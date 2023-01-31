All Crystal Isles Artifact locations in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Crystal Isles map in Ark: Survival Evolved is one of the maps that has the most accessible Artifacts to gather. The map itself was designed as a no-fuss, easy farm environment that focused on beautiful environments and making the life of the players easier. It’s also the only map that has all of the Artifacts in the game. This guide will show you all the Crystal Isles Artifact locations in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Artifact of the Brute

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Artifact of the Brute is very easy to find. First, you need to head to the bottom right of the map, to the swamp biome. You can reach this easily with a flying creature. Once in the swamp biome, you need to head to 71.9, 77.3, and you’ll find the Artifact of the Brute on a pillar near some purple flowers.

Artifact of the Clever

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Artifact of the Clever is in a small tunnel that you’ll find in the Blood Falls area. Thanks to the large red crystals and the tameable Wyverns here, it’s easy to find this area. The coordinates to one end of this tunnel are 58.4 and 33.2, and the Artifact is inside the tunnel.

Artifact of the Crag

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is tucked away in a literal crag. You’ll have to head to the desert area of the map, where the Wyvern Heirs are. The coordinates for the Artifact are 76.2 and 42.5, and it’s on the outside of the big stone structure.

Artifact of the Cunning

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is located in the tropical area right at the bottom. You’ll need to have your Scuba gear or a water Mount to avoid lingering in the area for too long and attracting the creatures’ attention. The coordinates are 83.1 and 25.6, and the Artifact is perched on a ledge before the bottom of the ocean.

Artifact of the Depths

Screenshot by Gamepur

To access this Artifact, you’ll have to find the Bee Cave first. Easily spotted from above in the Redwoods biome, thanks to the bright orange cluster of crystals and the loud buzzing noise, the Bee Cave is located at 31.3, 31.0. You can fly right in, and the Bees here will not attack unless you strike a Beehive or them. There is a pool of water at the back end of the cave at a lower level, and you need to swim down the tunnel. You will require Scuba gear and a good water tame; however, there aren’t that many predators if you approach this angle. The Artifact is at 32.3 and 24.4.

Artifact of the Destroyer

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is located in the swamp biome. You will have to enter the water once again, so you may need your Scuba gear, even though the water isn’t very deep. However, as it is the swamp biome, you can expect many hostile creatures. The Artifact is located at 66.6 and 64.7, and you need to dive straight down.

Artifact of the Devious

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is inside the desert Wyvern Den. You will need a fast-flying mount and good timing to avoid annoying the Wyvern Heirs who will chase you. The Artifact is on a small ledge at 75.3, 42.9. Once you have the Artifact, you need to move quickly to avoid being attacked and killed.

Artifact of the Devourer

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is located at the top of a pillar in the arctic biome. It’s very easy to spot, particularly at night, thanks to its bright purple glow. The coordinates are 15.5 and 44.9. Note you’ll need warmer armor to avoid being killed by the cold.

Artifact of the Gatekeeper

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located on the edges of the desert, you will find this Artifact in a small cavern. You can enter from multiple angles. The coordinates are 68.4 and 50.5, and there aren’t that many dangers. Do be aware of the heat, however.

Related: All Fjordur Artifact locations in Ark: Survival Evolved

Artifact of the Hunter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Artifact in the desert, you will need to head to the island in the middle of the lake. The Artifact is located on the pillar and is very easy to spot at night. The coordinates are 66.4 and 40.7.

Artifact of Immune

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located in the Redwood forest, this Artifact is tucked away inside a fallen Redwood tree. It’s pretty easy to miss if you’re not careful. The coordinates are 30.0 and 24.2, and the tree is very close to a small lake.

Artifact of Lost

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is aptly named and located for how easy it is to get lost in these tunnels that run under the ice and arctic biomes. There are many different ways to enter these tunnels; the entrance we used was 19.0 and 40.8. This Artifact is underwater, so you will need Scuba gear and a fast underwater creature to duck and dodge the predators.

Artifact of the Massive

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located on Copper Mountain, which is the smaller mountain before the volcano, you’ll find the Artifact of the Massive at the base of the last waterfall in the water. You won’t need a Scuba set unless you’re very nervous. The coordinates are 54.6 and 52.0, and there aren’t predators in the water, but you might want to be careful of the land around this area as Gigas are known to roam out here.

Artifact of the Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is one of the few located inside a cave with threats. The cave itself is in the floating islands, and the entrance to the cave is at 48.4 and 75.3. Be careful of Megalania, which dwell in this cave. You’ll find the Artifact quite easily near the Dragon statue.

Artifact of the Shadow

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is also very easy to find. You’ll have to head to the islands at the top right of the map with the floating orbs of water and lightning. There’s a large cave at the center of the island, and the Artifact of Shadow is easily spotted as you enter. The coordinates are 23.6 and 73.6, and you will need Fur armor to stay warm.

Artifact of the Skylord

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is a little bit tucked away, hidden behind a long waterfall. You need to fly into the waterfall actually to see it clearly. The waterfall is near 39.1 and 44.6, and no deep water will need a Scuba set.

Artifact of the Stalker

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is another underwater Artifact, so you’ll need a Scuba set and your underwater tame to avoid the wild creatures here. The Artifact itself is inside a rock shell structure, and you can enter it from 13.8 to 25.4. So the actual location of the Artifact itself is 13.8, 24.4, and it’s on the seafloor.

Artifact of the Strong

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Artifact is located inside the ice cave. This is the largest of the caves on Crystal Isles, and you can enter it in a number of different ways. We used the entrance at 31.3, 50.6, and you’ll need a flying creature as there are wild creatures and water. Navigate into the cave, over the water, and take the small exit at the back left to enter the larger cavern. The Artifact is on a platform at 33.9, and 55.5, and you will need Fur to avoid being frozen to death.