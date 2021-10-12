All Dairon Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

The mechanical Dairon region connects much of Planet ZDR, and there are plenty of goodies to find as you weave through it. One of the most common collectibles in Metroid Dread is the Missile Tank, which will give you more Missiles to fire – you don’t start the game with very many.

There are two kinds to pick up. Standard Tanks will increase your count by two, while Missile+ Tanks add a whole 10. Here’s where to find them all in the Dairon region.

Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: Bombs

You can get this immediately after acquiring the Bomb ability. There’s a section of the floor you can bomb through; same goes for some horizontal blocks in the next chamber. Past them, you’ll have to do a Morph Ball jump to blow away the raised Bomb Block guarding the Missile Pack.

Missile Tank #2 [+2] | Requirements: Bombs

Just after getting Bombs, you’ll use them to ride some Morph Ball Launchers. Stop when you reach a room with a launcher on the top and bottom of the screen. Between them are some secret Bomb Blocks you can blow away by deploying a Bomb in midair. Roll on through, destroying any block holding you back from that sweet, sweet Missile Tank.

Missile Tank #3 [+2] | Requirements: None

After the very next Morph Ball Launcher ride, stop and look at the ceiling. You can shoot away some hidden Beam Blocks here. Do so then hoist yourself to grab another Missile Expansion.

Missile Tank #4 [+2] | Requirements: Speed Booster

Once you’ve cleared the EMMI Zone in Dairon and acquired the Speed Booster ability, head to the center of the zone. There’s a dead-end room here with Speed Booster Blocks on its eastern edge. Get some speed and dash right through those suckers to find a Missile Tank on the other side.

Missile Tank #5 [+2] | Requirements: Speed Booster

This Missile Tank is right by the tram from Cataris, but you can’t get it till you’ve earned the Speed Booster. Once you have it, return to the large cavern and pick up speed by running left to right. Use a Shinespark jump to launch yourself through some Speed Booster Blocks to the roof of the cavern. From there, you can drop down and grab the ledge holding the Tank.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!