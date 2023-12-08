All Cooking Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

This list will help you on your chef journey in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as you learn all of the cooking recipes.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Cooking Station

As you progress further in the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll face tougher enemies and be presented with challenging environments that can cause you many problems. Having meals on hand will help you through these tricky circumstances, but first, you must cook them using recipes.

There are plenty of different types of ingredients you can collect as you explore Pandora, and each one can be used in cooking recipes that will make various meals depending on the combination of elements you throw in the pot. Recipes are learned by mixing these ingredients for the first time, but if you’ve got a handy list to work off, you won’t need to go in blind.

Every Cooking Recipe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Cooking Station Recipes
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has dozens of recipes you can discover and cook as you collect ingredients on your journey. From basic meals to specialties, the cooking station will let you make items to refill your energy and provide your character with bonus status effects. Here is a list of all the cooking recipes I’ve discovered in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

***Note that this guide is currently in progress, and more recipes will be added as they are discovered***

All Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

RecipeIngredientsStatus Effect
Creamy SeafoodAny Fish, Any MilkGain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
Crunchy Meat SkewerAny Lean Meat, Any SeedDeal +35% damage (Fury 1)
Crunchy SaladAny Fruit, Any SeedGain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
Egg Stuffed MushroomAny Mushroom, Any EggDeal +35% stealth damage (Ambush 1)
Fruit & Meat SkewerAny Lean Meat, Any FruitDeal +35% damage (Fury 1)
Fruit SaladAny Fruit, Any FruitGain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
Fruity Egg FryAny Egg, Any FruitGain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)
Fruity SeafoodAny Fish, Any FruitGain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
Glazed FruitsAny Nectar, Any FruitGain +35% resistance to fire (Firewalk 1)
Lean Meat SkewerAny Lean Meat, Any Lean MeatDeal +35% damage (Fury 1)
Meat & Fish SkewerAny Lean Meat, Any FishDeal +35% damage (Fury 1)
Meat & Fruit RoastAny Fatty Meat, Any FruitTake 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1)
Meat & MushroomAny Lean Meat, Any MushroomDeal +35% damage (Fury 1)
Meat & Mushroom RoastAny Fatty Meat, Any MushroomTake 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1)
Meat RoastAny Fatty Meat, Any Lean MeatTake 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1)
Meat Slice SaladAny Fruit, Any Lean MeatGain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
Meat Slice SeafoodAny Fish, Any Lean MeatGain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
Mushroom & Fruit SaladAny Fruit, Any MushroomGain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
Mushroom SeafoodAny Fish, Any MushroomGain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1)
Moldy Egg FryAny Egg, Any MushroomGain an upset stomach (Upset Stomach)
Sweet Egg FryAny Egg, Any NectarGain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)
Sweet Fruit SaladAny Fruit, Any NectarGain +30% base health (Hearty 1)
Sweet Meat SkewerAny Lean Meat, Any NectarDeal +35% damage (Fury 1)
Steak Egg FryAny Egg, Any Fatty MeatGain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)

All Specialties in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Specialties provide your character with stronger benefits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although these ingredients will be harder to find, their bonus status effects are increased. Here are all the recipe specialties I’ve found so far.

RecipeIngredientsStatus Effect
Cheesy SahenaZakru Milk, Fiery HerbsGain +10% movement speed (Fleet Footed), Deal +40% damage against RDA (Fighter’s Boon)
Cloaked Panther SahenaCloaked Panther Lean Meat, Cloud Spitter SeedMakes you more silent (Furtive), Deal +45% damage (Fury 2)
Kin’s Zagnke Fiery Herbs, Zakru MilkDetect wounded wildlife without activating Na’vi senses (Scent Vision), Deal +40% damage against wildlife (Tracker’s Boon 2)
Revitalizing PorridgeBlase Fruit, Forrest Nectar CombGain immunity to elemental and pollution effects (Immunity), Gain +35% base health (Hearty 2)
Stormglider SoupStormglider Egg, Octofin FishYour ikran has +20% stamina (Ikran Rider 2), Gain +45% blast resistance (Blast resistance 3)
Sweetened NiktsyeySwamp Hive Nectar, Shelter FruitGain +10% movement speed (Fleet Footed), Gain +35% resistance to fire (Firewalk 1)

