All Cryptic Quatrains II quest steps in Destiny 2 – Riddle Solutions

The second Cryptic Quatrains quest in Destiny 2 is another series of riddles. This is a quest you can receive from your Star Chart. You will be able to unlock this quest as you progress your way through the Season of Plunder, leveling up your Star Chart. We recommend you go out of your way to grab this quest and work through it to earn the buried treasure. This guide covers all Cryptic Quatrains II quest steps in Destiny 2 and all riddle solutions.

All Riddle Solutions for Cryptic Quatrains II

You will unlock the Cryptic Quatrains II quest by making your way through and leveling up your Star Chart. You can do this by participating in Ketchcrash and Expedition missions. Before you do this quest, we recommend working through the Cryptic Quatrain I quest, which you receive at Star Chart level 7.

Step 1

Each quest step will feature a text block with riddles woven within these texts. The riddle words are highlighted in yellow. For the quest step, the riddle words create a sentence that reads, “bay chest drown mist dream lost wish,” a nonsense series of words. However, they’re pointing you to the Dreaming City. You will need to go Bay of Drowned Wishes lost sector, next to the Divalian Mists region. Complete the lost sector, and you can advance to the next quest step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2

Upon completing the Bay of Drowned Wishes, the next text block contains another riddle. The highlighted text will be, “dead lake shadows strike.” These reference the Lake of Shadows strike, far away from the Dreaming City. You must reach the EDZ and start the Lake of Shadows strike. You will complete this step by completing it with a Fireteam.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

With the Lake of Shadows strike out of the way, we can move on to the third step. The highlighted text reads, “expedition sword wield.” This is widely different than the other requests. This quest will want you to run through an Expedition activity and ensure you have a sword equipped through it. Once you complete a single run with a sword, you can move on to the fourth step.

Step 4

After completing the Expedition, the fourth step will be available. This one is a bit more straightforward with its riddle. The highlighted text reads, “Nessus column cistern pyramid’s imprint pass through.” For this part, you will need to travel to the planet Nessus and explore The Cistern region. You will need to make your way to the southwest portion of the map and explore the Well of Flame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the center is a large structure, and it will have a door shaped like a pyramid. Enter the doorway, and to the right will be a green X you can interact with, and it will lead you to the final step in this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 5

The final step will keep you on Nessus, so you will not need to travel to another location. The highlighted text in this passage reads, “Fluid did fall from the sky broken sphere treasure.” Now, you must make your way north of the Well of Flame location and proceed to the northwest part of the map, right on edge. Here, you will find a large structure with the Vex Milk falling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to a large sphere will be the final green X you need to uncover, completing this quest.