Best Skills to Unlock First in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

As you progress through quests and dive deeper into the main story in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora you’ll gain skill points that can be used to enhance the capabilities of your character. With multiple skill trees to spec into, finding the best skills can be a time-consuming effort.

Each skill tree in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a selection of perks that will change the way your character performs. As you advance further down a single path, you’ll sometimes have access to increasingly powerful bonuses that combo well with existing unlocks. These are the best skills you should look to unlock first in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Top Skills to Unlock in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Skill points in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be obtained by completing quests, or finding Tarsyu Saplings spread throughout the world. There are five skill trees that you can spend points in, with each one having a different theme. These include Survivor, Warrior, Hunter, Maker, and Rider. I recommend avoiding the Rider skill tree as there aren’t any impactful benefits here, especially because you’ll be on foot most of the time. But these skills below in each of the remaining four categories are the ones that should you look to unlock first.

Memories of the Survivor

Vigor 1: You gain an additional 50% of your base energy.

The Vigor 1 skill is an easy way to increase your energy bar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This means you’ll be able to stock up on food and consume meals to keep your passives running longer, without having to worry about eating all of the time.

Larger Healing Pouch 1: Health Pouch capacity increased by +1.

Things can get heated very quickly in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so having an extra healing item can be the difference in you getting through a battle alive. The Larger Healing Puch 1 is an easy unlock and won’t require you to go far down the tree.

Memories of the Warrior

Longbow Expert: Each hit from a fully drawn Longbow adds +25% Damage to the next shot. Stacks up to 3 times. The Bonus is reset when changing weapons, missing an enemy, not hitting an enemy within 15 seconds, or not fully drawing the bow.

If you’re looking to use a Longbow to deal damage then the Longbow Expert skill is one to keep in mind. This skill alone can give you an increase of 75% more damage if you can get to the maximum amount of stacks. But aside from that, the path to unlock this has Strength 4, which increases your base damage by 10%, and Tactical Awareness which increases your damage by 15% to tagged enemies. You’ll be dealing a lot of additional damage by grabbing the Longbox Expert skill.

Extra Ammo: You can now carry twice as many regular arrows, spears, and firearm rounds.

Scavenging for ammo can be a tedious task, but thanks to the Extra Ammo skill you won’t have to worry about that too much. Extra Ammo doubles the amount of ammo you can carry for regular arrows, spears and firearm rounds, which means you’ll be doing more shooting and less searching during battles.

Well Prepared: Unlocks a fourth slot in your weapon wheel to assign a weapon to it.

In the beginning of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora you start with just three weapon slots, but the Well Prepared skill will unlock a fourth slot that will allow you to switch to an additional weapon. This is handy because you’ll quickly obtain extra weapons, and means you’ll have more tools to use if you find yourself in a tense fight.

Memories of the Hunter

Light-footed Hunter 2: You no longer make any noise from moving, even while running.

The Light-footed Hunter 2 skill can work for you in a lot of different situations. It’s great for hunting out in the wilderness, or if you’re sneaking around an RDA facility. Along the path to unlocking Light-footed Hunter 2 is the Shadow Hunter skill, which makes you harder to detect while crouching and your speed is increased. This combo will let you quickly move around the environment and make it tougher to alert any enemies or fauna nearby.

Silent Destroyer: Allows you to stealth kill enemies with armored weakpoints.

The Silent Destroyer skill is going to come in handy as you progress further into the main campaign in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You’ll eventually encounter armored enemies who are now protecting their weakpoints, which makes them much harder to one-shot and take down without others being alerted. Having Silent Destroyer lets you counter this buff to the enemies, and will make the later RDA facilities easier to take over.

Damage Bonus – Weak spots: Deal +25% damage to weak spots.

Damage Bonus – Weak spots is a useful skill to go after as it will increase the amount of damage you deal to weak points on enemies. This will be helpful if you’re looking to quickly take down hostiles, and also make late-game encounters less complicated to deal with.

Memories of the Maker

Expert Forager 2: You can carry 10 more cooking ingredients and crafting materials each.

Having resources on hand is important when you’re trying to craft better gear and stock up on meals that provide stat benefits. If you’ve got more space to carry materials then you won’t get stuck out in the world with no room to fit important items that you might come across. The Expert Forager 2 skill is going to help solve some of those issues. It also gets you Expert Ammunition Crafter which provides double crafting ammo, and Expert Forager 1 which allows you to carry five more cooking and crafting materials.