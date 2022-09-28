All Nilou Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Nilou, an ethereal dancer from Sumeru and the Star of the Zubayr Theater, is a new 5-star character in Genshin Impact. Wielding a Sword, Nilou is the newest Hydro character to grace the game. Strike down her foes with elegance by understanding her skills and ascending her to her greatest potential by following this guide.

Nilou will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 5-star character in the second half of Version 3.1. Following this initial banner, Nilou won’t be able to be summoned to your account, so you’ll have to wait until she gets another featured Character Event Wish banner.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 3 consecutive sword strikes.

: Performs up to 3 consecutive sword strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform a twirling slash.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform a twirling slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Dance of Haftkarsvar: Enters the Pirouette state, dealing Hydro DMG to nearby opponents based on Nilou’s Max HP. While she is in the Pirouette state, Nilou’s Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill will cause her to enter the Sword Dance and Whirling Steps stances respectively, causing DMG she deals to be converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden and that is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Enters the Pirouette state, dealing Hydro DMG to nearby opponents based on Nilou’s Max HP. While she is in the Pirouette state, Nilou’s Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill will cause her to enter the Sword Dance and Whirling Steps stances respectively, causing DMG she deals to be converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden and that is considered Elemental Skill DMG. In these stances, Nilou’s third dance step will end Pirouette, and has the following effects based on the type of said dance step: Sword Dance: unleashes a Luminous Illusion that deals Hydro DMG to opponents it touches and grants Nilou the Lunar Prayer effect. This effect converts Nilou’s Normal Attacks into Sword Dance techniques, and her final hit will unleash a Luminous Illusion. Whirling Steps: Nilou unleashes a Whirling Water Wheel that deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates a Tranquility Aura that follows your active character around and applies Wet to opponents within its AoE.

Nilou is unable to perform Charged Attacks when under the effect of Pirouette or Lunar Prayer. These effects will be removed once she leaves the field.

Elemental Burst

Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring: Begins the dance of faraway dreams and springs that hear, causing a Lotus of Distant Waters to bloom, dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on Nilou’s Max HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to all opponents hit. After an interval, opponents affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro DMG.

Passive Talents

White Jade Lotus: When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product. Court of Dancing Petals: When all characters in the party are all Dendro or Hydro, and there are at least one Dendro character and one Hydro character: The completion of the third dance step of Nilou’s Dance of Haftkarsvar will grant all nearby characters the Golden Chalice’s Bounty for 30s upon its completion. Also, triggering the Bloom reaction will create Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro Cores. Such Cores will burst very quickly after being created, and they have larger AoEs. Bountiful Cores cannot trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon, and they share an upper numerical limit with Dendro Cores. Bountiful Core DMG is considered DMG dealt by Dendro Cores produced by Bloom. Should the party not meet the conditions for this Passive Talent, any existing Golden Chalice’s Bounty effects will be canceled.

When all characters in the party are all Dendro or Hydro, and there are at least one Dendro character and one Hydro character: Dreamy Dance of Aeons: Every 1,000 points of Nilou’s Max HP above 30,000 will cause the DMG dealt by Bountiful Cores created by characters affected by Golden Chalice’s Bounty to increase by 9%. The maximum increase in Bountiful Core DMG that can be achieved this way is 400%.

Constellations

Dance of the Waning Moon: Dance of Haftkarsvar will be enhanced as follows: Luminous Illusion DMG is increased by 65%. The Tranquility Aura’s duration is extended by 6s.

Dance of Haftkarsvar will be enhanced as follows: The Starry Skies Their Flowers Rain: After characters affected by the Golden Chalice’s Bounty deal Hydro DMG to an opponent, that opponent’s Hydro RES will be decreased by 35% for 10s. After a triggered Bloom reaction deals DMG to opponents, their Dendro RES will be decreased by 35% for 10s. You need to have unlocked the “Court of Dancing Petals” Talent.

After characters affected by the Golden Chalice’s Bounty deal Hydro DMG to an opponent, that opponent’s Hydro RES will be decreased by 35% for 10s. After a triggered Bloom reaction deals DMG to opponents, their Dendro RES will be decreased by 35% for 10s. You need to have unlocked the “Court of Dancing Petals” Talent. Beguiling Shadowstep: Increases the Level of Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Fricative Pulse: After the third dance step of Dance of Haftkarsvar‘s Pirouette hits opponents, Nilou will gain 15 Elemental Energy, and DMG from her Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring will be increased by 50% for 8s.

After the third dance step of Dance of Haftkarsvar‘s Pirouette hits opponents, Nilou will gain 15 Elemental Energy, and DMG from her Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring will be increased by 50% for 8s. Twirling Light: Increases the Level of Dance of Haftkarsvar by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Dance of Haftkarsvar by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Frostbreaker’s Melody: For every 1,000 points of Max HP, Nilou’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will increase by 0.6% and 1.2% respectively. The maximum increase in CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG via this method is 30% and 60% respectively.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Varunada Lazurite Silver 3x Fungal Spores 3x Padisarah N/A 20,000 Mora Level 40 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 15x Fungal Spores 10x Padisarah 2x Perpetual Caliber 40,000 Mora Level 50 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 12x Luminescent Pollen 20x Padisarah 4x Perpetual Caliber 60,000 Mora Level 60 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 18x Luminescent Pollen 30x Padisarah 8x Perpetual Caliber 80,000 Mora Level 70 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 45x Padisarah 12x Perpetual Caliber 100,000 Mora Level 80 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 60x Padisarah 20x Perpetual Caliber 120,000 Mora



