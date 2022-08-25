All Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2 – Riddle solutions

The Cryptic Quatrain quest is a secret riddle you can unlock in Destiny 2. You will need to work your way through the Ketchcrash and Expedition missions, and eventually, this questline will be available to you. It comes with a series of riddles and hints of where you need to go. This guide will cover how to complete the Cryptic Quatrain I quest in Destiny 2 and all riddle solutions.

All Riddle Solutions for Cryptic Quatrian I

You can unlock this quest by reaching Savvy level 7 with the Star Chart. You can work your way through the Ketchcrash and Expedition missions. Once you’ve reached Savvy level 7, head back to the Star Chart and obtain the Small Treasure Beacon from the Rank Rewards list.

Step 1

The first step of the quest presents you with a riddle. The highlighted letters in this riddle spell out, “begin search on moon.” You will need to make your way to the moon for this step in the quest. Luckily, all you need to do is teleport to the moon; the next step in this quest will trigger for you.

Step 2

The next step in the quest will unlock when you arrive on the moon. Similar to the previous step, there will be a riddle with highlight letters. The letters make out the sentence, “harbor sorrow lost revelation chest.” You will need to make your way to the Sorrow’s Harbor lost sector, which will be K1 Revelation. You will need to complete the Lost Sector to progress through the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

After you’ve run through the Lost Sector, the third step quest will be another riddle. The highlighted words in this text make out the sentence, “Cosmo fallen saber strike.” For the step quest, you will need to complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R Strike, which you can find on the Cosmodrome. You will need to complete a successful run of this Strike to move to the fourth step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 4

The final riddle in this quest will direct you to another planet. The highlighted text in the fourth riddle reads, “Europa eventide hook cranes search.” You will need to go to Europa and search the Eventide Ruins region. You will need to go a short distance from the landing site, and underneath the crane, you will find a digsite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the Buried Treasure locations you find in Expedition quests, it will have an X, with bright green paint. Interact with it, and complete the quest.