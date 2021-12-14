All Dawning 2021 recipes – Eva’s Holiday Oven – Destiny 2
Every tasty treat you seek.
The Dawning is back in Destiny 2, which means it is time to assault NPCs in the game with diabetes-inducing cookies. It is time to kill enemies to gather up lots of ingredients, then cook up some tasty treats, delivering them to various NPCs all over the game.
Now, it will take us a little bit of time to get all these recipes together, as we assume some old ones have been dropped and replaced by new ones since the last event last year. This guide will be constantly updated over the course of the day, so check back often for new recipes.
Dawning 2021 Recipes
Remember, all the recipes below also need 15 Essence of Dawning, which you can get by playing different activities in the game. If you need help tracking them down, be sure to check out the full list of available ingredients.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Bring them to
|Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch
|Eris
|Bittersweet Biscotti
|Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors
|Crow
|Blueberry Crumbles
|Ether Cane, Bullet Spray
|Shaw Han
|Bright Dusted Snowballs
|Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavor
|Tess
|Burnt Edge Transits
|Any ingredients that do not make a correct recipe
|Rahool
|Candy Dead Ghosts
|Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration
|The Spider
|Chocolate Ship Cookie
|Cabal Oil, Null Taste
|Amanda
|Classic Butter Cookie
|Taken Butter, Superb Texture
|Eva
|Dark Chocolate Motes
|Taken Butter, Null Taste
|Drifter
|Eliksni Birdseed
|Ether Cane, Personal Touch
|Hawthorne
|Etheric Coldsnap
|Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor
|Variks
|Gentleman Shortbread
|Ether Cane, Perfect Taste
|Devrim
|Gjallerdoodles
|Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion
|Zavala
|Ill Fortune Cookies
|Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat
|Petra Venj
|Infinite Forest Cake
|Vex Milk, Impossible Heat
|Failsafe
|Lavender Ribbon Cookies
|Vex Milk, Personal Touch
|Saint-14
|Strange Cookies
|Taken Butter, Electric Flavor
|Xur
|Telemetry Tapioca
|Vex Milk, Bullet Spray
|Banshee-44
|Thousand Layer Cookies
|Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion
|Riven (Wish 7)
|Traveler Donut Hole
|Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration
|Ikora
|Vanilla Blades
|Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor
|Lord Shaxx