
|Meat Roast
|Any Fatty Meat, Any Lean Meat
|Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1)
|Meat Slice Salad
|Any Fruit, Any Lean Meat
|Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
|Meat Slice Seafood
|Any Fish, Any Lean Meat
|Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
|Mushroom & Fruit Salad
|Any Fruit, Any Mushroom
|Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
|Mushroom Seafood
|Any Fish, Any Mushroom
|Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
|Moldy Egg Fry
|Any Egg, Any Mushroom
|Gain an upset stomach (Upset Stomach)
|Sweet Egg Fry
|Any Egg, Any Nectar
|Gain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)
|Sweet Fruit Salad
|Any Fruit, Any Nectar
|Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
|Sweet Meat Skewer
|Any Lean Meat, Any Nectar
|Deal +35% damage (Fury 1)
|Steak Egg Fry
|Any Egg, Any Fatty Meat
|Gain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)
All Specialties in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Specialties provide your character with stronger benefits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although these ingredients will be harder to find, their bonus status effects are increased. Here are all the recipe specialties I’ve found so far.
|Cheesy Sahena
|Zakru Milk, Fiery Herbs
|Gain +10% movement speed (Fleet Footed), Deal +40% damage against RDA (Fighter’s Boon)
|Cloaked Panther Sahena
|Cloaked Panther Lean Meat, Cloud Spitter Seed
|Makes you more silent (Furtive), Deal +45% damage (Fury 2)
|Kin’s Zagnke
|Fiery Herbs, Zakru Milk
|Detect wounded wildlife without activating Na’vi senses (Scent Vision), Deal +40% damage against wildlife (Tracker’s Boon 2)
|Revitalizing Porridge
|Blase Fruit, Forrest Nectar Comb
|Gain immunity to elemental and pollution effects (Immunity), Gain +35% base health (Hearty 2)
|Stormglider Soup
|Stormglider Egg, Octofin Fish
|Your ikran has +20% stamina (Ikran Rider 2), Gain +45% blast resistance (Blast resistance 3)
|Sweetened Niktsyey
|Swamp Hive Nectar, Shelter Fruit
|Gain +10% movement speed (Fleet Footed), Gain +35% resistance to fire (Firewalk 1)