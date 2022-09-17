All Destiny 2 skins in Fall Guys and how to get them

Destiny 2 has a new expansion incoming, but real hardcore fans only want to know one thing — whether they can get a Ghost accessory in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Thankfully, Bungie and Mediatonic teamed up to bring some fun-looking Destiny-themed cosmetics to the colorful and clumsy battle royale. Here’s how to pick up those Destiny 2 skins and cosmetics in Fall Guys.

Related: How to get the Xenomorph skin in Fall Guys

How to get the Destiny 2 skins in Fall Guys

As part of a collaboration with Bungie, players can get new Destiny-themed cosmetics in Fall Guys, including costumes, accessories, and new emotes. Those with reasonably deep pockets — or plenty of Show-Bucks saved up — can take heart from the fact that they can all simply be purchased from the store. Here’s the full list of additions:

Titan costume (800 Show-Bucks)

Hunter costume (800 Show-Bucks)

Warlock costume (800 Show-Bucks)

Ghost Shell accessory (400 Show-Bucks)

Spicy Ramen emote (700 Show-Bucks)

Three new banners (bundles only)

Three new nicknames (bundles only)

To save on some Show-Bucks, two bundles are also available, which also happen to be the only way to get the new banners and nicknames. The first is the Ghost Gadget Bundle which includes the Titan costume, the Ghost Shell accessory, the Spicy Ramen emote, a Titan banner, and the “Feeling Punchy” and “Nifty Rifter” nicknames. The second, the Lightbearer bundle, features the Hunter and Warlock costumes, Hunter and Warlock banners, and the “Triple Jump Tactician” nickname. Both will save you roughly 50% on the total price, at 1200 Show-Bucks.

These are some pretty sweet additions to the already impressive catalog of cosmetics, but as with many event-themed items, time is limited to snatch these bad boys up. Players will have until September 22 to pick up the Destiny-themed loot — after that, they’ll just have to hope it cycles round again at some point in the future.