All Dawning 2021 recipes – Eva’s Holiday Oven – Destiny 2

Every tasty treat you seek.

The Dawning is back in Destiny 2, which means it is time to assault NPCs in the game with diabetes-inducing cookies. It is time to kill enemies to gather up lots of ingredients, then cook up some tasty treats, delivering them to various NPCs all over the game.

Now, it will take us a little bit of time to get all these recipes together, as we assume some old ones have been dropped and replaced by new ones since the last event last year. This guide will be constantly updated over the course of the day, so check back often for new recipes.

Dawning 2021 Recipes

Remember, all the recipes below also need 15 Essence of Dawning, which you can get by playing different activities in the game. If you need help tracking them down, be sure to check out the full list of available ingredients.

RecipeIngredientsBring them to
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin CookieChitin Powder, Finishing TouchEris
Bittersweet BiscottiDark Ether Cane, Balanced FlavorsCrow
Blueberry CrumblesEther Cane, Bullet SprayShaw Han
Bright Dusted SnowballsChitin Powder, Multifaceted FlavorTess
Burnt Edge TransitsAny ingredients that do not make a correct recipeRahool
Candy Dead GhostsDark Ether Cane, Flash of InspirationThe Spider
Chocolate Ship CookieCabal Oil, Null TasteAmanda
Classic Butter CookieTaken Butter, Superb TextureEva
Dark Chocolate MotesTaken Butter, Null TasteDrifter
Eliksni BirdseedEther Cane, Personal TouchHawthorne
Etheric ColdsnapChitin Powder, Electric FlavorVariks
Gentleman ShortbreadEther Cane, Perfect TasteDevrim
GjallerdoodlesEther Cane, Delicious ExplosionZavala
Ill Fortune CookiesDark Ether Cane, Impossible HeatPetra Venj
Infinite Forest CakeVex Milk, Impossible HeatFailsafe
Lavender Ribbon CookiesVex Milk, Personal TouchSaint-14
Strange CookiesTaken Butter, Electric FlavorXur
Telemetry TapiocaVex Milk, Bullet SprayBanshee-44
Thousand Layer CookiesTaken Butter, Delicious ExplosionRiven (Wish 7)
Traveler Donut HoleCabal Oil, Flash of InspirationIkora
Vanilla BladesCabal Oil, Sharp FlavorLord Shaxx

