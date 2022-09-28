All creature egg locations in Subnautica: Below Zero

Transitioning from the tropical environments of Subnautica’s main ocean to the frigid north in Subnautica: Below Zero, you will still be looking for much of the same. Weird flora and fauna dot the landscape (or waterscape, to be more precise), meaning that there will be new eggs to find and gather. Those Alien Containment units won’t fill themselves after all, so hatching more creature eggs is the perfect solution. Even in arctic waters, creatures’ eggs will come in different shapes and sizes, and it will take an experienced explorer to understand them all. That’s where our guide comes in to help you learn which eggs belong in which biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero and more besides.

Where to find creature eggs in Subnautica: Below Zero

In the freezing waters of Subnautica: Below Zero, creatures will spawn their eggs only in their home biomes — however, doing so in random locations, usually on the ocean floor. But due to the way the game’s physics operates, sometimes their eggs might even roll away or drop, meaning they can end up in a biome that’s not their own.

Arctic Ray Egg

Location: Sparse Arctic

Sparse Arctic Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 189

189 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: arcticrayegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Brinewing Egg

Location: Sparse Arctic

Sparse Arctic Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 105

105 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: brinewingegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Brute Shark Egg

Location: Twisty Bridges Caves

Twisty Bridges Caves Inventory Size: 2

2 Energy Value: 231

231 Incubation Period: 1.5 days

1.5 days Item ID: brutesharkegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Crashfish Egg

Location: Arctic Kelp Caves, Crystal Caves, Crystal Castle, Purple Vents, Twisty Bridges Caves

Arctic Kelp Caves, Crystal Caves, Crystal Castle, Purple Vents, Twisty Bridges Caves Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 189

189 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: crashegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Cryptosuchus Egg

Location: Thermal Spires Caves

Thermal Spires Caves Inventory Size: 2

2 Energy Value: 259

259 Incubation Period: 2 days

2 days Item ID: cryptosuchusegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Glow Whale Egg

Location: Lilypad Islands, Lilypad Islands Caves, Main Lilypad Islands

Lilypad Islands, Lilypad Islands Caves, Main Lilypad Islands Inventory Size: 3

3 Energy Value: 280

280 Incubation Period: 2 days

2 days Item ID: glowwhaleegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Eye Jelly Egg

Location: Glacial Connection

Glacial Connection Inventory Size: 1×2

1×2 Energy Value: 119

119 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: jellyfishegg

Lily Paddler Egg

Location: Lilypads Crevice

Lilypads Crevice Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 231

231 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: lilypaddleregg Image via Subnautica wiki

Pengwing Egg

Location: Arctic Kelp Forest, East Arctic, West Arctic

Arctic Kelp Forest, East Arctic, West Arctic Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 119

119 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: penguinegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Pinnacarid Egg

Location: Arctic Kelp Forest

Arctic Kelp Forest Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 189

189 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: pinnacaridegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Rock Puncher Egg

Location: Crystal Caves, Crystal Caves Fissure, Koppa Mining Site

Crystal Caves, Crystal Caves Fissure, Koppa Mining Site Inventory Size: 2

2 Energy Value: 245

245 Incubation Period: 1.5 days

1.5 days Item ID: rockpuncheregg Image via Subnautica wiki

Sea Monkey Egg

Location: Sea Monkey Nests

Sea Monkey Nests Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 210

210 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: seamonkeyegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Squidshark Egg

Location: Deep Lilypads Cave

Deep Lilypads Cave Inventory Size: 2

2 Energy Value: 259

259 Incubation Period: 2 days

2 days Item ID: squidsharkegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Titan Holefish Egg

Location: East Arctic, West Arctic

East Arctic, West Arctic Inventory Size: 2

2 Energy Value: 259

259 Incubation Period: 1.5 days

1.5 days Item ID: titanholefishegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Blue Trivalve Egg

Location: Arctic Spires, West Arctic

Arctic Spires, West Arctic Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 210

210 Incubation Period: 1 day

1 day Item ID: trivalveblueegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Yellow Trivalve Egg