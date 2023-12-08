All Cooking Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

As you progress further in the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll face tougher enemies and be presented with challenging environments that can cause you many problems. Having meals on hand will help you through these tricky circumstances, but first, you must cook them using recipes.

There are plenty of different types of ingredients you can collect as you explore Pandora, and each one can be used in cooking recipes that will make various meals depending on the combination of elements you throw in the pot. Recipes are learned by mixing these ingredients for the first time, but if you’ve got a handy list to work off, you won’t need to go in blind.

Every Cooking Recipe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has dozens of recipes you can discover and cook as you collect ingredients on your journey. From basic meals to specialties, the cooking station will let you make items to refill your energy and provide your character with bonus status effects. Here is a list of all the cooking recipes I’ve discovered in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

All Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Recipe Ingredients Status Effect Creamy Seafood Any Fish, Any Milk Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1) Crunchy Meat Skewer Any Lean Meat, Any Seed Deal +35% damage (Fury 1) Crunchy Salad Any Fruit, Any Seed Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1) Egg Stuffed Mushroom Any Mushroom, Any Egg Deal +35% stealth damage (Ambush 1) Fruit & Meat Skewer Any Lean Meat, Any Fruit Deal +35% damage (Fury 1) Fruit Salad Any Fruit, Any Fruit Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1) Fruity Egg Fry Any Egg, Any Fruit Gain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1) Fruity Seafood Any Fish, Any Fruit Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1) Glazed Fruits Any Nectar, Any Fruit Gain +35% resistance to fire (Firewalk 1) Lean Meat Skewer Any Lean Meat, Any Lean Meat Deal +35% damage (Fury 1) Meat & Fish Skewer Any Lean Meat, Any Fish Deal +35% damage (Fury 1) Meat & Fruit Roast Any Fatty Meat, Any Fruit Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1) Meat & Mushroom Any Lean Meat, Any Mushroom Deal +35% damage (Fury 1) Meat & Mushroom Roast Any Fatty Meat, Any Mushroom Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1) Meat Roast Any Fatty Meat, Any Lean Meat Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA (Bark Skin 1) Meat Slice Salad Any Fruit, Any Lean Meat Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1) Meat Slice Seafood Any Fish, Any Lean Meat Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1) Mushroom & Fruit Salad Any Fruit, Any Mushroom Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1) Mushroom Seafood Any Fish, Any Mushroom Gain +35% to stealth (Stealthy 1) Moldy Egg Fry Any Egg, Any Mushroom Gain an upset stomach (Upset Stomach) Sweet Egg Fry Any Egg, Any Nectar Gain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1) Sweet Fruit Salad Any Fruit, Any Nectar Gain +30% base health (Hearty 1) Sweet Meat Skewer Any Lean Meat, Any Nectar Deal +35% damage (Fury 1) Steak Egg Fry Any Egg, Any Fatty Meat Gain +35% blase resistance (Blast Resistance 1)

All Specialties in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Specialties provide your character with stronger benefits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although these ingredients will be harder to find, their bonus status effects are increased. Here are all the recipe specialties I’ve found so far.