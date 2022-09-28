All creature egg locations in Subnautica: Below Zero
Warm clothing required for this omelette.
Transitioning from the tropical environments of Subnautica’s main ocean to the frigid north in Subnautica: Below Zero, you will still be looking for much of the same. Weird flora and fauna dot the landscape (or waterscape, to be more precise), meaning that there will be new eggs to find and gather. Those Alien Containment units won’t fill themselves after all, so hatching more creature eggs is the perfect solution. Even in arctic waters, creatures’ eggs will come in different shapes and sizes, and it will take an experienced explorer to understand them all. That’s where our guide comes in to help you learn which eggs belong in which biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero and more besides.
Where to find creature eggs in Subnautica: Below Zero
In the freezing waters of Subnautica: Below Zero, creatures will spawn their eggs only in their home biomes — however, doing so in random locations, usually on the ocean floor. But due to the way the game’s physics operates, sometimes their eggs might even roll away or drop, meaning they can end up in a biome that’s not their own.
Arctic Ray Egg
- Location: Sparse Arctic
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 189
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: arcticrayegg
Brinewing Egg
- Location: Sparse Arctic
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 105
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: brinewingegg
Brute Shark Egg
- Location: Twisty Bridges Caves
- Inventory Size: 2
- Energy Value: 231
- Incubation Period: 1.5 days
- Item ID: brutesharkegg
Crashfish Egg
- Location: Arctic Kelp Caves, Crystal Caves, Crystal Castle, Purple Vents, Twisty Bridges Caves
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 189
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: crashegg
Cryptosuchus Egg
- Location: Thermal Spires Caves
- Inventory Size: 2
- Energy Value: 259
- Incubation Period: 2 days
- Item ID: cryptosuchusegg
Glow Whale Egg
- Location: Lilypad Islands, Lilypad Islands Caves, Main Lilypad Islands
- Inventory Size: 3
- Energy Value: 280
- Incubation Period: 2 days
- Item ID: glowwhaleegg
Eye Jelly Egg
- Location: Glacial Connection
- Inventory Size: 1×2
- Energy Value: 119
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: jellyfishegg
Lily Paddler Egg
- Location: Lilypads Crevice
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 231
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: lilypaddleregg
Pengwing Egg
- Location: Arctic Kelp Forest, East Arctic, West Arctic
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 119
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: penguinegg
Pinnacarid Egg
- Location: Arctic Kelp Forest
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 189
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: pinnacaridegg
Rock Puncher Egg
- Location: Crystal Caves, Crystal Caves Fissure, Koppa Mining Site
- Inventory Size: 2
- Energy Value: 245
- Incubation Period: 1.5 days
- Item ID: rockpuncheregg
Sea Monkey Egg
- Location: Sea Monkey Nests
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 210
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: seamonkeyegg
Squidshark Egg
- Location: Deep Lilypads Cave
- Inventory Size: 2
- Energy Value: 259
- Incubation Period: 2 days
- Item ID: squidsharkegg
Titan Holefish Egg
- Location: East Arctic, West Arctic
- Inventory Size: 2
- Energy Value: 259
- Incubation Period: 1.5 days
- Item ID: titanholefishegg
Blue Trivalve Egg
- Location: Arctic Spires, West Arctic
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 210
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: trivalveblueegg
Yellow Trivalve Egg
- Location: Deep Liliypads Cave
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 210
- Incubation Period: 1 day
- Item ID: trivalveyellowegg